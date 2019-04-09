Keeping up with Brexit

Feeling precarious about Brexit? So are we, which is why we thought to shed some light on the enigma that is Brexit…

After discovering firsthand the consequences of a leave result, I decided to research some of the future changes to visiting Europe after Brexit. I will attempt to outline information of these current affairs, however be aware that they are contentious topic at the moment that are subject to constant change.

We will not know the exact repercussions of Brexit until after the final decisions have been made.

With this in mind, there have been many points of discussion within the travel community on what will happen next. With an interrail trip booked and a year abroad programme secured next year, I for one was extremely worried about the security of these plans. Do I need a new passport now? What about visas? Will Erasmus grants exist now?

Passports

Depending on the definitive result, the passport regulations may change

Ensure the you check your renewal date as soon as possible in preparation for the outcome as you may need to renew your British passport earlier if you’re travelling after 12th April and there is a no deal decision.

The guidelines at the moment follow that, ‘you should renew your passport if, on the day you travel, your passport either:

-Has less than 6 months left

-Is more than 9 years and 6 months old

It is better to be organised in these cases though, although you can get this process fast-tracked, a new passport can take at least 3 months to accomplish.

Health Care

While it is recommended that you always travel with the appropriate insurance cover, there could be major changes being made to the validity of our European Health Insurance Cards (EHIC) if we were to leave with a no deal.

If there is a deal then it is being assured the our state-provided healthcare in the EU will continue through the EHIC. However, if there is a no deal then the EHIC may be pulled and this cover will end.

This is particularly important for those who have pre-existing conditions as the EHIC scheme allows you to be covered where most insurance policies do not. Therefore, in the event of a no deal result, new, appropriate insurance will need to be found to ensure your safety and cover of these medical conditions whilst you are away

Visas?

The implication of visas is a question on everyone’s minds when considering their year abroad programmes, moving away and even short break holidays.

Currently, they are declaring that we should not need one for short trips entering the EU or other countries outside it like Switzerland and Norway in the case of a deal. It is thought that changes to visas should occur until at least 31 December 2020.

If we were to continue with a no deal however, we will not need a visa for short trips as your stay will be valid for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, according to European Commission proposals.

Border Control

Currently, the likes of GOV.com are stating that from the 12 April 2019 there may be other changes in the event of a no deal Brexit that will ultimately change the process of border controls, these are as follows:

-You may need to show a return or onward ticket

-Show you have enough money for your stay

-Use separate lanes from EU, EEA and Swiss citizens when queuing

-You would also not be able to work in the EU

Mobile Roaming

Currently we are able to get free mobile roaming throughout Europe as you may have seen through the assuring message pop-ups you receive as you reach your desired destinations abroad.

However, a no deal decision will put a stop to this service.

This means that you should ensure that you check with your phone operator on the roaming charges you might get after 12 April. Although for now, the government has said that a new law will limit roaming charges to £45 per month

My best source of information was GOV.UK, and I suggest that you keep up to date with this site for updates to translate the news stories and political declarations that you may watch and read.

Travelling and cross-cultural interaction is so important which is why it is so disconcerting as we wait for the final decision to be made, but keep in the know and keep travelling.