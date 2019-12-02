The Oscars, whilst being far from perfect, do stand to promote and award the year’s best cinema. However, with a controversial comic-book origin story, two Netflix originals…
By Angel Woo, Staff Writer. An internal report leaked by The Independent has revealed that at least 42 babies and three mothers died at Shrewsbury and…
The U.S. presidential race feels crowded, messy and never-ending and it’s not even 2020 yet. This is The Badger’s guide to all the current Presidential candidates, who…
By Venice Hancock, News Sub-Editor. It has been a year since French protesters, known as the “Gilets Jaunes” (Yellow Vests), appropriately named for their chosen attire…
By Tom Chesley, Staff Writer. Two cannabis-based medicines have been approved for use by the NHS in England to treat epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. The Home…
By Gemma Laws, Staff Writer. In a policy reversal, the Trump Administration has declared that Israeli settlements in the West Bank do not violate international law.…
Words by Oscar Johnson If we teach our children from the outset to help each other up and to share, why can’t we practice that in…
The Big Debate is a regular Badger feature which brings the spirit of competitive debating to the printed page. Two writers tackle a contentious topic, representing polarised…
By Eric Barrell With my tutors going on strike over casualisation and unequal pay, and my own struggles in cheap halls with near constant maintenance issues, I…
By Issy Anthony - Comment Sub-Editor I want us to question how we look at politicians, and more specifically, political leaders. This is the first election I…
Ruth Walters discusses the work of Sussex Sweatshop Free and their involvement with tech workers’ rights Sussex Sweatshop Free is a student-led campaign group working to raise…
By Will Day With Labour’s proposal to implement a four-day working week, the concept of working less for the same pay has been thrust into the public…
What are party drugs: Party drugs are recreational drugs such as MDMA, Ketamine, and cocaine, taken to enhance people’s experiences at clubs, festivals, and parties. All party…
It is always a fear of mine that when I fill out an application for a job, that when I get to the anti-discrimination section and enter…
John Lennon, the famous singer, peace activist and icon of freedom was assassinated on 8 December, 1980. People from around the world commemorated his death. Shortly after…
Authors: Shriya Lakshman ( English and History, 3rd year) and Roxane Lavanchy( MA International Relations) Decolonise Sussex: aims and origins Decolonise Sussex is a student-led campaign dedicated…
Dominic Cheung, a Hong Kongian student studying at Sussex, tells The Badger about what he witnessed at one of the peaceful protests in Hong Kong, and gives…
Protesters for social justice movements often talk about a moment of awakening when the true weight of the cause you are fighting for hits you. I had…
By Rory Hinshelwood, Rosie Bettis, Zoe Taylor, and Max Morris-Edwards This week the team behind new-blog-on-the-block, Sussex Ranger hijack foodies focus to introduce their guide to student…
By Josh Talbot In the modern age of streaming technology, it is hard to imagine a time where there wasn’t an exhaustive library of songs literally at…
By Maaya Takata From vegetarian or vegan restaurants to cosy cafes for afternoon tea, from casual brunch to fine dining, Brighton offers various types of places to…
By Vanessa Hung If you are getting tired of normal burgers and craving for Japanese food at the same time, the rice burger would be your…
We are still here. Public Science continues into the new year, but with a moderate and welcome change. This week we have a submission. Fulfilling both Elliot…
Sabrina Edwards An internet famous, critically endangered, single-and-ready-to-mingle amphibian found an optimal candidate for his first mate this month, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The frog,…
Elliot Tebboth With the growing popularity of Brain Training Apps it is important to ask the question - Do they work? On consulting the available evidence it…
Sabrina Edwards, The Badger’s Science Editor, looks at the context and organization behind one of the largest climate protests in recent history as well as what’s next…
By Will Day - staff writer Monday October 4th, is a day that Tyrone Mings will never forget. His international debut, a day that should have been…
By Patrick Isitt In their final home game before the Sussex Sports Awards on Friday, Whitehawk FC comfortably saw off Whitstable Town in a 3-0 victory at…
By Sonaili Vasta Marathon history was made on Saturday the 12th when Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run a sub two-hour marathon. Kipchoge crossed…
By Max Kilham V-A-R. From one week to another these simple consecutive letters cause polar opposites for fans across Europe. Either complete and utter misery, or pure…