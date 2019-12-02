The Badger

Recent Posts

Why We’re Striking: An Interview with Sussex Lecturers
Campus News
1373 views
1373 views

Why We’re Striking: An Interview with Sussex Lecturers

Becca Bashford - December 2, 2019
Another Wave of Strike Action to Hit Sussex Campus
Campus News
294 views
294 views

Another Wave of Strike Action to Hit Sussex Campus

Becca Bashford - November 18, 2019
‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin
Arts
328 views
328 views

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

shaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now
Campus News
474 views
474 views

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Chris Ahjem - October 21, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom
Arts
1040 views
1040 views

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Jude Whiley - October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
373 views
373 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
463 views
463 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1361 views
1361 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3995 views
3995 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
2326 views
2326 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
5086 views
5086 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY
1909 views
1909 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
2462 views
2462 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1818 views
1818 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1841 views
1841 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1669 views
1669 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1606 views
1606 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
1302 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1494 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1714 views1
1714 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1617 views
1617 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1608 views
1608 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1515 views
1515 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
2075 views
2075 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1700 views
1700 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2458 views
2458 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
2007 views
2007 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
3712 views
3712 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1637 views
1637 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1689 views
1689 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2723 views
2723 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1902 views
1902 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
4571 views
4571 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1723 views
1723 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1835 views
1835 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1672 views
1672 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1533 views
1533 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1772 views
1772 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1798 views
1798 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
4054 views1
4054 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
66 views

Inspirational story weakened by lacklustre directing – Just Mercy Review

Michael Humphreys - January 27, 2020

The Badger

News

News
74 views

Breaking down the 2020 Oscar Nominations

Michael Humphreys - January 27, 2020

The Oscars, whilst being far from perfect, do stand to promote and award the year’s best cinema. However, with a controversial comic-book origin story, two Netflix originals…

The Largest Maternity Scandal in NHS History
News
197 views
News
197 views

The Largest Maternity Scandal in NHS History

Becca Bashford - December 2, 2019

  By Angel Woo, Staff Writer. An internal report leaked by The Independent has revealed that at least 42 babies and three mothers died at Shrewsbury and…

So, who’s running for President in 2020?
News
213 views
News
213 views

So, who’s running for President in 2020?

Becca Bashford - December 2, 2019

The U.S. presidential race feels crowded, messy and never-ending and it’s not even 2020 yet. This is The Badger’s guide to all the current Presidential candidates, who…

One Year On: The Gilets Jaunes Movement
News
194 views
News
194 views

One Year On: The Gilets Jaunes Movement

Becca Bashford - December 2, 2019

  By Venice Hancock, News Sub-Editor. It has been a year since French protesters, known as the “Gilets Jaunes” (Yellow Vests), appropriately named for their chosen attire…

More Medicinal Cannabis Products Legalised
News
234 views
News
234 views

More Medicinal Cannabis Products Legalised

Becca Bashford - December 2, 2019

  By Tom Chesley, Staff Writer. Two cannabis-based medicines have been approved for use by the NHS in England to treat epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. The Home…

The US reverses policies on Israeli settlements
News
206 views
News
206 views

The US reverses policies on Israeli settlements

Becca Bashford - December 2, 2019

  By Gemma Laws, Staff Writer. In a policy reversal, the Trump Administration has declared that Israeli settlements in the West Bank do not violate international law.…

Follow The Badger on Twitter

Comment

Vote Like A 4-Year Old Might
Comment
776 views
Comment
776 views

Vote Like A 4-Year Old Might

leo2r - December 11, 2019

Words by Oscar Johnson   If we teach our children from the outset to help each other up and to share, why can’t we practice that in…

Should some reality TV shows be banned?
Comment
422 views
Comment
422 views

Should some reality TV shows be banned?

Rebecca Spencer - December 4, 2019

The Big Debate is a regular Badger feature which brings the spirit of competitive debating to the printed page. Two writers tackle a contentious topic, representing polarised…

Elitist campus accommodation
Comment
702 views
Comment
702 views

Elitist campus accommodation

Rebecca Spencer - December 4, 2019

By Eric Barrell With my tutors going on strike over casualisation and unequal pay, and my own struggles in cheap halls with near constant maintenance issues, I…

Let’s vote for manifestos, not idols
Comment
469 views
Comment
469 views

Let’s vote for manifestos, not idols

Rebecca Spencer - December 4, 2019

By Issy Anthony - Comment Sub-Editor I want us to question how we look at politicians, and more specifically, political leaders. This is the first election I…

Monitoring our monitors
Comment
595 views
Comment
595 views

Monitoring our monitors

Rebecca Spencer - December 4, 2019

Ruth Walters discusses the work of Sussex Sweatshop Free and their involvement with tech workers’ rights Sussex Sweatshop Free is a student-led campaign group working to raise…

Less work, more play: the 4 day week
Comment
401 views
Comment
401 views

Less work, more play: the 4 day week

Rebecca Spencer - December 4, 2019

By Will Day With Labour’s proposal to implement a four-day working week, the concept of working less for the same pay has been thrust into the public…

Features

Features
181 views

Risky Raves- the highs and lows of party drugs

amjlee22 - November 9, 2019

What are party drugs: Party drugs are recreational drugs such as MDMA, Ketamine, and cocaine, taken to enhance people’s experiences at clubs, festivals, and parties. All party…

Features
172 views

LGBTQ+ discrimination in the workplace- what does the US Surpreme Court have to say?

amjlee22 - November 9, 2019

It is always a fear of mine that when I fill out an application for a job, that when I get to the anti-discrimination section and enter…

Features
169 views

Protest art- The Lennon Walls in Hong Kong

amjlee22 - November 9, 2019

John Lennon, the famous singer, peace activist and icon of freedom was assassinated on 8 December, 1980. People from around the world commemorated his death. Shortly after…

Features
166 views

Decolonise Sussex

amjlee22 - November 9, 2019

Authors: Shriya Lakshman ( English and History, 3rd year) and Roxane Lavanchy( MA International  Relations)  Decolonise Sussex: aims and origins  Decolonise Sussex is a student-led campaign dedicated…

Features
153 views

Protests in Hong Kong- an insight

amjlee22 - November 9, 2019

Dominic Cheung, a Hong Kongian student studying at Sussex, tells The Badger about what he witnessed at one of the peaceful protests in Hong Kong, and gives…

Features
170 views

Extinction Rebellion- the fight for our planet

amjlee22 - November 9, 2019

Protesters for social justice movements often talk about a moment of awakening when the true weight of the cause you are fighting for hits you. I had…

Lifestyle and Culture

Sussex Ranger Takeover
Culture
347 views
Culture
347 views

Sussex Ranger Takeover

Rory Hinshelwood - December 5, 2019

By Rory Hinshelwood, Rosie Bettis, Zoe Taylor, and Max Morris-Edwards This week the team behind new-blog-on-the-block, Sussex Ranger hijack foodies focus to introduce their guide to student…

The evolution of iPod
Culture
206 views
Culture
206 views

The evolution of iPod

vanessahtl - December 3, 2019

By Josh Talbot In the modern age of streaming technology, it is hard to imagine a time where there wasn’t an exhaustive library of songs literally at…

Brighton international eats
Culture
1225 views
Culture
1225 views

Brighton international eats

vanessahtl - December 3, 2019

By Maaya Takata From vegetarian or vegan restaurants to cosy cafes for afternoon tea, from casual brunch to fine dining, Brighton offers various types of places to…

Cultural Bite – rice burger
Culture
165 views
Culture
165 views

Cultural Bite – rice burger

vanessahtl - November 19, 2019

By Vanessa Hung   If you are getting tired of normal burgers and craving for Japanese food at the same time, the rice burger would be your…

Science

Science
624 views

Pub(lic) Science: A ‘Banging’ Submission

Sabrina Edwards - April 4, 2019

We are still here. Public Science continues into the new year, but with a moderate and welcome change. This week we have a submission. Fulfilling both Elliot…

Science
761 views

Conservation team finds a Valentine for lonely frog

Rachael Naylor - April 4, 2019

Sabrina Edwards An internet famous, critically endangered, single-and-ready-to-mingle amphibian found an optimal candidate for his first mate this month, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The frog,…

All aboard the brain train?
Science
1141 views2
Science
1141 views2

All aboard the brain train?

Rachael Naylor - April 2, 2019

Elliot Tebboth With the growing popularity of Brain Training Apps it is important to ask the question - Do they work? On consulting the available evidence it…

Science
848 views

Where did youth come from? Where will youth go?

Sabrina Edwards - March 7, 2019

Sabrina Edwards, The Badger’s Science Editor, looks at the context and organization behind one of the largest climate protests in recent history as well as what’s next…

No audio track to show. (Invalid input URL)

Sport

UEFA: Racism in the ranks?
Comment
196 views
Comment
196 views

UEFA: Racism in the ranks?

Rebecca Spencer - November 20, 2019

By Will Day - staff writer Monday October 4th, is a day that Tyrone Mings will never forget. His international debut, a day that should have been…

Whitehawk FC nominated in the sports awards 2019
Sports
159 views
Sports
159 views

Whitehawk FC nominated in the sports awards 2019

Melissa Rosalind White - November 18, 2019

By Patrick Isitt In their final home game before the Sussex Sports Awards on Friday, Whitehawk FC comfortably saw off Whitstable Town in a 3-0 victory at…

First Man To Run a Marathon Under Two Hours
Sports
187 views
Sports
187 views

First Man To Run a Marathon Under Two Hours

Melissa Rosalind White - November 10, 2019

By Sonaili Vasta  Marathon history was made on Saturday the 12th when Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run a sub two-hour marathon.  Kipchoge crossed…

VAR: Shambles or a System in need of Time?
Sports
165 views
Sports
165 views

VAR: Shambles or a System in need of Time?

James Cohen - November 4, 2019

By Max Kilham V-A-R. From one week to another these simple consecutive letters cause polar opposites for fans across Europe. Either complete and utter misery, or pure…

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!

Don't worry, we don't spam

Most Popular

Why We’re Striking: An Interview with Sussex Lecturers

Why We’re Striking: An Interview with Sussex Lecturers

December 2, 2019
Another Wave of Strike Action to Hit Sussex Campus

Another Wave of Strike Action to Hit Sussex Campus

November 18, 2019
‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

October 22, 2019
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

October 21, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

October 25, 2018

Brighton and Beyond

October 24, 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government

Sexual assault in the US government

October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?

What’s ACCA-ning?

October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag

Why we should all embrace drag

October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!

Brighton Needs You!

September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read

Books Every Fresher Should Read

September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle

France in Fine Fettle

September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture

Dive into Brightonian Culture

September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

April 27, 2018
Vote Like A 4-Year Old Might

Vote Like A 4-Year Old Might

December 11, 2019
Exhibition Focus: Pre-Raphaelite Sisters

Exhibition Focus: Pre-Raphaelite Sisters

December 10, 2019
My Top 10 Albums Of 2019

My Top 10 Albums Of 2019

December 9, 2019
Review: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

Review: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

December 8, 2019
Live Review: Temples @ Komedia

Live Review: Temples @ Komedia

December 8, 2019
Sussex Ranger Takeover

Sussex Ranger Takeover

December 5, 2019
Campus News

Why We’re Striking: An Interview with Sussex Lecturers

Campus News

Another Wave of Strike Action to Hit Sussex Campus

Arts

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

Campus News

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Arts

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Arts

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Comment

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Arts

Inspirational story weakened by lacklustre directing – Just Mercy Review

News

Breaking down the 2020 Oscar Nominations

Comment

Vote Like A 4-Year Old Might

Artist Focus

Exhibition Focus: Pre-Raphaelite Sisters

Arts

My Top 10 Albums Of 2019

Campus News

Why We’re Striking: An Interview with Sussex Lecturers

Campus News

Another Wave of Strike Action to Hit Sussex Campus

Arts

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

Campus News

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Arts

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Arts

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Comment

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Arts

Inspirational story weakened by lacklustre directing – Just Mercy Review

News

Breaking down the 2020 Oscar Nominations

Comment

Vote Like A 4-Year Old Might

Artist Focus

Exhibition Focus: Pre-Raphaelite Sisters

Arts

My Top 10 Albums Of 2019

Copyright 2017. Powered by WordPress Theme. By Madars Bitenieks