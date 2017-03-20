Rhys Baker Takes Us to Canada

“This photo series is reflective of my time living and studying abroad in Vancouver. Most weekends we drive to national parks, lakes, and the surrounding mountains – across British Columbia, Alberta, and Washington State – in an old Volkswagen that we picked up second hand. It’s documentary photography in its purest form; the pictures very much speak for themselves. I’ve felt very lucky to be living in such an awe-inspiring location – it has motivated me to get outside more and enjoy photography as a hobby as well as a profession.

I first started getting interested in photography when I was in primary school. I asked my mum to buy me a disposable camera one Christmas, and ever since have had a special relationship with film and digital photography. My first proper camera was a Holga 120mm, a plastic Hong-Kongese pinhole film camera, very similar to the Diana F. The film was a fortune to get processed and developed, but it produced these dream-like photos due to its low-fi aesthetics, which made breaking the bank oh-so-worth-it.

I’ve only in the last few years, venture over to the other side – of digital. When I was younger, I didn’t have the patience to learn the technicalities of digital photography. I enjoyed the chaos and unpredictability of shooting film, and the excitement, anticipation, and often disappointment when finally getting them developed. Film photography is more dislocated and romantic – which was more in line with my teenage years, while digital is more immediate and in the present.

My photography up to this point as been mostly non-human, travel- based – such nature (this series), or architecture, and the colours and patterns you can produce from it. Last summer, I covered a festival in the Bulgarian mountains – walking around talking and taking photos of the punters, I would love to do more people-orientated photography, yet surround by nature. I want to do more street photography too, and of people in general – friends, family, strangers. My ambition for this year is to work more with models in curating artistic content – staging and putting together a shoot, maybe even a portrait series.