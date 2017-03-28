Students’ Union cancel Summer Ball

The Students’ Union have cancelled this years’ Summer Ball after a major backer pulled out.

Permission for the event to take place had been suspended by the University in the wake of violence that took place at Varsity earlier this month.

However, the Students’ Union announced that the event would be cancelled as a major financial backer and delivery team withdrew their support.

In a statement on their website, the Students’ Union said: “The uncertainty over whether the event would be permitted and subsequent delay in pursuing more ticket sales as well as the fear of the repeat of the disruption seen at Varsity led to the Summer Ball’s major financial backer withdrawing their support. We are unable to run the event without them.”

They added: “We would like to apologise to all students that have bought tickets to the event or were planning on attending.”

The event, which was due to take place on April 30th, was going to be headlined by London rapper Lethal Bizzle.

Refunds for people who bought tickets will be issued automatically and should be received within the next few days.

More to follow…