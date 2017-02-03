Good Life Presents Mad Hatter’s Mansion: Preview

The carnival magic of Good Life finally comes to Brighton this February 17th, as The Mad Hatter’s Mansion opens its doors of insanity to the South Coast.

Good Life quickly established itself as Leeds’ finest party starter, and now its diaspora stretches across the country: from Newcastle to Exeter, the intangible sense of euphoria is fast approaching.

Brighton’s line up epitomises the meticulous curation that Good Life are renowned for. Disco heroes Crazy P headline, whist genre bending TwoGood will supply their smooth mixes alongside a wonderfully idiosyncratic aesthetic.

GL founder & resident in-chief Just William completes a spectacular trio, and will be accompanied by his usual entourage of handpicked DJs at Concorde 2.

Tickets are available here: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?923974