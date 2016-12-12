The Street – Portrait of Brighton by Sherwin Wong & Cailtin Samuelson

I am living near the seafront at the moment, so the Pier has become one of my main inspiration when I am creating, watching the sunset near the Pier makes myself calm and peaceful.

The forest behind Sussex University is one of the best meditation place for me, spending time surrounded by trees and discovering nature makes me feel more energetic and inspired.

The photographs I took at my house document how my flatmate and I spend our nights in, creating different sorts of Arts – from playing with the lights of a bike wheel to make it look like there is a cobra in the corridor, to my housemate Hon’s Pop-up Art drawings on the windows – we simply like to use the material we find in the house and just be creative with it.”