Free Wednesdays Volunteer Scheme

Free Wednesdays, a student volunteer scheme which offers free sanitary and sexual health products to Sussex students, need your help.

Launched in 2015 by Rianna Gargulio, Sussex Welfare Officer from 2014-2016, Free Wednesdays was initially a scheme to help tackle period poverty. The SU game out free sanitary products – such as tampons, sanitary towels, and even Mooncups to Sussex Students. The scheme has continue to run and has only become bigger and better, benefiting students and volunteers alike.

This year, Free Wednesday is improving the range of products available. The SU is now offering free sanitary products, condoms, drug-testing kits and other vital and necessary products. Additionally, new welfare drop-ins will be taking place, including guest welfare-related campaigns with relevant societies and organisations.

The Free Wednesdays organisers are currently looking for volunteers to help set up and pack down the stall, as well as run it during the sessions. The volunteer sessions run from 11.30 for two hours, every Wednesday in Falmer House reception.

You don’t need to be available every Wednesday, or for the whole two hours to volunteer. You can give as much or as little time as you want. Volunteers only have to commit to volunteer three Wednesdays a term.

Volunteering for Free Wednesdays is a great opportunity to support students’ welfare, as well as continuing to help fight period poverty. You will make some great friends along the way, and have fascinating and important conversations about menstrual and sexual health with lovely Sussex students.

If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up via the SU website, or email campaignsadmin@sussexstudent.com.