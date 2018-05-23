Review: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM’s Film Club)

Recent Posts

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
259 views
259 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
2185 views
2185 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1164 views
1164 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
1577 views
1577 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
857 views
857 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
805 views
805 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
773 views
773 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
672 views
672 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
553 views
553 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
490 views
490 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
428 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
487 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
591 views
591 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
526 views
526 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
490 views
490 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
562 views
562 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
634 views
634 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
603 views
603 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
969 views
969 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
657 views
657 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
1023 views
1023 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
651 views
651 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
624 views
624 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
1012 views
1012 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
713 views
713 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
1561 views
1561 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
628 views
628 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
820 views
820 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
660 views
660 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
674 views
674 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
724 views
724 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
709 views
709 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
2224 views1
2224 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
55 views

Local community benefits from Sussex University

Danielle Ball - February 27, 2019
1257 Views
May 23, 2018

Review: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM’s Film Club)

What a phenomenal contrast these two films present when watched side-by-side. In essence, together they are capable of tracing inner and outer metamorphoses of their subjects. The brutality of loss is amplified by the audience’s viewing of the two chapters in proximity; screened first during Monday evening’s session at The Old Market (presented by TOM’s Film Club), 20,000 Days on Earth proved to be such an astonishingly uplifting film – meditative and bright, lustrous and rich in character. Written, in part, by Nick Cave himself, it is deftly crafted around the humorous intellectual wit of he and his associates, while its technical aspects – the cinematography and the deep, reverberant score – work together to paint a poetic and buoyant picture of Cave’s creative life, with special emphasis on his relationship to Brighton’s influential attributes. Including the changeable weather, naturally.

Then, an eruption. One More Time With Feeling. There is not the same play with darkness, abyss or Cave’s treacle-like sound and vision. The film is hollow, as a result of its cinematographic panning and lack of focus on subject or object – it doesn’t stop to linger on any particular aspect of its own creation, yet it is entirely self-declaring. The score is haunting, and where Cave’s performances with the Bad Seeds in 20,000 Days had been infernal celebrations of collaboration, musicality and freedom, the sessions in One More Time feel oppressive, urgent – exhausting. I didn’t realise how much, in this primarily monochromatic feature, short moments and bursts of colour could mean to me; when the musicians are seen, performing, in polychromatic film for the first time in the latter half of the movie, it is as though you are also seeing life on-screen for the first time in an eternity.

Andrew Dominik, the director of One More Time With Feeling, has spoken about his own difficulties in approaching the film’s heavy subject matter, and he worked with Cave to exclude moments that delved too deeply into disagreeable places. In this sense, I felt more informed of Cave’s state of being, and his interpretations of trauma, by 20,000 Days – the content of which looks, in many ways, to be anticipating the discussions in One More Time a couple of years later. The death of Cave’s son, Arthur, engulfs the film in a spectral sadness – not the gothic melancholy which informs art, but a silencing of all dynamism. One More Time is most certainly a difficult watch and its effects felt more devastating when seen next to 20,000 Days, as what had been so effervescently built in the latter feature was stripped away and undone in the former.

For obvious reasons, I can’t deny that I preferred the watch that 20,000 Days on Earth had to offer; the first half of the movie had some of the most terrific dialogue, and tight pacing, I have seen in film for a while. A fascinating biography about enigma, and the mystical nature of pure talent, the film felt like a multi-dimensional translation of Cave’s musical-lyrical oeuvre. One More Time With Feeling was considerably more difficult to interpret, but felt like it had a necessary awareness of critical change, adding another chapter to the biographical narrative in spite of its destructuralisation. One More Time also redefines the significance Brighton holds to Cave; here, instead of being the vivacious inspirer, the town becomes the sepulchral aggressor.

Altogether, a fascinating pair of feature films – one docudrama, one documentary – facilitated in a superb space at The Old Market, whose screen, sound and seating are a gift to cinephilic audiences; proof again that TOM’s Film Club screenings are so valuable to Brighton’s arthouse scene, and a wonderful way of catching unconventional movies in a classic local venue.

TOM’s Film Club will be screening Even When I Fall (2017), a documentary by Kate McLarnon and Sky Neal on a Nepali circus founded by child trafficking survivors, on June 17th and a recently restored edition of Fellini’s Academy-Award winning classic, La Strada (1954) on June 18th. Further information on TOM’s ticketing can be found here.

#####

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!

Don't worry, we don't spam
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
259 views
259 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
2185 views
2185 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1164 views
1164 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
1577 views
1577 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
857 views
857 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
805 views
805 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
773 views
773 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
672 views
672 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
553 views
553 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
490 views
490 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
428 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
487 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
591 views
591 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
526 views
526 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
490 views
490 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
562 views
562 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
634 views
634 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
603 views
603 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
969 views
969 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
657 views
657 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
1023 views
1023 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
651 views
651 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
624 views
624 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
1012 views
1012 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
713 views
713 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
1561 views
1561 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
628 views
628 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
820 views
820 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
660 views
660 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
674 views
674 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
724 views
724 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
709 views
709 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
2224 views1
2224 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
55 views

Local community benefits from Sussex University

Danielle Ball - February 27, 2019
Artist Focus: Tsai Tung Li
Artist Focus
66 views
66 views

Artist Focus: Tsai Tung Li

Louisa Scarlett Hunt - February 26, 2019
Young people across the UK taking ‘Fake Xanax’
Campus News
324 views
324 views

Young people across the UK taking ‘Fake Xanax’

joelrenoufc - February 26, 2019
Fighting with…the conventions of biopic filmmaking  
Arts
85 views
85 views

Fighting with…the conventions of biopic filmmaking  

Ali Wakelin - February 26, 2019

Leave a Reply

Join the Badger Team

Apply today!

Latest Posts

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
259 views
Music
259 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
2185 views
Interview
2185 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1164 views
#CINECITY19
1164 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
1577 views
Arts
1577 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
857 views
#CINECITY19
857 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
805 views
Arts
805 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
773 views
Arts
773 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
672 views
Arts
672 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
553 views
Arts
553 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
490 views
Arts
490 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Top Stories
428 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

Freshers 2018
487 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
591 views
Arts
591 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
526 views
Arts
526 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
490 views
Comment
490 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
562 views
Arts
562 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
634 views
Arts
634 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
603 views
Film & Theatre
603 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
969 views
Arts
969 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
657 views
Campus News
657 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
1023 views
News
1023 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
651 views
Arts
651 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
624 views
Interview
624 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
1012 views
Lifestyle
1012 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Why we should all embrace drag
Features
713 views
Features
713 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
1561 views
Arts
1561 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton Needs You!
News
628 views
News
628 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
820 views
Arts
820 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
660 views
Film & Theatre
660 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

France in Fine Fettle
Sports
674 views
Sports
674 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
724 views
Arts
724 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
709 views
Arts
709 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
2224 views1
Campus News
2224 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018

Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for a neutral chair - a…

Campus News
55 views

Local community benefits from Sussex University

Danielle Ball - February 27, 2019

The University of Sussex has joined 29 other universities by signing the Civic University Agreement. Universities have signed this agreement to do more for their local communities.…

Artist Focus: Tsai Tung Li
Artist Focus
66 views
Artist Focus
66 views

Artist Focus: Tsai Tung Li

Louisa Scarlett Hunt - February 26, 2019

Tsai Tung Li is a Taiwanese illustrator currently living in Brighton. We met while she was showcasing her work at the Brighton Illustration Fair 2018, after completing…

Young people across the UK taking ‘Fake Xanax’
Campus News
324 views
Campus News
324 views

Young people across the UK taking ‘Fake Xanax’

joelrenoufc - February 26, 2019

Young people from schools and universities across the UK have been using a fake version of the drug Xanax. An article by the BBC last year found…

Fighting with…the conventions of biopic filmmaking  
Arts
85 views
Arts
85 views

Fighting with…the conventions of biopic filmmaking  

Ali Wakelin - February 26, 2019

Nine years since he made his cinematic directorial debut with Cemetery Junction, Stephen Merchant has returned to the big-screen to direct and write Fighting with My Family,…

Campus News
208 views

Sussex fail to rule out further Sackler funding

Jordan Wright - February 26, 2019

The University of Sussex has failed to specify whether it has received any further funds from the Sackler family since their £8.4 million donation to the University…

Six ways a no-deal Brexit could affect you
Comment
124 views
Comment
124 views

Six ways a no-deal Brexit could affect you

joelrenoufc - February 25, 2019

The News Team makes a guest appearance this week, with Joel giving us his opinion on how a No-deal Brexit could affect us. 1. EU recruitment If…

Campus News
271 views

Sussex Go Green Week

Matthew Nicholls - February 25, 2019

The University of Sussex will be celebrating Go Green Week from Monday February 25 to Friday March 1. The week will see presentations and workshops delivered to…

Pupils protest over climate change in Brighton
Campus News
294 views
Campus News
294 views

Pupils protest over climate change in Brighton

Matthew Nicholls - February 25, 2019

School children and students took to the streets of Brighton to protest against the Government’s handling of climate change last Friday, February 15. The event, which is…

The LGBTQ+ organisation inspiring creativity
News
335 views
News
335 views

The LGBTQ+ organisation inspiring creativity

Kate Dennett - February 25, 2019

There are many great LGBTQ+ inclusive organisations across Brighton, but one creative group do amazing work providing a safe space for people to share their work. The…

Ferris and Sylvester at The Prince Albert
Arts
228 views
Arts
228 views

Ferris and Sylvester at The Prince Albert

agnetewjohansen - February 25, 2019

Having already seen Ferris & Sylvester once before when they were supporting Jade Bird at The Haunt back in November 2018, I felt very excited. Back then,…

16 Days of Activism
Features
262 views
Features
262 views

16 Days of Activism

Rachel Badham - February 25, 2019

From the “F” word, Feminism, to standing up against the violence that 1 in 4 women experience across the globe, 16 days of activism covers it all.…

The UK has a responsibility to readmit Shamima Begum
Comment
140 views
Comment
140 views

The UK has a responsibility to readmit Shamima Begum

Jessica Hubbard - February 24, 2019

Image credit: Flickr: nathan17 At just 19 years old, Shamima Begum is at the centre of a vitriolic debate that has gripped the UK. When she was…

Childhoods are shattered in Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum
Arts
142 views
Arts
142 views

Childhoods are shattered in Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum

Olek Młyński - February 23, 2019

Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum begins with a shocking scene - a streetwise twelve year old Zain sues his parents for bringing him into this world. And although the…

Holocaust Memorial Day at Sussex
Campus News
126 views
Campus News
126 views

Holocaust Memorial Day at Sussex

Danielle Ball - February 22, 2019

A Holocaust Memorial Day event was held by the Centre for German-Jewish Studies on February 6 2019. The ‘Torn From Home’ programme took place in the Jubilee…

Campus News
210 views

Celebrating LGBTQ+ month

Matthew Nicholls - February 22, 2019

LGBT History Month is up and running in the UK, and there are a whole host of LGBTQ+ events happening on campus and around Brighton. The first…

National News
151 views

Stansted 15 avoid immediate jail sentences

Jessica Hubbard - February 22, 2019

A group of protestors, known as the Stansted 15, have avoided immediate jail time after sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court. Three of them, Edward Thacker, Alistair Tamlit…

Fall in Love with Heartbreak: If Beale Street Could Talk
Arts
222 views
Arts
222 views

Fall in Love with Heartbreak: If Beale Street Could Talk

Yazz James - February 22, 2019

Barry Jenkins describes his latest feature as a series of “memories, dreams and nightmares”. Adapted from James Baldwin’s 1974 novel of the same name, If Beale Street…

Direct Action Everywhere: DxE protests continue
News
619 views
News
619 views

Direct Action Everywhere: DxE protests continue

Danielle Ball - February 21, 2019

DxE is an international network known for their nonviolent direct action for so-called ‘animal liberation’. Members of the Brighton branch of DxE gathered in the Western Road…

Pharmacy course scrapped
Campus News
479 views
Campus News
479 views

Pharmacy course scrapped

Matthew Nicholls - February 21, 2019

Members of the University of Sussex Senate, a University decision-making body of academics, have claimed that the University Executive Group (UEG), a group of University higher management,…

Socially conscious start-ups
Features
384 views
Features
384 views

Socially conscious start-ups

tallulahfirefly - February 21, 2019

It’s only been a year since RED, or Renewable Energy Development, came into being, but since then the socially conscious start-up has been waking waves. Aiming to…

Latest stories

Latest News

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
259 views
259 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
2185 views
2185 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1164 views
1164 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
1577 views
1577 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
857 views
857 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
805 views
805 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
773 views
773 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
672 views
672 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
553 views
553 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
490 views
490 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
428 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
487 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
591 views
591 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
526 views
526 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
490 views
490 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
562 views
562 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
634 views
634 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
603 views
603 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
969 views
969 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
657 views
657 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
1023 views
1023 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
651 views
651 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
624 views
624 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
1012 views
1012 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
713 views
713 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
1561 views
1561 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
628 views
628 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
820 views
820 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
660 views
660 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
674 views
674 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
724 views
724 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
709 views
709 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
2224 views1
2224 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
55 views

Local community benefits from Sussex University

Danielle Ball - February 27, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

October 25, 2018

Brighton and Beyond

October 24, 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government

Sexual assault in the US government

October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?

What’s ACCA-ning?

October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag

Why we should all embrace drag

October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!

Brighton Needs You!

September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read

Books Every Fresher Should Read

September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle

France in Fine Fettle

September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture

Dive into Brightonian Culture

September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

April 27, 2018
Artist Focus: Tsai Tung Li

Artist Focus: Tsai Tung Li

February 26, 2019
Young people across the UK taking ‘Fake Xanax’

Young people across the UK taking ‘Fake Xanax’

February 26, 2019
Fighting with…the conventions of biopic filmmaking  

Fighting with…the conventions of biopic filmmaking  

February 26, 2019
Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Campus News

Local community benefits from Sussex University

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Tsai Tung Li

Campus News

Young people across the UK taking ‘Fake Xanax’

Arts

Fighting with…the conventions of biopic filmmaking  

Campus News

Sussex fail to rule out further Sackler funding

Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Campus News

Local community benefits from Sussex University

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Tsai Tung Li

Campus News

Young people across the UK taking ‘Fake Xanax’

Arts

Fighting with…the conventions of biopic filmmaking  

Campus News

Sussex fail to rule out further Sackler funding

Copyright 2017. Powered by WordPress Theme. By Madars Bitenieks