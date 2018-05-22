Dollywould at The Old Market preview
From the 22nd May – 25th May 2018 DollyWould will be showing at The Old Market. An exciting new show, presented by Sh!t Theatre, who won the Fringe First Award back in 2016. DollyWould is a show about country legend Dolly Parton, cloning, branding, immortality and death. The show has been on tour, including sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Soho Theatre and the Camden People’s Theatre. The theatre duo cite their inspiration for making a show about Dolly Parton: quite simply because they “f*cking love her.”
Sh!t Theatre themselves have had success with their award-winning sell-out show ‘Letters to Windsor House’, which was named one of Time Out London’s top ten theatre shows of the year. The Badger raved about this stand-out comedy-musical-show based on their absurd true story of living in a council estate as part of the Young, Queer and Skint season at The Marlborough last year.
They have been described as the ‘rising stars of performance art’ by the Telegraph. The duo consist of Louise Mothersole and Rebecca Biscuit, who both have backgrounds in improv, performance art and music. In their performances, they explore ‘the Political, the personal and the down-right Perverted’ – their website reads. The group have also been shortlisted for an Amnesty award and won a Total Theatre Award.
This show comes as part of the innovative and versatile The Old Market’s collaboration with this year’s Brighton Fringe festival. Other highlights include the stage show of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s BBC cult comedy series Fleabag and comic Joseph Morpurgo bizarre new take on Frankenstein in one-man show Hammerhead.
With outstanding reviews, DollyWould isn’t a show to be missed. Tickets are £12.50 (£10 concession). The show is 1 hour and starts at 7:30pm.
Check out The Old Market website for tickets and more.
- Previous articleExhibition: Io-sono Fedilouu
- Next articleReview: Nick Cave Double Bill at The Old Market (TOM’s Film Club)
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton FestivalLara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’HaraChris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)Yazz James - November 13, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi ZeroRoxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th AnniversaryHal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing EventFlorence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCAAnonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-DevelopmentKate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspectiveChris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have knownChris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industryRachel Badham - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah MylesAnastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist TwistOlek Młyński - September 18, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debateJordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Artist Focus: Tsai Tung LiLouisa Scarlett Hunt - February 26, 2019
Young people across the UK taking ‘Fake Xanax’joelrenoufc - February 26, 2019
Fighting with…the conventions of biopic filmmakingAli Wakelin - February 26, 2019
Join the Badger Team Apply today!
Latest Posts
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton FestivalLara Antoine - February 15, 2019
We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’HaraChris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…
Full Discussion with Little Green PigKate Dennett - November 12, 2018
We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…
CINECITY Opening Night: The FavouriteEmma Nay - November 11, 2018
I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi ZeroRoxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade PreviewEmma Nay - November 6, 2018
On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th AnniversaryHal Keelin - November 2, 2018
As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing EventFlorence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…
Poets Wow Crowds at The HauntAlice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…
Brighton and BeyondRachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…
The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus farSabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common GroundHal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…
Johnny English Fails to Strike AgainAlice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…
Sexual assault in the US governmentTom Robinson - October 17, 2018
“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…
What’s ACCA-ning?Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…
Review: Journeying with Grace NicholsKate Dennett - October 12, 2018
In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCAAnonymous - October 10, 2018
At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set. The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-DevelopmentKate Dennett - October 10, 2018
To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspectiveChris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have knownChris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…
University of Sussex Joins Libraries WeekKate Dennett - October 6, 2018
This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and RuinAlex Leissle - October 4, 2018
The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industryRachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…
Why we should all embrace dragChris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…
In Conversation with Alannah MylesAnastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…
Brighton Needs You!Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…
Books Every Fresher Should ReadAnonymous - September 19, 2018
Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist TwistOlek Młyński - September 18, 2018
One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…
France in Fine FettleAnonymous - September 17, 2018
Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…
Dive into Brightonian CultureSorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debateJordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for a neutral chair - a…
Local community benefits from Sussex UniversityDanielle Ball - February 27, 2019
The University of Sussex has joined 29 other universities by signing the Civic University Agreement. Universities have signed this agreement to do more for their local communities.…
Artist Focus: Tsai Tung LiLouisa Scarlett Hunt - February 26, 2019
Tsai Tung Li is a Taiwanese illustrator currently living in Brighton. We met while she was showcasing her work at the Brighton Illustration Fair 2018, after completing…
Young people across the UK taking ‘Fake Xanax’joelrenoufc - February 26, 2019
Young people from schools and universities across the UK have been using a fake version of the drug Xanax. An article by the BBC last year found…
Fighting with…the conventions of biopic filmmakingAli Wakelin - February 26, 2019
Nine years since he made his cinematic directorial debut with Cemetery Junction, Stephen Merchant has returned to the big-screen to direct and write Fighting with My Family,…
Sussex fail to rule out further Sackler fundingJordan Wright - February 26, 2019
The University of Sussex has failed to specify whether it has received any further funds from the Sackler family since their £8.4 million donation to the University…
Six ways a no-deal Brexit could affect youjoelrenoufc - February 25, 2019
The News Team makes a guest appearance this week, with Joel giving us his opinion on how a No-deal Brexit could affect us. 1. EU recruitment If…
Sussex Go Green WeekMatthew Nicholls - February 25, 2019
The University of Sussex will be celebrating Go Green Week from Monday February 25 to Friday March 1. The week will see presentations and workshops delivered to…
Pupils protest over climate change in BrightonMatthew Nicholls - February 25, 2019
School children and students took to the streets of Brighton to protest against the Government’s handling of climate change last Friday, February 15. The event, which is…
The LGBTQ+ organisation inspiring creativityKate Dennett - February 25, 2019
There are many great LGBTQ+ inclusive organisations across Brighton, but one creative group do amazing work providing a safe space for people to share their work. The…
Ferris and Sylvester at The Prince Albertagnetewjohansen - February 25, 2019
Having already seen Ferris & Sylvester once before when they were supporting Jade Bird at The Haunt back in November 2018, I felt very excited. Back then,…
16 Days of ActivismRachel Badham - February 25, 2019
From the “F” word, Feminism, to standing up against the violence that 1 in 4 women experience across the globe, 16 days of activism covers it all.…
The UK has a responsibility to readmit Shamima BegumJessica Hubbard - February 24, 2019
Image credit: Flickr: nathan17 At just 19 years old, Shamima Begum is at the centre of a vitriolic debate that has gripped the UK. When she was…
Childhoods are shattered in Nadine Labaki’s CapernaumOlek Młyński - February 23, 2019
Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum begins with a shocking scene - a streetwise twelve year old Zain sues his parents for bringing him into this world. And although the…
Holocaust Memorial Day at SussexDanielle Ball - February 22, 2019
A Holocaust Memorial Day event was held by the Centre for German-Jewish Studies on February 6 2019. The ‘Torn From Home’ programme took place in the Jubilee…
Celebrating LGBTQ+ monthMatthew Nicholls - February 22, 2019
LGBT History Month is up and running in the UK, and there are a whole host of LGBTQ+ events happening on campus and around Brighton. The first…
Stansted 15 avoid immediate jail sentencesJessica Hubbard - February 22, 2019
A group of protestors, known as the Stansted 15, have avoided immediate jail time after sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court. Three of them, Edward Thacker, Alistair Tamlit…
Fall in Love with Heartbreak: If Beale Street Could TalkYazz James - February 22, 2019
Barry Jenkins describes his latest feature as a series of “memories, dreams and nightmares”. Adapted from James Baldwin’s 1974 novel of the same name, If Beale Street…
Direct Action Everywhere: DxE protests continueDanielle Ball - February 21, 2019
DxE is an international network known for their nonviolent direct action for so-called ‘animal liberation’. Members of the Brighton branch of DxE gathered in the Western Road…
Pharmacy course scrappedMatthew Nicholls - February 21, 2019
Members of the University of Sussex Senate, a University decision-making body of academics, have claimed that the University Executive Group (UEG), a group of University higher management,…
Socially conscious start-upstallulahfirefly - February 21, 2019
It’s only been a year since RED, or Renewable Energy Development, came into being, but since then the socially conscious start-up has been waking waves. Aiming to…
Leave a Reply