Dollywould at The Old Market preview

From the 22nd May – 25th May 2018 DollyWould will be showing at The Old Market. An exciting new show, presented by Sh!t Theatre, who won the Fringe First Award back in 2016. DollyWould is a show about country legend Dolly Parton, cloning, branding, immortality and death. The show has been on tour, including sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Soho Theatre and the Camden People’s Theatre. The theatre duo cite their inspiration for making a show about Dolly Parton: quite simply because they “f*cking love her.”

Sh!t Theatre themselves have had success with their award-winning sell-out show ‘Letters to Windsor House’, which was named one of Time Out London’s top ten theatre shows of the year. The Badger raved about this stand-out comedy-musical-show based on their absurd true story of living in a council estate as part of the Young, Queer and Skint season at The Marlborough last year.

They have been described as the ‘rising stars of performance art’ by the Telegraph. The duo consist of Louise Mothersole and Rebecca Biscuit, who both have backgrounds in improv, performance art and music. In their performances, they explore ‘the Political, the personal and the down-right Perverted’ – their website reads. The group have also been shortlisted for an Amnesty award and won a Total Theatre Award.

This show comes as part of the innovative and versatile The Old Market’s collaboration with this year’s Brighton Fringe festival. Other highlights include the stage show of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s BBC cult comedy series Fleabag and comic Joseph Morpurgo bizarre new take on Frankenstein in one-man show Hammerhead.

With outstanding reviews, DollyWould isn’t a show to be missed. Tickets are £12.50 (£10 concession). The show is 1 hour and starts at 7:30pm.

Check out The Old Market website for tickets and more.