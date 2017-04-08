Preview: Live At Leeds 2017

Award-winning metropolitan all-dayer, Live At Leeds is back for another year and 2017 sees them flaunt another impressive billing. Having earned a reputation in previous years for showcasing some of the most exciting new talents around, previous line-ups have included Jake Bugg, Savages and Alt-J but this year sees them out-do themselves completely.

With so many artists on the line-up it can be a bit overwhelming when deciding who’s set to catch on the day. Here’s our guide to some of the best acts on the bill come 29th April.

Clay

The Leeds favourites are set to bring their jangly dance-pop tunes to the Dr Martens Stage at Leeds Beckett Uni. The four-piece have previously garnered support from BBC Radio 1’s Phil Taggart, as well as Zane Lowe and Radio X. They may only have a few tracks out but a loyal following has crept up on them and will no doubt be singing all the words to ‘6am’ straight back at them.

Clay will play Leeds Beckett Uni at 5.30pm.

Clean Cut Kid

Liverpool quartet Clean Cut Kid are a fantastic live prospect time and time again. Their performances combine energy and personality and always captivate crowds wherever they go. With their debut album ‘Felt’ on the way, now’s the time to catch them in an intimate venue – they’re going from strength to strength and will be playing to much bigger venues soon.

Clean Cut Kid will play Leeds Uni Refectory at 8.30pm.

JAWS

Birmingham trio JAWS were at the forefront of the B-Town scene when it was at its peak in 2012/13 and they have continued to improve their standing ever since. Their recently-released second album ‘Simplicity’ saw them come into their own and is by far the best material they’ve ever produced.

With as much bite as the iconic film they share the same name with, there’s no one better to liven up a crowd than JAWS.

JAWS will play Leeds Uni Stylus at 7.30pm.

The Big Moon

The London four-piece are the ultimate girl gang and they just so happen to make banging tunes that make you want to get up and dance and be best friends with them. The Big Moon aren’t headlining but might as well with their buzzy reputation and insane fan following.

Armed with tracks from their debut album, ‘Love in the 4th Dimension, The Big Moon are currently leading the charge of emerging artists and will no doubt attract a large crowd when they air their hits on the day.

The Big Moon will play Brudenell Social Club at 10pm.

The Orielles

Halifax trio The Orielles are one of Heavenly Recordings’ latest signings and boast surf hooks, addictive rhythms and swoon-worthy earworms that justify why they were snapped up by the industry big wigs so quickly.

Recent live shows have helped them to build their reputation a considerable amount and Live At Leeds 2017 is set to see them win over some new fans too. Be part of the action.

The Orielles will play Leeds Beckett Stage 2 at 7pm.

Tickets for Live At Leeds 2017 are available here.