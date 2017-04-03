Preview: The Great Escape 2017

Next month sees the return of The Great Escape – Europe’s leading festival for new music. Conveniently located in Brighton, from Thursday 18 – Saturday 20 May hundreds of artists will descend upon the city.

The multi-venue event has a surprise in store for everyone, no matter what genre of music you’re into – from the more established acts to the upcoming talents you haven’t yet heard.

Here’s The Badger’s guide of who to add to your festival itinerary and be at the front of the queues for.

Our top picks will ensure you see artists that will become major stars in years to come. Make sure you tell people you saw them at The Great Escape first – it’s an unmissable weekend of fun and new music discoveries.

Middle Kids

“A little Sydney band that’s making stuff” they proclaim on their Twitter bio but there’s nothing little about them. The Australian trio are receiving bucket loads of praise and it’s all thanks to their humongous talents.

Their recently released and self-titled EP features the track, ‘Edge of Town’ that broke them in the first place and even Elton John’s a fan. It can’t get better than that surely? Watch them go one better at this year’s The Great Escape and win over a horde of new fans.

Cherry Glazerr

Armed with addictive hooks and contagious melodies, LA trio, Cherry Glazerr are set to storm their set at the festival.

Their second album ‘Apocalipstick’ was unveiled back in January that saw the group evolve into a wildly complex and guitar heavy outfit. Their frenzied live shows have helped spread the word about their music too and there’s seemingly no stopping them now.

Dead Pretties

Hailing from London, Dead Pretties are a three-piece who have previously supported Drenge and The Orwells but are now stepping out on their own.

Their debut single ‘Social Experiment’ engages with political and social issues and features a sharp social commentary too. Crafted to be consumed live, Dead Pretties will gladly bring their rowdy beats to life at The Great Escape 2017.

Dream Wife

Doing it for the girls are Brighton’s very own Dream Wife. From art school beginnings as a performance art piece to embracing their love of edgy pop – Dream Wife have an empowering attitude that bleeds into everything they do.

Witness the thrill of their live show and boast to all your friends about it afterwards; they’re going to be massive.

Jerry Williams

21-year-old Portsmouth native, Jerry Williams is one of the best emerging singer-songwriters around at the moment. Expect chaos and crowd surfing when Williams brings her indie pop sensibilities to The Great Escape.

She’s a safe bet to wow the crowds after doing just that at last year’s BST Hyde Park Festival and garnering over 5 million streams on Spotify.