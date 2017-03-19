Varsity Violence: Rugby halted and bars around campus closed

Recent Posts

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
1762 views
1762 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
858 views
858 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
905 views
905 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
609 views
609 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
573 views
573 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
549 views
549 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
475 views
475 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
331 views
331 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
291 views
291 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
273 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
293 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
415 views
415 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
317 views
317 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
302 views
302 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
365 views
365 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
393 views
393 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
370 views
370 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
585 views
585 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
415 views
415 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
638 views
638 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
468 views
468 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
394 views
394 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
617 views
617 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
464 views
464 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
930 views
930 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
389 views
389 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
637 views
637 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
471 views
471 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
507 views
507 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
510 views
510 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
518 views
518 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
1844 views1
1844 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit
Arts
203 views
203 views

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit

kshanahan294 - December 20, 2018
565 Views
March 19, 2017

Varsity Violence: Rugby halted and bars around campus closed

Glenn Houlihan and Patrick Isitt

Varsity 2017 has been marred by outbreaks of violence and crowd trouble at the rugby, which has caused the game to be cancelled at half time and bars around campus, including East Slope and Falmer, to be closed early. East Slope has since re-opened, but Falmer remained shut.

Bottles were thrown at the Falmer Sports Complex as tensions flared up during the match, and at least one person has been taken to hospital.

Police were called to deal with the rampant fans.

Spectators have told The Badger that bottles were thrown and a knife was pulled, whilst a player said the atmosphere was too “rowdy” and the game had to be called off for “safety reasons”.

Both the Co-op and the SU Shop were also forced to close temporarily.

Charlotte Eaton, part of Sussex’s women’s rugby team, told The Badger:

“Brighton Uni fans stormed the pitch, so they cancelled the match halfway though. Then the fans were throwing flares at each other and bottles – I nearly got hit by one.”

It is currently unconfirmed whether the individual detained by police was a Sussex student.

The tension has not been limited to the Complex, with one Brighton player temporarily ejected from the men’s basketball match for attempting to start a fight.

Initially the SU’s only response to the violence was this:

This was later followed by a full statement:

“Disruption at today’s Varsity sports matches led to the curtailment of the men’s rugby match and the temporary closure of students’ union outlets.

We are aware of a small number of injuries caused to spectators and send them our best wishes for a speedy recovery.

We condemn violent and intimidating behaviour and will be investigating what happened. We will be working with the police, campus security and the security team we hired for the event.

It is a shame that these actions spoiled a day of great sporting conduct and fair play by the Brighton & Sussex teams and many spectators.

Anyone with any information about what happened or who has been affected by today’s events should contact Adele, Activities Officer – activities@sussexstudent.com”

Adam Tickell tweeted this:

“Shameful events at the varsity this afternoon. and I will be issuing joint comment.”

However, a shocked second year spectator said:

It’s alright for the SU and Tickell to say that they’re ashamed – there was barely any security until well into the match, and there were no barriers blocking off the Brighton fans – only Sussex students .

They easily could have prevented this with better planning. Not to mention, once the match was called off because of fights they could easily have moved people off in smaller groups to make it safer.

Instead all of the SU people left and security just stood around until Brighton fans came over to the Sussex ones (after like 10 minutes when they could easily have been sent off) and started fighting and throwing things again.

There was literally no attempt to stop things until they were in full swing.”

 

A video taken of the situation:

More updates will be posted as this story unfolds.

Author

Deputy Editor

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!

Don't worry, we don't spam
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
1762 views
1762 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
858 views
858 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
905 views
905 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
609 views
609 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
573 views
573 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
549 views
549 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
475 views
475 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
331 views
331 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
291 views
291 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
273 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
293 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
415 views
415 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
317 views
317 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
302 views
302 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
365 views
365 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
393 views
393 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
370 views
370 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
585 views
585 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
415 views
415 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
638 views
638 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
468 views
468 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
394 views
394 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
617 views
617 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
464 views
464 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
930 views
930 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
389 views
389 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
637 views
637 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
471 views
471 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
507 views
507 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
510 views
510 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
518 views
518 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
1844 views1
1844 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit
Arts
203 views
203 views

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit

kshanahan294 - December 20, 2018
Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s
Music
405 views
405 views

Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s

Lara Antoine - December 19, 2018
Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel
Artist Focus
340 views
340 views

Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel

Elizabeth Richardson - December 18, 2018
Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker
Arts
575 views
575 views

Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker

Kate Dennett - December 17, 2018

Leave a Reply

Join the Badger Team

Apply today!

Latest Posts

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
1762 views
Interview
1762 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
858 views
#CINECITY19
858 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
905 views
Arts
905 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
609 views
#CINECITY19
609 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
573 views
Arts
573 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
549 views
Arts
549 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
475 views
Arts
475 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
331 views
Arts
331 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
291 views
Arts
291 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Top Stories
273 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

Freshers 2018
293 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
415 views
Arts
415 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
317 views
Arts
317 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
302 views
Comment
302 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
365 views
Arts
365 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
393 views
Arts
393 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
370 views
Film & Theatre
370 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
585 views
Arts
585 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
415 views
Campus News
415 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
638 views
News
638 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
468 views
Arts
468 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
394 views
Interview
394 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
617 views
Lifestyle
617 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Why we should all embrace drag
Features
464 views
Features
464 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
930 views
Arts
930 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton Needs You!
News
389 views
News
389 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
637 views
Arts
637 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
471 views
Film & Theatre
471 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

France in Fine Fettle
Sports
507 views
Sports
507 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
510 views
Arts
510 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
518 views
Arts
518 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
1844 views1
Campus News
1844 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018

Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for a neutral chair - a…

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit
Arts
203 views
Arts
203 views

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit

kshanahan294 - December 20, 2018

It’s that time of the year again. You’re left staring at the halloween costume hung up in the corner of your room and wondering what happened to…

Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s
Music
405 views
Music
405 views

Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s

Lara Antoine - December 19, 2018

[caption id="attachment_37736" align="alignnone" width="6016"] Photo By Nick Suchak[/caption] With their first headline Brighton gig in 5 years, pop-punk band AS IT IS bought it home with a…

Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel
Artist Focus
340 views
Artist Focus
340 views

Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel

Elizabeth Richardson - December 18, 2018

Léo de Riedmatten is a Swiss visual artist, photographer and musician studying Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence at the University of Sussex. He creates his visual art…

Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker
Arts
575 views
Arts
575 views

Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker

Kate Dennett - December 17, 2018

Since the announcement of Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor for series 11, Doctor Who has repeatedly been made the headlines.  (more…)

News
257 views

Sussex Professor’s Research makes History

kenyon55 - December 17, 2018

Research from Sussex into child mental health has been named as on of the UK’s best scientific breakthroughs for its impact in shifting the Government’s approach to…

Christmas classics that were initially books
Arts
353 views
Arts
353 views

Christmas classics that were initially books

sophieebea - December 14, 2018

Nothing feels more Christmassy than curling up in front of a cheesy Christmas film, with a mug of hot chocolate, on a wintery December evening. However, some…

Male graduates ‘Kant’ earn much…
News
283 views
News
283 views

Male graduates ‘Kant’ earn much…

Jordan Wright - December 14, 2018

A study from the Department for Education and the Institute for Fiscal Studies has concluded that male philosophy students at Sussex are the lowest earning graduates post-graduation.…

Beautiful Bird-song at The Haunt
Music
260 views
Music
260 views

Beautiful Bird-song at The Haunt

agnetewjohansen - December 13, 2018

Americana-artist Jade Bird is no stranger to performing live in front of an audience. Since the age of 16, when she won a place at The Brit…

News
369 views

NUS Faces Bankruptcy

kenyon55 - December 13, 2018

It has been revealed that the National Union of Students (NUS) is facing financial difficulties. The organisation, which represents the majority of UK students in further and…

Features
379 views

Censoring Climate Change

lillysussex - December 13, 2018

Why, at the time when we need people to engage with what's happening to the world around us, was Iceland's advert banned? With so many terrible and…

Sussex Cheerleaders Save the World
News
313 views
News
313 views

Sussex Cheerleaders Save the World

kenyon55 - December 12, 2018

Sussex Cheer Squad stands in solidarity with rape victim whose own underwear was used against her in court, holding a protest and charity event at Pryzm for…

Artist Focus: Jack Snelling
Artist Focus
363 views
Artist Focus
363 views

Artist Focus: Jack Snelling

Louisa Scarlett Hunt - December 12, 2018

Jack Snelling is a Brighton based Cartoonist. We met at the Brighton Illustration Fair in early November this year. Jack tells Artist Focus about his most recent…

Artist Focus: Faye Song
Artist Focus
365 views
Artist Focus
365 views

Artist Focus: Faye Song

Louisa Scarlett Hunt - December 12, 2018

Faye Song is a young and upcoming photographer. Faye recently won the Brighton Photo Fringe OPEN18 that took place from 29 September to 28 October earlier this year.…

Red card for Sussex as netball player injured
News
830 views
News
830 views

Red card for Sussex as netball player injured

Danielle Ball - December 11, 2018

A member of the University of Sussex Netball Club dislocated their hip due to a leak in the Sports Centre roof at the University of Sussex. This…

FDHs: Hong Kong’s most vulnerable demographic?
Culture
690 views
Culture
690 views

FDHs: Hong Kong’s most vulnerable demographic?

Charlotte Brill - December 9, 2018

An account of the lives of foreign domestic helpers in Hong Kong Every Sunday, Hong Kong’s central district is transformed by the Foreign Domestic Helpers (FDHs), most…

Milkman – the novel of the year?
Arts
476 views
Arts
476 views

Milkman – the novel of the year?

Kate Dennett - December 6, 2018

Since winning the 50th Man Booker Prize for fiction, the demand for Anna Burns’ novel Milkman has been consistently on the incline. Having been described as rule-breaking,…

Christmas Tree Ceremony to take place in Library Square
Campus News
445 views
Campus News
445 views

Christmas Tree Ceremony to take place in Library Square

Jessica Hubbard - December 6, 2018

Those who come within proximity of Library Square will have noticed that Sussex University’s Christmas Tree has been erected. Workers laboured throughout the day on November 17…

A First Timer’s Account of a Football Match
Sports
350 views
Sports
350 views

A First Timer’s Account of a Football Match

Kate Dennett - December 5, 2018

With my dad and older brother both being very interested in sports, I grew up surrounded by them playing football on our lane and watching sports on…

Turkish family broken apart – Wild Pear Tree review
Arts
375 views
Arts
375 views

Turkish family broken apart – Wild Pear Tree review

Olek Młyński - December 5, 2018

Comparing any film maker to Andrei Tarkovsky always seems like  very risky business. The Russian director is considered to be the greatest poet that cinema ever saw,…

Flyin’ High in Familiar Territory – Creed II review 
Arts
342 views
Arts
342 views

Flyin’ High in Familiar Territory – Creed II review 

Ali Wakelin - December 4, 2018

The follow-up to Ryan Coogler’s surprisingly masterful Creed also holds the title in being the eighth instalment of the Rocky franchise, following Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis as…

Latest stories

Latest News

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
1762 views
1762 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
858 views
858 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
905 views
905 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
609 views
609 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
573 views
573 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
549 views
549 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
475 views
475 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
331 views
331 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
291 views
291 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
273 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
293 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
415 views
415 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
317 views
317 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
302 views
302 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
365 views
365 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
393 views
393 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
370 views
370 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
585 views
585 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
415 views
415 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
638 views
638 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
468 views
468 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
394 views
394 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
617 views
617 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
464 views
464 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
930 views
930 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
389 views
389 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
637 views
637 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
471 views
471 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
507 views
507 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
510 views
510 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
518 views
518 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
1844 views1
1844 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit
Arts
203 views
203 views

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit

kshanahan294 - December 20, 2018
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

October 25, 2018

Brighton and Beyond

October 24, 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government

Sexual assault in the US government

October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?

What’s ACCA-ning?

October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag

Why we should all embrace drag

October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!

Brighton Needs You!

September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read

Books Every Fresher Should Read

September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle

France in Fine Fettle

September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture

Dive into Brightonian Culture

September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

April 27, 2018
Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s

Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s

December 19, 2018
Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel

Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel

December 18, 2018
Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker

Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker

December 17, 2018
Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Arts

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit

Music

Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel

Arts

Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker

News

Sussex Professor’s Research makes History

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Arts

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit

Music

Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel

Arts

Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker

News

Sussex Professor’s Research makes History

Copyright 2017. Powered by WordPress Theme. By Madars Bitenieks