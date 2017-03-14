Tinder: A Build Up Of Inevitable Disappointment

Recent Posts

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
1715 views
1715 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
829 views
829 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
827 views
827 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
590 views
590 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
559 views
559 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
537 views
537 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
462 views
462 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
322 views
322 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
276 views
276 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
261 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
279 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
397 views
397 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
301 views
301 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
287 views
287 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
347 views
347 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
376 views
376 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
356 views
356 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
545 views
545 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
397 views
397 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
596 views
596 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
453 views
453 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
378 views
378 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
597 views
597 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
446 views
446 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
872 views
872 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
375 views
375 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
620 views
620 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
455 views
455 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
492 views
492 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
491 views
491 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
501 views
501 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
1819 views1
1819 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit
Arts
151 views
151 views

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit

kshanahan294 - December 20, 2018
627 Views
1 Comments
March 14, 2017

Tinder: A Build Up Of Inevitable Disappointment

You have probably re-downloaded it for the seventh or eighth time. Every time you delete it you tell yourself, “never again”. Last time you finally drew the courage to send the first message – asking an inane question about their favourite film, which was unsurprisingly left in the sad sack of unreplied Tinder messages that slowly begin their lonely descent into cyberspace.

That singular lack of reply was enough to send you running back to the state of romantic indifference… Or maybe you just found one too many creep. Yet here we are, back again, talking to Sam, 24, who also likes Kanye West, and whose caption doesn’t quite fill you with dread.

Sam doesn’t have a photograph with one of those tranquillized tigers, and hasn’t blurred out all of his friends’ faces in the group picture, so with this glowing resume there is a potential he could be the one (standards have slipped since the days you determined you would only talk to illustrators with brown hair that had identical music taste to you).

You share a few unsubstantial sentences: he makes an effort to say something funny about your profile; you try even less as a response. You take the bull by the horns and ask him out for a drink. Let’s be honest, you’ve been on Tinder long enough (3 years? God help me) to know that prolonged small talk never leads to anything good. It normally peters out until you are left wondering if asking his favourite colour would really be the worst thing in the world.

You end up asking at least four of your friends where you should suggest as a place to meet, the panic slowly rising as you realise you now have to go through with this or end up fabricating an entirely implausible emergency (‘It’s so annoying but I fell down four flights of stairs at university today and so can’t meet you tonight – such a shame!’)

You pick somewhere you have not been to in years, because one; it is far enough away from student housing so you won’t have the uncomfortable situation of having introduce your date to someone you don’t really like from an English seminar in your first year of uni, and two; one of your friends went on a date there in second year and it went really well.

He doesn’t respond for two days, and you have the comforting thought that maybe you don’t actually have to go and have strained conversation about how much you both love Aldi (although things in common are good for a budding relationship I hear).

When the day arrives you thought you’d be very relaxed, given how little you really know or like the person you shared at most 8 sentences with. But as the evening dawns, you suddenly have the realisation that maybe you aren’t as funny as your friends make out, and what if he has a weird voice and you have to sit there through the whole endeavour pretending you’re having a good time.

This is where you down half a bottle of wine. Calling it “Dutch courage” to the housemate giving you a concerned look, you end up having at least two more glasses than you promised yourself. Getting ready, with uplifting pop music in the background you attempt a make up look you read about in Glamour when you were 15.

The wine persuades you that a first date is definitely the time to be trying a new eyeshadow and liner combination. The eyeliner inevitably goes wrong, swerving all the way up your cheekbone, so you have to redo it four times and the settle for something that is more sisters than twins.

Ten minutes before you leave, you get a text that unfortunately he has fallen down four flights of stairs at uni and the date is off. With relief, you are able to have the evening that you wanted all along: finishing the wine alongside the second season of Gilmore Girls. On to the next one?

####

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!

Don't worry, we don't spam
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
1715 views
1715 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
829 views
829 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
827 views
827 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
590 views
590 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
559 views
559 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
537 views
537 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
462 views
462 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
322 views
322 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
276 views
276 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
261 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
279 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
397 views
397 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
301 views
301 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
287 views
287 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
347 views
347 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
376 views
376 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
356 views
356 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
545 views
545 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
397 views
397 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
596 views
596 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
453 views
453 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
378 views
378 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
597 views
597 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
446 views
446 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
872 views
872 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
375 views
375 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
620 views
620 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
455 views
455 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
492 views
492 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
491 views
491 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
501 views
501 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
1819 views1
1819 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit
Arts
151 views
151 views

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit

kshanahan294 - December 20, 2018
Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s
Music
312 views
312 views

Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s

Lara Antoine - December 19, 2018
Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel
Artist Focus
289 views
289 views

Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel

Elizabeth Richardson - December 18, 2018
Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker
Arts
523 views
523 views

Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker

Kate Dennett - December 17, 2018

One Comment

  1. Tinder is bulkshit and if u want to swipe more than 100peraon you must pay an overpriced fee for 1 months

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Join the Badger Team

Apply today!

Latest Posts

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
1715 views
Interview
1715 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
829 views
#CINECITY19
829 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
827 views
Arts
827 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
590 views
#CINECITY19
590 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
559 views
Arts
559 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
537 views
Arts
537 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
462 views
Arts
462 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
322 views
Arts
322 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
276 views
Arts
276 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Top Stories
261 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

Freshers 2018
279 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
397 views
Arts
397 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
301 views
Arts
301 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
287 views
Comment
287 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
347 views
Arts
347 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
376 views
Arts
376 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
356 views
Film & Theatre
356 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
545 views
Arts
545 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
397 views
Campus News
397 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
596 views
News
596 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
453 views
Arts
453 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
378 views
Interview
378 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
597 views
Lifestyle
597 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Why we should all embrace drag
Features
446 views
Features
446 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
872 views
Arts
872 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton Needs You!
News
375 views
News
375 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
620 views
Arts
620 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
455 views
Film & Theatre
455 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

France in Fine Fettle
Sports
492 views
Sports
492 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
491 views
Arts
491 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
501 views
Arts
501 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
1819 views1
Campus News
1819 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018

Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for a neutral chair - a…

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit
Arts
151 views
Arts
151 views

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit

kshanahan294 - December 20, 2018

It’s that time of the year again. You’re left staring at the halloween costume hung up in the corner of your room and wondering what happened to…

Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s
Music
312 views
Music
312 views

Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s

Lara Antoine - December 19, 2018

[caption id="attachment_37736" align="alignnone" width="6016"] Photo By Nick Suchak[/caption] With their first headline Brighton gig in 5 years, pop-punk band AS IT IS bought it home with a…

Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel
Artist Focus
289 views
Artist Focus
289 views

Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel

Elizabeth Richardson - December 18, 2018

Léo de Riedmatten is a Swiss visual artist, photographer and musician studying Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence at the University of Sussex. He creates his visual art…

Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker
Arts
523 views
Arts
523 views

Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker

Kate Dennett - December 17, 2018

Since the announcement of Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor for series 11, Doctor Who has repeatedly been made the headlines.  (more…)

News
221 views

Sussex Professor’s Research makes History

kenyon55 - December 17, 2018

Research from Sussex into child mental health has been named as on of the UK’s best scientific breakthroughs for its impact in shifting the Government’s approach to…

Christmas classics that were initially books
Arts
293 views
Arts
293 views

Christmas classics that were initially books

sophieebea - December 14, 2018

Nothing feels more Christmassy than curling up in front of a cheesy Christmas film, with a mug of hot chocolate, on a wintery December evening. However, some…

Male graduates ‘Kant’ earn much…
News
245 views
News
245 views

Male graduates ‘Kant’ earn much…

Jordan Wright - December 14, 2018

A study from the Department for Education and the Institute for Fiscal Studies has concluded that male philosophy students at Sussex are the lowest earning graduates post-graduation.…

Beautiful Bird-song at The Haunt
Music
228 views
Music
228 views

Beautiful Bird-song at The Haunt

agnetewjohansen - December 13, 2018

Americana-artist Jade Bird is no stranger to performing live in front of an audience. Since the age of 16, when she won a place at The Brit…

News
326 views

NUS Faces Bankruptcy

kenyon55 - December 13, 2018

It has been revealed that the National Union of Students (NUS) is facing financial difficulties. The organisation, which represents the majority of UK students in further and…

Features
344 views

Censoring Climate Change

lillysussex - December 13, 2018

Why, at the time when we need people to engage with what's happening to the world around us, was Iceland's advert banned? With so many terrible and…

Sussex Cheerleaders Save the World
News
278 views
News
278 views

Sussex Cheerleaders Save the World

kenyon55 - December 12, 2018

Sussex Cheer Squad stands in solidarity with rape victim whose own underwear was used against her in court, holding a protest and charity event at Pryzm for…

Artist Focus: Jack Snelling
Artist Focus
316 views
Artist Focus
316 views

Artist Focus: Jack Snelling

Louisa Scarlett Hunt - December 12, 2018

Jack Snelling is a Brighton based Cartoonist. We met at the Brighton Illustration Fair in early November this year. Jack tells Artist Focus about his most recent…

Artist Focus: Faye Song
Artist Focus
313 views
Artist Focus
313 views

Artist Focus: Faye Song

Louisa Scarlett Hunt - December 12, 2018

Faye Song is a young and upcoming photographer. Faye recently won the Brighton Photo Fringe OPEN18 that took place from 29 September to 28 October earlier this year.…

Red card for Sussex as netball player injured
News
745 views
News
745 views

Red card for Sussex as netball player injured

Danielle Ball - December 11, 2018

A member of the University of Sussex Netball Club dislocated their hip due to a leak in the Sports Centre roof at the University of Sussex. This…

FDHs: Hong Kong’s most vulnerable demographic?
Culture
638 views
Culture
638 views

FDHs: Hong Kong’s most vulnerable demographic?

Charlotte Brill - December 9, 2018

An account of the lives of foreign domestic helpers in Hong Kong Every Sunday, Hong Kong’s central district is transformed by the Foreign Domestic Helpers (FDHs), most…

Milkman – the novel of the year?
Arts
422 views
Arts
422 views

Milkman – the novel of the year?

Kate Dennett - December 6, 2018

Since winning the 50th Man Booker Prize for fiction, the demand for Anna Burns’ novel Milkman has been consistently on the incline. Having been described as rule-breaking,…

Christmas Tree Ceremony to take place in Library Square
Campus News
406 views
Campus News
406 views

Christmas Tree Ceremony to take place in Library Square

Jessica Hubbard - December 6, 2018

Those who come within proximity of Library Square will have noticed that Sussex University’s Christmas Tree has been erected. Workers laboured throughout the day on November 17…

A First Timer’s Account of a Football Match
Sports
316 views
Sports
316 views

A First Timer’s Account of a Football Match

Kate Dennett - December 5, 2018

With my dad and older brother both being very interested in sports, I grew up surrounded by them playing football on our lane and watching sports on…

Turkish family broken apart – Wild Pear Tree review
Arts
345 views
Arts
345 views

Turkish family broken apart – Wild Pear Tree review

Olek Młyński - December 5, 2018

Comparing any film maker to Andrei Tarkovsky always seems like  very risky business. The Russian director is considered to be the greatest poet that cinema ever saw,…

Flyin’ High in Familiar Territory – Creed II review 
Arts
303 views
Arts
303 views

Flyin’ High in Familiar Territory – Creed II review 

Ali Wakelin - December 4, 2018

The follow-up to Ryan Coogler’s surprisingly masterful Creed also holds the title in being the eighth instalment of the Rocky franchise, following Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis as…

Latest stories

Latest News

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
1715 views
1715 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
829 views
829 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
827 views
827 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
590 views
590 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
559 views
559 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
537 views
537 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
462 views
462 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
322 views
322 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
276 views
276 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
261 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
279 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
397 views
397 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
301 views
301 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
287 views
287 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
347 views
347 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
376 views
376 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
356 views
356 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
545 views
545 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
397 views
397 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
596 views
596 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
453 views
453 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
378 views
378 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
597 views
597 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
446 views
446 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
872 views
872 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
375 views
375 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
620 views
620 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
455 views
455 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
492 views
492 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
491 views
491 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
501 views
501 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
1819 views1
1819 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit
Arts
151 views
151 views

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit

kshanahan294 - December 20, 2018
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

October 25, 2018

Brighton and Beyond

October 24, 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government

Sexual assault in the US government

October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?

What’s ACCA-ning?

October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag

Why we should all embrace drag

October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!

Brighton Needs You!

September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read

Books Every Fresher Should Read

September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle

France in Fine Fettle

September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture

Dive into Brightonian Culture

September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

April 27, 2018
Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s

Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s

December 19, 2018
Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel

Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel

December 18, 2018
Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker

Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker

December 17, 2018
Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Arts

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit

Music

Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel

Arts

Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker

News

Sussex Professor’s Research makes History

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Arts

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit

Music

Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel

Arts

Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker

News

Sussex Professor’s Research makes History

Copyright 2017. Powered by WordPress Theme. By Madars Bitenieks