Mental Health resources

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Sussex Alumni opens ‘pop-up’ barbers
News
Sussex Alumni opens ‘pop-up’ barbers

joelrenoufc - April 11, 2019
Mental Health resources

This list has been compiled by The Mental Health Project, a student run society dedicated to getting others talking about mental health.

Residential Advisors: contact via email for advice and signposting

Student Support Unit (Bramber House): The SSU is a team of specialist advisors who work with students who may need support due to a long-term condition. You can get an individual advisor and may be applicable for reasonable adjustments.

Student Life Centre (Bramber House): The first place to come when you have questions, queries, worries or concerns. The information desk is open Monday-Friday and they also offer email and telephone advice,  in-person appointments, and welfare drop-in sessions for urgent concerns.

Security (York House): security are available 24/7, 365 days a year, by phoning 3333 on any campus phone. Alternatively you can call 01273 873333 from mobiles. Security have training in welfare and first aid. If you, or anyone you know, is in a dangerous situation on campus, ring security immediately. If you have any urgent concerns about the welfare of another student, contact security immediately.

Residential and Welfare team (York House): The welfare team is in charge of the RAs, and they have a year-long 24/7 crisis team. They provide instant welfare support across campus. Contact them via security.

Counselling service (Behind the campus GP): Free counselling on campus which you can book online. They run workshops throughout the year, subject to availability.

Silver Cloud: If you would prefer online help, or need help while on the counselling waiting list, the university is in partnership with Silver Cloud. The online resource provides four programmes: space from anxiety, space from depression, space from stress, space from eating issues.

Chaplaincy and Meeting House (next to Falmer House): a safe space on campus to unwind, open to all students regardless of religion. They also host weekly mindfulness sessions.

International Support Unit (Bramber House): provides extra, specialist support for international students.

Tea and Talk (Meeting House): peer support group every Wednesday 1-3pm. Led by trained volunteers able to signpost you to support.

Support and Advocacy team (room 134, Falmer House): Provides confidential and independent advice on a range of university issues, disciplinary issues, academic, and non-academic complaints, and academic misconduct.

Buddy Scheme: pairs existing students with new students, to form friendships, meet new people, offer advice, and go on trips.

Active US: Provides a variety of sports and activities to help improve overall health and wellbeing, with many sessions free or low prices.

The Mental Health Project: Student run society dedicated to getting others talking about mental health, running events and socials, and helping students break the stigma around mental health.

GP: The GP service can offer medical assistance as well as referrals.

A&E: You can visit in times of crisis when urgent medical care  is required – when there, ask to speak to the mental health support team.

Mental Health Rapid Response Service: Offers 24/7 support to people who feel they pose a risk to themselves or others. Call 0300 304 0078.

The Sussex Mental Health Line: Offers support and information to anyone facing mental health difficulties from 5pm-9am Monday to Friday, and 24hrs weekends and bank holidays.

Samaritans: 116 123 24 – call if you need someone to talk to, or you feel you can no longer cope.

NHS 111: Call if you need urgent medical advice about a situation which is not life-threatening.

SANE: Mental health help-line: 4.30-10.30pm daily.

Are you struggling to cope?: Look for this tab on the Sussex University app for further information and services.

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for a neutral chair - a…

An ingenious new idea sees pop up barbershop on wheels take to the streets of London and Brighton. Two young men from South Norwood, London, are revolutionising…

Back in the heyday of 1989, when Tina Turner and Kylie Minogue dominated the charts, and Prince was is his Batman-score phase, something else was brewing on…

The continuous over-sexulisation women face in society is sickening and must end. 21-year-old Emily O’Connor was supposedly targeted by Thomas Cook Airlines for wearing a crop top…

Four University of Sussex students were invited to the European Parliament in Brussels to meet with Members of European Parliament to discuss Climate Change. Students Mary-Jane Farrell,…

‘We should have roots here’

Jessica Hubbard - April 10, 2019

Sussex University allotment group, Roots, is facing another move; the third in six years. Currently located behind Park Village, student gardeners may have to make way for…

Rhys Lewis is a 28-year-old singer/song-writer with over 27 million Spotify streams on his song ‘No Right To Love You’. His songs are about heartbreak, anxiety and…

If there is anything the last three years of political near-phantasmagoria has proven, it is that British society, whatever or wherever that is, is obsessed with identity.…

Ella Willson-Smith is a finalist Illustration student at the University of Brighton. Originally from London, her projects are largely concerned with the relationships between people, objects and…

Brighton Festival is due to take place from 4 to 26 May and there are set to be so many exciting literary events on offer. The festival…

Following the suicide of 22-year-old Sussex student Daniel Bowen, The Badger has consulted Sussex students, Sussex Students’ Union, and Sussex University about student mental health. Sussex University…

Attention Porn Addicts…

Rebecca Spencer - April 9, 2019

With international women’s day just passed I thought it was about time we talked about porn and reclaiming female sexuality. Feminist porn is creating a social sex…

Candice-Carty Williams is set to feature at Brighton Festival’s event Shapeshifters on 12 May alongside the equally talented Zawe Ashton. She will be discussing her brand new…

Turin: A Short Guide to Life Outside the Box

Rachael Naylor - April 9, 2019

Ever wanted to go beyond the traditional italian facade? Delve into somewhere new through this guide to Turin,  a new destination for your future travel plans. Since…

Keeping up with Brexit

beckitceditor - April 9, 2019

Feeling precarious about Brexit? So are we, which is why we thought to shed some light on the enigma that is Brexit... After discovering firsthand the consequences…

Sussex University based group Ecosia on Campus are to hold a tree-planting event in Library Square this Wednesday April 10. This is after the University’s default search…

A teenager has been admitted to hospital after a fairground ride on Brighton’s iconic pier came loose yesterday. According to reports from eye-witnesses, the incident took place…

Last week I met with musician and second-year Sussex student Josey Marina, who recently released a new climate change-inspired single, ‘Moors’ (available across various streaming platforms.) We…

The Production of ‘A Clockwork Orange’

Rachael Naylor - April 4, 2019

The clock is ticking for this controversial, phenomenal production to take to the stage and a explanation for why the themes of the play are so important…

Pub(lic) Science: A ‘Banging’ Submission

Sabrina Edwards - April 4, 2019

We are still here. Public Science continues into the new year, but with a moderate and welcome change. This week we have a submission. Fulfilling both Elliot…

