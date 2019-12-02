Recent Posts

49 Views
December 2, 2019

The US reverses policies on Israeli settlements

 

By Gemma Laws, Staff Writer.

In a policy reversal, the Trump Administration has declared that Israeli settlements in the West Bank do not violate international law.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that the US no longer considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank as violating international law. This comes as a break from not only international consensus, but also previous US policy towards the region.

On November 18th, Pompeo said, “the establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not, per se, inconsistent with international law”. According to an administration official, this announcement came a week later than intended. This was after Israeli and Palestinian forces exchanged fire in Gaza, resulting in 34 Palestinian deaths.

Palestinians have a long-held claim to the territory, demanding it for a future state. This is a goal backed by the UN, European governments, and American allies. It’s suggested that this decision removes an important barrier against Israeli forces annexing the area.

A 2016 UN Security Council resolution found that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are in “flagrant violation” of international law, which Israel disputes. The administration’s declaration also goes against the Fourth Geneva Convention, outlawing transfers of populations by an occupying power.

Previously, the US has viewed these settlements as illegitimate. In 1978, the State Department found them inconsistent with international law. While Reagan suggested in 1981 that the settlements were not “inherently illegal,” Trump’s administration is the first to reverse the 1978 finding, with Pompeo arguing it “has not advanced the cause of peace.”

This comes as the latest in a string of Trump administration policies involving the Israeli-Palestine conflict. In April, Trump recognised the contested Golan Heights as Israeli territory. Furthermore, back in December 2017, he formally declared Jerusalem to be Israel’s capital, moving the US Embassy to the city from Tel Aviv. As Palestinians also claim territory in Jerusalem, this move sparked international outrage.

The timing of these policies concerning Israeli politics has garnered interest. So far this year, two rounds of Israeli legislative elections have taken place. It was before the first vote that Trump announced his recognition of Golan Heights. As both Prime Minister Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz failed to form a government following the second round in September, a third vote is expected.

Part of Netanyahu’s election campaign been has been his pledge to annex the Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. Hence, Netanyahu has welcomed the Trump administration’s move as “supporting truth and justice”, agreeing with Pompeo’s assertion that Israeli courts should decide on the legality of individual settlements.

Relatedly, Israeli right-wing figures and settler groups have interpreted this shift in US policy as an opportunity to take control. The Yesha Council, an umbrella group of settlers, has called on the Israeli government to immediately claim sovereignty over the settlements.

This policy has also coincided with inquiries into corruption allegations against Netanyahu. Three days after the US’s announcement, the Israeli PM was indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The PM is only required to resign if he is convicted, with the process potentially taking months or years. Regardless, Netanyahu’s attempts to remain in power appear to be threatened. Commentators suggest Pompeo’s announcement will likely bolster Netanyahu’s standings, though Pompeo denied any ties to Israel’s political situation.

In contrast, Palestinians have responded with outrage. Senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi said the US had neither the “right nor agency to rewrite international law”, and that it had no regard “for what is right and just, and for the requirements of peace.”

Similarly, the EU was quick to respond in opposition to Pompeo’s announcement. In a statement, they reasserted their position that “all settlement activity is illegal under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace.”

Favoured by both the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Israeli pro-peace groups such as Peace Now, the two-state solution proposes an independent state of Palestine alongside the state of Israel. The latest diplomatic initiative towards this, the 2013-14 peace talks, failed.

Where the announcement falls within Trump’s alleged Middle East peace plan remains unclear, as does the nature of the plan itself. But it will likely further inflame tensions between the Trump administration and Palestinians along with the wider international community.

##

  In a joint interview, Dr Nadya Ali, Lecturer in International Relations, and Dr Arabella Stanger, Lecturer in Drama, talk to our News Editor Becca Bashford about…

  By Heather McKnight. Sussex University and College Union (UCU) members are among those at sixty UK universities to vote for another wave of industrial action. Unless…

‘Numb’ I’m numb at this point Literally, I can’t feel my joints. My body is an empty vessel My mind is absent - I’m tired of the…

With over 20,000 students enrolled at the University of Sussex, it’s not surprising that many of them take an interest in changing the world around us -…

The last time I was in Lewes, somebody attempted to blind me. Looking for friends at the Bonfire festival, and exhausted by miles of walking, I’d crouched…

I feel a particular ambivalence toward review and criticism. While I have used them in the past to filter my consumption, I’ve also found myself incredulous at…

In July, a six-year-old song struck a chord in pop culture for all the wrong reasons. Following a four-year legal battle, a Los Angeles jury declared that…

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Written by the News Team. Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for…

  By Angel Woo, Staff Writer. An internal report leaked by The Independent has revealed that at least 42 babies and three mothers died at Shrewsbury and…

The U.S. presidential race feels crowded, messy and never-ending and it’s not even 2020 yet. This is The Badger’s guide to all the current Presidential candidates, who…

  By Venice Hancock, News Sub-Editor. It has been a year since French protesters, known as the “Gilets Jaunes” (Yellow Vests), appropriately named for their chosen attire…

  By Tom Chesley, Staff Writer. Two cannabis-based medicines have been approved for use by the NHS in England to treat epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. The Home…

On Wednesday 18 November, the Attenborough Center for Create Arts (ACCA) hosted a General Election Hustings debate, organised by the Institute of Development Studies, the University of…

Words by Ryan Bridgewater As our lecturers go on strike from Monday to defend their pensions, now is the perfect time to reflect on the history of…

YES Bogdan Gherasim Brighton is a completely new world for me! Even though I heard about it and saw it on the internet, the fact that I…

By Will Day - staff writer Monday October 4th, is a day that Tyrone Mings will never forget. His international debut, a day that should have been…

By Mallaury Martin - Staff Writer Going abroad can be both a life-changing experience and the hardest adventure ever. Living in another country helps see a different culture, and…

By Max Kilham - staff writer With the shambles that is Brexit having been further extended to the 31 January 2020, it is important to consider the…

By Saumya Jain - staff writer Greta Thunberg was recently declared to be the greatest threat to the fossil fuel industry by the Organization of the Petroleum…

By Elizabeth Adams When I was 16, I travelled to Swaziland to build a kitchen. I worked a Saturday job at a Cattery. I sold crochet Christmas…

By Vanessa Hung   If you are getting tired of normal burgers and craving for Japanese food at the same time, the rice burger would be your…

By Maaya Takata Dating back to the 13th century, Hever Castle was once the childhood home of Anne Boleyn, second wife of Henry VIII and Mother of…

By Ahmed Negm   Brighton is often described as one of the most diverse and tolerant places within the UK. People from all around the world come…

By Cloe Grampa   Brighton is a beautiful city that gives off many lovely vibes, but what is even more wonderful is the presence of green spaces…

By Connor Langham It’s no secret that the music scene in Brighton is thriving. You only have to sit on the throne in any pub toilet to…

By Cloe Grampa More and more employers require experience in the industry as well as qualifications, so how does the University of Sussex help its students to…

By Alana Harris When it comes to nights out Brighton has a lot to offer, so when you’re planning your evening, usually heading into the city centre…

