More Medicinal Cannabis Products Legalised
By Tom Chesley, Staff Writer.
Two cannabis-based medicines have been approved for use by the NHS in England to treat epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.
The Home Secretary announced that products which meet safety and quality standards are to be made legal for patients with an exceptional clinical need. This announcement was the culmination of a review into medicinal cannabis launched by Sajid Javid, following an outcry over two children – Billy Caldwell and Alfie Dingley – being denied access to medicinal cannabis oil. Billy Caldwell and Alfie Dingley suffer from Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes. As reported by the Guardian, a further 8000 to 9000 people in the UK suffer from these diseases. Cannabis based product Epidyolex has been approved for these two rare types of epilepsy, while the spray Sativex has been recommended for muscle spasms in multiple sclerosis. Guidance issued by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) recommended the substances after examining cannabis-based products for several different conditions.
Many campaigners welcomed the home secretary’s decision. Simon Wigglesworth, the deputy chief executive at Epilepsy Action, commended the decision to recommend Epidyolex. However, he said there were many thousands of people with other complex and treatment-resistant epilepsies who could potentially benefit from cannabis-based medicines. Speaking to the BBC, former justice minister Sir Mike Penning also questioned the restrictions still imposed on many cannabis-based medicines.
“Any move to restrict medical cannabis in the UK to a very narrow range of derived products, each requiring full pharmaceutical trials, thereby blocking out the many products available overseas, will lead to great disappointment and be a missed opportunity.”
The legalisation of these two cannabis-based medicines can be seen as part of a more liberal attitude towards the drug after a 2018 UN report revealed that the UK was the largest producer of medicinal cannabis in the world.
- Previous articleThe US reverses policies on Israeli settlements
- Next articleOne Year On: The Gilets Jaunes Movement
Why We’re Striking: An Interview with Sussex LecturersBecca Bashford - December 2, 2019
Another Wave of Strike Action to Hit Sussex CampusBecca Bashford - November 18, 2019
‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martinshaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right nowChris Ahjem - October 21, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problemsGemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton FestivalLara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’HaraChris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)Yazz James - November 13, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi ZeroRoxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade PreviewEmma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th AnniversaryHal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing EventFlorence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCAAnonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-DevelopmentKate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspectiveChris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have knownChris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industryRachel Badham - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah MylesAnastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist TwistOlek Młyński - September 18, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debateJordan Wright - April 27, 2018
So, who’s running for President in 2020?Becca Bashford - December 2, 2019
One Year On: The Gilets Jaunes MovementBecca Bashford - December 2, 2019
The US reverses policies on Israeli settlementsBecca Bashford - December 2, 2019
Join the Badger TeamApply today!
Latest Posts
Why We’re Striking: An Interview with Sussex LecturersBecca Bashford - December 2, 2019
In a joint interview, Dr Nadya Ali, Lecturer in International Relations, and Dr Arabella Stanger, Lecturer in Drama, talk to our News Editor Becca Bashford about…
Another Wave of Strike Action to Hit Sussex CampusBecca Bashford - November 18, 2019
By Heather McKnight. Sussex University and College Union (UCU) members are among those at sixty UK universities to vote for another wave of industrial action. Unless…
‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martinshaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
‘Numb’ I’m numb at this point Literally, I can’t feel my joints. My body is an empty vessel My mind is absent - I’m tired of the…
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right nowChris Ahjem - October 21, 2019
With over 20,000 students enrolled at the University of Sussex, it’s not surprising that many of them take an interest in changing the world around us -…
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to StardomJude Whiley - October 21, 2019
The last time I was in Lewes, somebody attempted to blind me. Looking for friends at the Bonfire festival, and exhausted by miles of walking, I’d crouched…
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
I feel a particular ambivalence toward review and criticism. While I have used them in the past to filter my consumption, I’ve also found myself incredulous at…
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problemsGemma Laws - October 4, 2019
In July, a six-year-old song struck a chord in pop culture for all the wrong reasons. Following a four-year legal battle, a Los Angeles jury declared that…
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton FestivalLara Antoine - February 15, 2019
We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’HaraChris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…
Full Discussion with Little Green PigKate Dennett - November 12, 2018
We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…
CINECITY Opening Night: The FavouriteEmma Nay - November 11, 2018
I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi ZeroRoxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade PreviewEmma Nay - November 6, 2018
On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th AnniversaryHal Keelin - November 2, 2018
As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing EventFlorence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…
Poets Wow Crowds at The HauntAlice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…
Brighton and BeyondRachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…
The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus farSabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common GroundHal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…
Johnny English Fails to Strike AgainAlice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…
Sexual assault in the US governmentTom Robinson - October 17, 2018
“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…
What’s ACCA-ning?Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…
Review: Journeying with Grace NicholsKate Dennett - October 12, 2018
In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCAAnonymous - October 10, 2018
At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set. The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-DevelopmentKate Dennett - October 10, 2018
To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspectiveChris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have knownChris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…
University of Sussex Joins Libraries WeekKate Dennett - October 6, 2018
This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and RuinAlex Leissle - October 4, 2018
The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industryRachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…
Why we should all embrace dragChris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…
In Conversation with Alannah MylesAnastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…
Brighton Needs You!Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…
Books Every Fresher Should ReadAnonymous - September 19, 2018
Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist TwistOlek Młyński - September 18, 2018
One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…
France in Fine FettleAnonymous - September 17, 2018
Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…
Dive into Brightonian CultureSorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debateJordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Written by the News Team. Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for…
The Largest Maternity Scandal in NHS HistoryBecca Bashford - December 2, 2019
By Angel Woo, Staff Writer. An internal report leaked by The Independent has revealed that at least 42 babies and three mothers died at Shrewsbury and…
So, who’s running for President in 2020?Becca Bashford - December 2, 2019
The U.S. presidential race feels crowded, messy and never-ending and it’s not even 2020 yet. This is The Badger’s guide to all the current Presidential candidates, who…
One Year On: The Gilets Jaunes MovementBecca Bashford - December 2, 2019
By Venice Hancock, News Sub-Editor. It has been a year since French protesters, known as the “Gilets Jaunes” (Yellow Vests), appropriately named for their chosen attire…
The US reverses policies on Israeli settlementsBecca Bashford - December 2, 2019
By Gemma Laws, Staff Writer. In a policy reversal, the Trump Administration has declared that Israeli settlements in the West Bank do not violate international law.…
General Election Hustings hosted at the University of SussexBecca Bashford - December 2, 2019
On Wednesday 18 November, the Attenborough Center for Create Arts (ACCA) hosted a General Election Hustings debate, organised by the Institute of Development Studies, the University of…
‘Never Cross A Picket Line’ – Three Songs of Solidarity and Struggleleo2r - November 25, 2019
Words by Ryan Bridgewater As our lecturers go on strike from Monday to defend their pensions, now is the perfect time to reflect on the history of…
Does the University do enough to help integrate international students?Rebecca Spencer - November 20, 2019
YES Bogdan Gherasim Brighton is a completely new world for me! Even though I heard about it and saw it on the internet, the fact that I…
UEFA: Racism in the ranks?Rebecca Spencer - November 20, 2019
By Will Day - staff writer Monday October 4th, is a day that Tyrone Mings will never forget. His international debut, a day that should have been…
A guide to absorbing culture shockRebecca Spencer - November 20, 2019
By Mallaury Martin - Staff Writer Going abroad can be both a life-changing experience and the hardest adventure ever. Living in another country helps see a different culture, and…
Queen’s speech: tradition or propaganda?Remel Crichlow - November 20, 2019
By Max Kilham - staff writer With the shambles that is Brexit having been further extended to the 31 January 2020, it is important to consider the…
Greta: Breaking patriarchyRebecca Spencer - November 20, 2019
By Saumya Jain - staff writer Greta Thunberg was recently declared to be the greatest threat to the fossil fuel industry by the Organization of the Petroleum…
Confessions of a volun-touristRebecca Spencer - November 20, 2019
By Elizabeth Adams When I was 16, I travelled to Swaziland to build a kitchen. I worked a Saturday job at a Cattery. I sold crochet Christmas…
Cultural Bite – rice burgervanessahtl - November 19, 2019
By Vanessa Hung If you are getting tired of normal burgers and craving for Japanese food at the same time, the rice burger would be your…
Day tripper’s spotlight – Hever Castlevanessahtl - November 19, 2019
By Maaya Takata Dating back to the 13th century, Hever Castle was once the childhood home of Anne Boleyn, second wife of Henry VIII and Mother of…
Putting The Colour Back Into LGBTQ+vanessahtl - November 19, 2019
By Ahmed Negm Brighton is often described as one of the most diverse and tolerant places within the UK. People from all around the world come…
Green spaces in Brightonvanessahtl - November 19, 2019
By Cloe Grampa Brighton is a beautiful city that gives off many lovely vibes, but what is even more wonderful is the presence of green spaces…
Getting Involved in the Brighton Music Scenevanessahtl - November 19, 2019
By Connor Langham It’s no secret that the music scene in Brighton is thriving. You only have to sit on the throne in any pub toilet to…
Year in the industryvanessahtl - November 19, 2019
By Cloe Grampa More and more employers require experience in the industry as well as qualifications, so how does the University of Sussex help its students to…
Nights out on campusvanessahtl - November 19, 2019
By Alana Harris When it comes to nights out Brighton has a lot to offer, so when you’re planning your evening, usually heading into the city centre…
Leave a Reply