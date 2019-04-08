Recent Posts

100 Views
April 8, 2019

In conversation with Josey Marina: musician, activist, student

Last week I met with musician and second-year Sussex student Josey Marina, who recently released a new climate change-inspired single, ‘Moors’ (available across various streaming platforms.) We sat down to chat music-making, political activism and making time for both amidst university life!

How would you, in your own words, describe the music you make?
I’d describe it as having a haunting sound that’s within the pop realm but varies quite a lot in style. My newest song is very stripped down and sombre– but generally, I want to move towards more jazz and funk-style pop. Currently, I guess I call it ‘dark pop’ – something that is atmospheric and visual.

So your latest track, ‘Moors’ – what were the inspirations and themes behind that?
Since I’ve started studying International Relations, I’ve wanted to write more political music. I’d been meaning to write something about climate change and about polarised politics in Europe – potentially together with the images of burning. Last summer I was on a walk near Manchester, where I live; we were in the countryside up on the moors, and my friend and I could actually smell where it had been burning and it was blackened up. Then when I got home I just started writing. It was one of those ones that really wrote itself. I started off with the scene I’d experienced and then went into the more general themes of climate change and the lack of action.

So are political themes something that you’d say are central in your music, and something that you’d like to keep bringing up?
It hasn’t been a reality until quite recently but I definitely would like to focus on it more – especially current affairs. I would also like to write about same-sex love, which can be quite political even if it’s just your own experiences you’re writing about. But yeah, climate change is maybe the main thing I’d like to focus on because I feel like I have much to say about it.

So do you want to talk a bit more about your involvement in the climate change movement, on and off campus?
I’ve been volunteering for a legal-focused climate charity called Plan B Earth, who are using the law to hold power to account. For instance, in cases where the government’s policies are not lining up to the Paris agreement and the science from the IPCC report, Plan B will file lawsuits against the UK government. I was doing social media for Plan B when I started working there but I’ve also been performing for them at the events we’ve done. There’s also the Climate Action Movement (CAM) society on campus which is quite active. I’ve not been as involved with it as I’d like to have been lately, but I did get involved in the recent strikes and marches.

Do you think students today are quite political?
I would say so – it probably depends on what bubble you’re in. With my friends, definitely, but I think that’s partly because I study International Relations, which is inherently political, and I go to societies like CAM. But I would say so. One of the slogans that our coursemate Roseanne came up with for the youth climate strikes was “We are not the procrastination generation,” which I thought hits the nail on the head. It challenges the image of students who don’t really do anything; in reality, we’ve always been political and I think young people will continue to be involved.

Do you think music is quite political today? Do you listen to many political artists?
I am inspired by some very political artists – like Akala, a rapper and scholar from London who talks a lot about race and capitalism and much more. As I said, all queer artists are in some way political, and I definitely listen to a lot of queer pop. Music is always political in some way because personal experience is intertwined with the political landscape. The majority of pop music may not be consciously political, but there’s a lot out there, definitely.


Then continuing on in terms of inspiration, what inspires your personal style of music/vocals?
Lyrically, visuals and atmospheres and colours have always been important in the way I write songs – trying to paint an atmosphere with the sounds and the words. In terms of particular artists I’m inspired by… there are so many; it changes all the time. I have quite a broad range of taste in music – for example, I was listening to country music yesterday, which I don’t normally do – but yeah, just little bits of everything.

You also mentioned maybe taking your sound in a more jazz-sounding direction – what directions have you considered experimenting with or pursuing?
I’m working with one of my best mates and engineer/co-producer Jack Beech. He’s a great composer and we’ve been writing some jazzy tracks together for our joint project, and I want to bring that into my own music. I’ve also done a bit of work for TV which is fun, and a good way to write cinematic, short, catchy tracks – I’d love to do more of that. Genre-wise I’d like to always keep changing and expanding. In general, I want to make music that’s a bit more upbeat. There was quite a late night 80s sound in my recent track ‘Queen Of The Coloured Clouds’, and I really enjoyed that.

How do you balance university life with developing your music?
Something that has helped this year is being a lot more chilled with my music. Though I’ve never worked as hard as I probably could, I’ve always put a lot of pressure on myself and been like, “you should be doing this and this”, whereas this year I’ve taken a step back and actually been more productive because of that. Because the work we’re doing in IR can directly inspire my music, university intermingles with it. I am busy, and sometimes it is a bit much, but I know I’m in control and I remind myself that I can do what I want to do.

Would you say living in Brighton has affected your music in terms of its cultural and music scenes?
Going back to the queer inspirations in my music, that’s definitely been something that’s come up more from being in Brighton – I don’t think that’s necessarily just because of Brighton being the “gay capital” of the UK. It’s also just being at this stage of my life, as well as having more queer friends down here and going to queer club nights. Also, I met my friend Drew in Brighton and he’s currently drumming with me, plus a lot of other musicians and creatives. I’m also working for a magazine called Smashed Vinyl which is a small new music magazine, edited by Jenny Eva who is a Sussex student. So Brighton has definitely brought cool opportunities.

Great! And just to wrap up, what advice would you give to others who are interested in pursuing music while at university?
That’s a good question, and I feel like I could take some of this advice… but mainly it’s taking opportunities to reach out, and getting involved with the student union, but at the same time knowing that if you’re feeling overwhelmed, you need to choose short term priorities and know there’s always going to be time. You obviously need to have fun with music and try to make connections doing it, but do not let it become a chore. I feel like if you can’t balance it properly then sometimes the best way is to just focus on one thing at a time, so maybe music will just chill for a little bit while dealing with university work. It’s just taking it as it comes.

 

Image credits: Header – Jack Beech, Body – Alessandro Piolanti

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for a neutral chair - a…

The clock is ticking for this controversial, phenomenal production to take to the stage and a explanation for why the themes of the play are so important…

We are still here. Public Science continues into the new year, but with a moderate and welcome change. This week we have a submission. Fulfilling both Elliot…

Sabrina Edwards An internet famous, critically endangered, single-and-ready-to-mingle amphibian found an optimal candidate for his first mate this month, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The frog,…

The name alone made me want to see the set. A multicultural entity, the band has been affectionately renamed “African Talking Heads” by fans, transposing the Talking…

With the Fab Fives’ long-awaited return, Netflix users tuck in to Queer Eye’s third season to watch both heart-breaking and heart-warming conversations, mesmerising physical, mental and architectural…

Ebba Davidsson is a photographer. She is an art historian and a gallery educator based in Sweden. Davidsson studied art history for a year at Sussex, living…

Elliot Tebboth With the growing popularity of Brain Training Apps it is important to ask the question - Do they work? On consulting the available evidence it…

Jeremy Corbyn’s reputation has grown to the point where the suits at Summit Entertainment have commissioned a biopic on the Labour Leader. Summit alumni Mel Gibson is reported…

Whether you’re an avid fan or not of the NFL, you were probably aware of the recent Super Bowl which saw the New England Patriots triumph over…

Last Saturday (March 16th) saw the Ultimate Fighting Championships, UFC, return to the English capital since March last year, and it left spectators feeling energised, enthralled and…

What do Wayne Rooney, Romelu Lukaku and the Lewes FC Women’s team have in common? They’ve all been coached by Fran Alonso. The 42 year-old has swapped…

This piece is the result of a collaboration between Media, Film, and Music at Sussex University and Ditchling Museum. Ditchling, East Sussex - a picturesque village nestled…

On World Book Day 2019, authors and screenwriters came forward calling for more diversity in children’s books, so young people see representations of themselves in the books…

The annual arts festival, Brighton Festival, will be returning to Brighton this May, commencing from 4 May until the 28 May. The return of the festival also…

How does photography give agency to those 'on the edge'? Elsa Van Helfteren and Rosa Lichtenstein interviewed Ingrid Pollard ahead of her panel event at the ACCA…

March 2019: International Women’s Month the celebration of women’s contributions both throughout history, and now. March 17th: St Patrick’s Day A celebration on the traditional death date…

This edition, we follow-up with the ‘Late Again’ Campaign to see what they have achieved since last time we spoke... This edition I have followed-up with the…

The rise of female independence can be experienced in many ways, one of which being able to travel solo. With travel being more accessible and affordable there…

Following the recent Youth Strikes that have taken place world-wide, we look at the issues of Growth on our environment. You may not be aware that there…

St. Patrick’s Day is coming soon, so that means you better be wearing your green. This dish may not be green, but it’s from the land of…

