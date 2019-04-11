Brighton Festival: 30 Years Of Mr Bongo preview

Back in the heyday of 1989, when Tina Turner and Kylie Minogue dominated the charts, and Prince was is his Batman-score phase, something else was brewing on Berwick Street in Soho. A suitcase arrived from Venezuela filled with amazing Latin records, and following that very first crate dig came the beginning of Mr Bongo – the record shop that then became the Brighton-based label and publisher. Flash forward 30 years later, Mr. Bongo is now known for some of the finest selections in Brazilian, Latin, African, Jazz, Soul, Reggae and Psychedelic flavours about.

For this year’s Brighton Festival, Mr. Bongo will host a particularly special birthday bash at Brighton Dome, celebrating with a unique line-up from reggae torch-bearers The Skints, rap collective Jungle Brown and vocalist Hollie Cook to UK jazz favourites Moses Boyd Exodus. Boyd and his brand of Jazz built from remarkable range of influences in particular crowns off a firing lineup set to run from 6 until late.

Meanwhile in the foyer, two legendary UK turntablists, Mr Thing & DJ Format as well as Huw Bowles will be spinning for the duration.

While Brighton is by no means starved of opportunities to get down to artists from these musical worlds, with its own Jazz scene thriving at full tilt, this still sets itself out as a unique opportunity to hear these disparate but not different genres coalesce in to one cohesive evening on May 5th.

Tickets are available on the Brighton Dome website, and are expected to sell out.