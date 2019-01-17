Two former chefs at Brighton’s premier wine bar-cum-restaurant Plateau have reached the final 16 in Casual Dining’s National Burger Awards, proving their cookery is a well-marbled cut above the competition.

Will Dennard and Jack Southan’s Brighton burger kitchen Greasy Paws at the Mucky Duck on Manchester Street has just been open for a few months, but they are already well on their way to national acclaim. The menu also boasts pub favorites such as loaded chilli fries and a touch of the American South, with buttermilk biscuits and fried chicken making appearances.

The past year has seen the duo’s gourmet street food creations rapidly proliferate throughout Brighton; their menus include tacos (at Marwood Cafe), sourdough pizza (at Dead Wax Social), and bar snacks at the award-winning cocktail bar GungHo.

The finals will be held at Islington Metalworks on 20 February. With Wriggle, a burger and fries costs just 6.50 for lunch and 7.50 for dinner (from 18:00). Diners can also take advantage of a 2 for £12 deal on Tuesday evenings. While the beef is the star of this Brighton burger kitchen, we also love the chicken burger and the vegan option, a Korean bean patty with pickled jalapenos, lettuce, and pickled onions.