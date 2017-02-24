Recent Posts

February 24, 2017

You are what you wear

Students wearing a police-like uniform were more distracted by images of people wearing hoodies than students wearing mechanic’s overalls.

In 2015 African-Americans were shot dead by police officers at three times the rate of white Americans. Psychologists at McMaster University, Canada think that this statistic could be explained, in part, by police officers’ uniforms. They found that wearing a police-like uniform could affect what people pay attention to, biasing it toward those considered to be of low social status.

The study used university students and tested their attentional bias by getting them to carry out a simple shape categorizing task, whilst distracting them with images of either white male faces, black male faces, individuals dressed in business suits (supposedly associated with high social status) and individuals dressed in hoodies (supposedly associated with low social status). Any delay in reaction time was taken to mean that the participants were distracted by the images and therefore had an attentional bias towards those images.

Much to the researchers’ surprise they found there was no difference in reaction time when the distracting faces were either black or white faces. This was unexpected as previous research has shown that many people associate African-Americans with crime and in a similar reaction time study, police officers’ showed a bias towards looking at African-American faces.

The lead author of the paper, Dr. Sukhvinder Obhi, suggests that this “lack of face/race effect… highlights a potentially important difference between Canadian and US cultural contexts.” As the majority of research showing an attentional bias toward African-American faces was conducted in the United States, which has a larger black population than Canada and a different level of social segregation.

However, the study did find an attentional bias when the distractor images were of individuals wearing hoodies but this only applied to students who were dressed in the police-like uniform and not those wearing mechanic’s overalls.

Police uniform may be influencing police officer’s thoughts and behaviour alongside other aspects such as police sub-culture, training or previous work experiences.

To explain this effect Obhi states that “There is a stereotype out there that links hoodies with crime and violence, and this stereotype might be activated to a greater degree when donning the police style uniform.”

This means that the police uniform may be influencing police officer’s thoughts and behaviour alongside other aspects such as police sub-culture, training or previous work experiences.

The power of clothing has been well documented in psychological research –you may recall Zimbardo’s infamous Stanford Prison experiments

The power of clothing has been well documented in psychological research –you may recall Zimbardo’s infamous Stanford Prison experiments, where participants dressed as prison guards became increasingly authoritarian towards those dressed as prisoners. More recently a study found that students wearing a white lab coat showed improved performance on a cognitive task when they were told the coat was a doctor’s coat but not if they were told it was a painter’s coat.

Exactly how clothing influences  our thoughts and behaviour is still unknown but psychologists think it may have something to do with social power. For many, the police uniform is associated with authority and power, at least in someway. When individuals feel powerful, research has shown that they tend to become reliant on stereotypes, which may explain why the students were biased towards the images of hooded individuals.

But before we start jumping to conclusions and forcing police officers into yellow and blue polka dot uniforms, it’s worth considering that this research was based on a student sample. Students, especially psychology students, are a notoriously bad sample for guessing experiment aims and using this to change the study’s outcome. With an experimental paradigm as common as this one, even a student failing ‘introduction to cognitive psychology’ could’ve figured this one out.

To address these concerns the researchers hope to study the uniform and its effects on police officers. They are also looking to collaborate with groups in the US which could provide more insight into the effect of the uniform on racial stereotyping.

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Plastic is consuming our planet, and even though no one quite knows how much unrecycled plastic waste ends up in the sea, the damage to ocean wildlife…

Sabrina Edwards, The Badger’s Science Editor, looks at the context and organization behind one of the largest climate protests in recent history as well as what’s next…

Elliot Tebboth If you think Black Mirror was a horrifying dystopian portrayal of technology, read the latest Global Strategic Trends report by Ministry of Defence (MoD). The…

Kalpshree Gogte Genetically modified, or GM, crops have been a hot-button issue in UK regulatory spheres for decades. To complicate matters further, a recent EU Commission ruling…

Elliot Tebboth “Around two in five (39 per cent) of the public say they usually understand stories about science that they come across in the news, and…

Jodie Smith The gut, also known as the digestive system, isn’t popularly associated with mental health and emotions. This should be surprising since the gut is commonly…

Elliot Tebboth The International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C, known as SR15. It outlines the benefits produced from…

