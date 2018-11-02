Brighton’s Ice Rink returns

Preparations are underway for the annual Royal Pavilion ice rink in Brighton. The temporary ice rink is open to the public during the festive season and is already being constructed in front of Brighton’s historic Royal Pavilion.

This will be the venue’s ninth season which will begin on November 3 and run through to January 13 2019. Laine Ltd has run the rink since 2010. Since this time, over a million people have enjoyed skating on the ice rink. Visitor numbers have increased year-on-year ever since.

Shella Parkin, Managing Director of Laine Ltd, said they “are planning an exciting programme of events and entertainments to help visitors enjoy the ice alongside the Prince Regent’s entrancing pleasure palace this winter.”

“We’re passionate about providing the most twinkling and delightful Christmas experience for visitors – from our superb ice quality and maintenance created using cutting-edge rink technology and resurfacing, to comfy boots, separate beginners area, beautiful rinkside restaurant and staff who really love what they do.” she added.

The Mirror, The Guardian, and The Times have all placed Brighton’s ice rink, which The Metro describes as “romantic, fun, and always busy”, amongst their top Christmas attractions this season. The Financial Times, which labels Brighton as “London-on-Sea”, listed the rink as its number two favourite, adding: “the skating experience comes with cosmopolitan extras – a créche and a rinkside restaurant run by an award-winning local chef”.

Last year the Royal Pavilion ice rink was revealed as the surprise location for the opening performance of Dancing on Ice, the first episode of which was broadcast in January of this year. The sequence was filmed in November 2017, when the stars of the show secretly visited the rink to shoot. Visitors can enjoy the rink every day 10 am – 10:15 pm during its opening period (except for Christmas Day of course). The rinkside restaurant opens 9:30 am until late.

It is recommended that skaters book tickets in advance online due to the popularity of the rink. Those who wish to skate regularly can also purchase multi tickets for the season.