Confusion as Brighton and Hove Buses announces fare increases.

Brighton and Hove Buses have announced increases in bus fares to be implemented from the new year. Several news outlets reported incorrectly on the rise, and a spokesman for B&H Buses telling The Badger the outlets “made a few errors in their story… This is where they get the erroneous claim that fares are going up by up to 46%.”

Whilst fares aren’t going to increase by nearly 50%, as earlier reported, they are going to increase. The spokesperson confirmed that 1-day student CitySAVERs will increase in price from £3.00 to £3.20 and not the £4.40 quoted by other news outlets. The spokesperson mentioned that this is the first fare increase for this ticket since its introduction in December 2014.

The 7-day student CitySAVER will also increase in price. Currently costing £13.00, the ticket will increase to £13.50 and not £17.oo as several local news outlets claimed.

The spokesperson also said: “we’ve introduced two and three-day saver tickets specifically for students to help them make more flexible choices where it will save them money.”.

B&H also introduced 28-day savers for students earlier in the year. This was aimed at students who could not afford the larger upfront payments for better value, longer-term 90-day savers and annual savers.

The introduction of the 28-day ticket came after campaigning by the Students’ Union and its president Frida Gustafsson. Gustafsson promised cheaper bus fares in her election manifesto.

Other fares will also be increased. The centrefare ticket, for travel in the city centre, will increase from £2.00 to £2.10 and a regular one-day citySAVER will increase from £4.20 to £4.40. Longer term tickets such as 28-day and 90-day tickets will also see a price increase.

The Argus has reported that B&H buses are also going to cut some night services.Martin Harris, Brighton and Hove Buses managing director, told the Argus: “The N1 and N5 services that come in from Whitehawk and Hollingbury/Patcham into town are usually empty and going the other way there are usually no more than three to four passengers.

“We’re retaining the westbound services where demand is higher. Plus, a good part of the N1 route serving Kemp Town is already covered by the N7 service.”

The Badger has contacted Brighton and Hove Buses to confirm the changes.