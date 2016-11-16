EXCLUSIVE: Registrar John Duffy resigns

University Registrar John Duffy has resigned and will leave in December.

Mr Duffy will be moving to London Met University as Chief Operating Officer.

Duffy said: “I am delighted to be joining London Met at what is a very exciting time for the University. It is clear to me that this is a university on the rise, and I think there is tremendous potential for success in the One Campus, One Community project.”

Vice-Chancellor Adam Tickell told The Badger: “John has been Registrar during a period of significant growth and development of the University and I would like to thank him for his contribution to our evident current success.”

A University of Sussex spokesperson clarified: “The appointment of the University’s Registrar is overseen by the VC and that process is already underway. Students are not traditionally involved with this process.”

More to follow