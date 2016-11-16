Campus News News Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Registrar John Duffy resigns

24 mins ago
by Freya Marshall Payne
University Registrar John Duffy has resigned and will leave in December.

Mr Duffy will be moving to London Met University as Chief Operating Officer.

Duffy said: “I am delighted to be joining London Met at what is a very exciting time for the University. It is clear to me that this is a university on the rise, and I think there is tremendous potential for success in the One Campus, One Community project.”

Vice-Chancellor Adam Tickell told The Badger: “John has been Registrar during a period of significant growth and development of the University and I would like to thank him for his contribution to our evident current success.”

A University of Sussex spokesperson clarified: “The appointment of the University’s Registrar is overseen by the VC and that process is already underway.  Students are not traditionally involved with this process.”

More to follow

 

 

 

