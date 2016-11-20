Miles Fagge – Poetry

Miles Fagge is a 3rd year English Literature student, as well as our Theatre Editor here at The Badger !

” For me poetry does not always have to be about an explicit personal experience, but instead it is often about capturing an emotion or feeling and distilling it into language. That’s why ambivalence of persona is something I usually aim for in writing. My first experience of sharing poetry was through performing spoken word, and although it is linked to written poetry, they also differ in many ways. Spoken word is about immediacy and performance, but written poetry has to be more subtle in its effects. It will remain on the page and able to be re-read. That means the words and form on the page must work harder as they will be placed under more scrutiny, and you cannot rely on your own performance and emphasis to dictate certain meanings.”