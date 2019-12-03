Recent Posts

Becca Bashford - December 2, 2019
89 Views
December 3, 2019

Authentic cities and towns in Japan

By Vanessa Hung

Always popular with travellers, Japan is a country with world-class cities, stunning landscape, spectacular natural scenery. Whether you have been to Japan before; or getting bored of Tokyo or Kyoto, you should consider the following alternative as they can be cheaper and more fascinating!

Nara

Home to eight UNESCO heritage sites and the very first capital of Japan before Kyoto, it is one of the culturally and historically rich cities you want to visit. Although it has been the capital for less than 80 years, it played a fundamental role in contributing the art, architecture and literature of Japan, which shaped the traditional culture of this country later on. One of the most famous site is Tōdai-ji, a Buddhist temple that has one of the biggest bronze statue of Buddha in Japan. Also, don’t forget to visit Nara park which is renowned for the cute and inquisitive deer. You can always feed them but they can be very aggressive when it comes to food! It is a very accessible city which only takes you an hour train away from Osaka or Kyoto so it is definitely worth to go!

Shirahama

The name Shirahama in Japanese means ‘white beach’ so obviously there is long and smooth white sand beach along the coast. This little town is known as a hot spring and beach resort for local families. If you are thinking for a hot spring to improve your blood circulation and heal your body and play beach volleyball afterwards, it is a great place for you! Since it is coastal town, there are a lot of dazzling rock formations. Engetsu Island The setting of the sun can be seen through the hole in the middle of the uniquely shaped rock in Engetsu Island which is situated off the western coast of the city.

Hakone

Let’s go a little bit near back to Tokyo, Hakone is an excellent change of pace from the vibrant capital. It is part of the Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park, meaning you can see Mount Fuji across the Lake Ashinoko. You might not dare to challenge the mountain so you can always enjoy the breathtaking piece of art made by nature in this town. The lake with fantastic views of nearby Mount Fuji and the torii gate of the Hakone-jinja, which rises from the water form the perfect Japanese scene. The town is also famous for its hot springs, traditional Japanese inns and art museums. It’s worth spending a night if you have time!

Furano

Furano is a town in Hokkaido, the northern part of Japan. This town is known for the pleasant and picturesque farmland. If you think the place is freezing cold and gloomy, you are wrong! The best time to visit is July, when the fields are blooming with a sea of purple lavender. The farm also sells lavender-inspired products like lavender flavoured ice cream, hand cream, candles etc. The colourful seasonal flowers is definitely fluttering your heart and you feel like you are in paradise. During winter, there are many ski resorts where you can enjoy a white Christmas with powdery snow.

If you want a totally different trip to Japan than others, you should take some time and visit the other side of this lovely country.

  In a joint interview, Dr Nadya Ali, Lecturer in International Relations, and Dr Arabella Stanger, Lecturer in Drama, talk to our News Editor Becca Bashford about…

  By Heather McKnight. Sussex University and College Union (UCU) members are among those at sixty UK universities to vote for another wave of industrial action. Unless…

‘Numb’ I’m numb at this point Literally, I can’t feel my joints. My body is an empty vessel My mind is absent - I’m tired of the…

With over 20,000 students enrolled at the University of Sussex, it’s not surprising that many of them take an interest in changing the world around us -…

The last time I was in Lewes, somebody attempted to blind me. Looking for friends at the Bonfire festival, and exhausted by miles of walking, I’d crouched…

I feel a particular ambivalence toward review and criticism. While I have used them in the past to filter my consumption, I’ve also found myself incredulous at…

In July, a six-year-old song struck a chord in pop culture for all the wrong reasons. Following a four-year legal battle, a Los Angeles jury declared that…

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Written by the News Team. Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for…

By Rory Hinshelwood   Who are we?  We are Sussex Ranger, a group of mates, two girls and two boys, from Sussex Uni who founded and run…

By Josh Talbot In the modern age of streaming technology, it is hard to imagine a time where there wasn’t an exhaustive library of songs literally at…

By Maaya Takata From vegetarian or vegan restaurants to cosy cafes for afternoon tea, from casual brunch to fine dining, Brighton offers various types of places to…

By Alana Harris  As the observant amongst us will have seen, the previously empty moat surrounding Falmer square has been filled with water. Many may be intrigued…

By Mehek Shahzad With December rapidly approaching, now is the prime time to have a go at practising your favourite festive dishes, just in time to perfect…

By Cloe Grampa Christmas is just around the corner and it seems that everywhere is getting into the festive spirit, but if the fairy lights around town…

By Charlotte Brill Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests are showing no sign of fatigue. Over the past few weeks, University campuses across the region have become the flashpoints…

  By Angel Woo, Staff Writer. An internal report leaked by The Independent has revealed that at least 42 babies and three mothers died at Shrewsbury and…

The U.S. presidential race feels crowded, messy and never-ending and it’s not even 2020 yet. This is The Badger’s guide to all the current Presidential candidates, who…

  By Venice Hancock, News Sub-Editor. It has been a year since French protesters, known as the “Gilets Jaunes” (Yellow Vests), appropriately named for their chosen attire…

  By Tom Chesley, Staff Writer. Two cannabis-based medicines have been approved for use by the NHS in England to treat epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. The Home…

  By Gemma Laws, Staff Writer. In a policy reversal, the Trump Administration has declared that Israeli settlements in the West Bank do not violate international law.…

On Wednesday 18 November, the Attenborough Center for Create Arts (ACCA) hosted a General Election Hustings debate, organised by the Institute of Development Studies, the University of…

Words by Ryan Bridgewater As our lecturers go on strike from Monday to defend their pensions, now is the perfect time to reflect on the history of…

YES Bogdan Gherasim Brighton is a completely new world for me! Even though I heard about it and saw it on the internet, the fact that I…

By Will Day - staff writer Monday October 4th, is a day that Tyrone Mings will never forget. His international debut, a day that should have been…

By Mallaury Martin - Staff Writer Going abroad can be both a life-changing experience and the hardest adventure ever. Living in another country helps see a different culture, and…

By Max Kilham - staff writer With the shambles that is Brexit having been further extended to the 31 January 2020, it is important to consider the…

By Saumya Jain - staff writer Greta Thunberg was recently declared to be the greatest threat to the fossil fuel industry by the Organization of the Petroleum…

