Global cities risk being submerged due to rising sea levels

Another Wave of Strike Action to Hit Sussex Campus

Becca Bashford - November 18, 2019
‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin
Arts
140 views
140 views

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

shaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now
Campus News
266 views
266 views

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Chris Ahjem - October 21, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom
Arts
773 views
773 views

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Jude Whiley - October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
188 views
188 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
255 views
255 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1143 views
1143 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3524 views
3524 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
2075 views
2075 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4530 views
4530 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY
1680 views
1680 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
2159 views
2159 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1585 views
1585 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1567 views
1567 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1432 views
1432 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1354 views
1354 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
1102 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1276 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1460 views1
1460 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1363 views
1363 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1350 views
1350 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1277 views
1277 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1760 views
1760 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1462 views
1462 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2177 views
2177 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1714 views
1714 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
3258 views
3258 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1401 views
1401 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1440 views
1440 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2414 views
2414 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1676 views
1676 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
4070 views
4070 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1482 views
1482 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1593 views
1593 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1419 views
1419 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1330 views
1330 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1487 views
1487 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1553 views
1553 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3669 views1
3669 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Want to oust the Conservatives? Vote where it matters.
Comment
62 views
62 views

Want to oust the Conservatives? Vote where it matters.

Jude Whiley - November 18, 2019
24 Views
November 18, 2019

Global cities risk being submerged due to rising sea levels

 

By Ben Jones, Staff Writer.

Recent studies into rising sea levels have predicted that cities across the globe could be submerged within the next 30 years. 

A study conducted by Nature Communications found that if levels of emissions continue increase, sea levels could rise by 2 metres by the year 2050. This is compared to an 11-16 cm rise in the 20th century. Up to 150 million people could be affected by these changes, and by 2100, 300 million people risk being affected by annual flooding. This is all subject to the instability of the Antarctic ice caps; a further warning of the growing urgency to take action against climate change.

Those affected by the rising sea-levels will primarily be from Asia, with the study stating that 70 percent of the population implicated by these changes live in 8 Asaiin countries: China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, India and the Philippines (China alone accounts for 15 to 28 percent of this population).

The devastating effects will be felt most severely by less-developed countries unable to afford sea barriers – it is estimated that roughly one third of the populations of both Bangladesh and Vietnam will fall below the high tide line in coming decades. It is becoming evident that those who will suffer the cost from climate change are the impoverished and deprived, while developed nations such as the U.S continue to avoid imposing restrictions on vehicle emissions. 

But this is certainly a global issue, even the U.S and Europe could see sea levels rise significantly, causing an existential crisis to many coastal areas. The study concludes by stating:

‘Coastal communities world-wide must prepare themselves for much more difficult futures than may be currently anticipated. Recent work has suggested that, even in the U.S, sea-level rise this century may induce large scale migration away from unprotected coastlines, redistributing population density across the country and putting great pressure on inland areas’.

 In the aftermath of these disastrous events, it is feared inner communities will experience heavy political and economic tensions.

The results from this study are far from an anomaly. Nonetheless, political leaders such as Donald Trump continue to express a complete denial in climate change and its potentially catastrophic effects, loosening regulations on emissions and stripping back on warnings of sea-level in coastal communities. With a general election looming in the U.K, it ought to be time to put climate change at the centre of debate. 

In Italy, the devastating effects of  the climate crisis are already evident. Venice, a UNESCO world heritage site and popular holiday destination to millions of tourists every year, has been hit by the worst floods the city has seen in more than fifty years. 

The city saw water levels rise up to 6ft, flooding the iconic Basilica di San Marco and devastating the homes and workplaces of residents; two people have also been found dead on the neighbouring island Pellestrina. 

Venice’s Mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, tweeted a plea to the Italian government: 

“Now the government must listen, these are the effects of climate change… the costs will be high.”

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte described the floods as “a blow to the heart of our country”.

###

  By Heather McKnight. Sussex University and College Union (UCU) members are among those at sixty UK universities to vote for another wave of industrial action. Unless…

‘Numb’ I’m numb at this point Literally, I can’t feel my joints. My body is an empty vessel My mind is absent - I’m tired of the…

With over 20,000 students enrolled at the University of Sussex, it’s not surprising that many of them take an interest in changing the world around us -…

The last time I was in Lewes, somebody attempted to blind me. Looking for friends at the Bonfire festival, and exhausted by miles of walking, I’d crouched…

I feel a particular ambivalence toward review and criticism. While I have used them in the past to filter my consumption, I’ve also found myself incredulous at…

In July, a six-year-old song struck a chord in pop culture for all the wrong reasons. Following a four-year legal battle, a Los Angeles jury declared that…

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Written by the News Team. Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for…

As I write, a sound dances on my ear drums, stirs my attention. I look out the window and see snowflakes. The sound persists. I’m disturbed. Is…

  By Angel Woo. With the temperature of the global climate rising, the number of female baby sea turtles is increasing. The temperature during incubation has the…

  By Joel Renouf-Cooke. Researchers from Nottingham University have unveiled the results of a study that claims to be able to detect the onset of breast cancer…

In June, more than 2,500 people signed a petition protesting against the proposed academisation of Moulsecoomb Primary School in Brighton.  The school was ordered by the government…

  By Tom Chesley. Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry has written to Dominic Raab to express concerns over  Dominic Cummings relationship with Russia, after a whistle-blower came…

  By Venice Hancock. The city of Dresden, situated in Eastern Germany, officially declared a state of “Nazi Emergency” on October 30th.  Dresden has a long history…

Boris Johnson is facing calls to remove Alun Cairns as a Conservative candidate after it was revealed that Mr Cairns was aware of his former aide Ross…

The Scottish National Party have written to the BBC concerning “editorial judgements and basic errors” made in their coverage of an Independence rally, which took place in…

On Wednesday the 16th of October, Concorde 2 once again reinforced its position as Brighton’s ‘crème de la crème’ of music venues. Having hosted Afla Mist and Laura…

Charlotte Guérard is a third-year undergraduate at the University of Brighton, studying Fine Art Painting. Guérard creates large-scale pieces which are saturated in bright splashes of colour,…

University students today live in a world of pres and posts. Culture-changing events come quick and without warning, leaving us in aftermaths where the world before is…

As writers for a student publication, we are often wont to demonstrate a literary prowess. The desire to flex some scholarly muscle often floats through in the…

University of Sussex students currently studying at partner campuses in Hong Kong have been told to return home by University officials.  An email forwarded to The Badger…

The Nightingale (2018) is the second feature from Jessica Kent, who made waves back in 2014 with her debut film The Babadook. Unlike her previous film, which…

The last time I attempted a review I all but disowned the medium - as if I’d ever owned it in the first place. What was written…

Written, co-directed and produced by the film’s star Mark Blane, Cubby is a film shot on 16mm Kodak that comes in at just under 90 minutes that…

The temperature is rapidly dropping as Autumn descends upon us, but for movie lovers, cinephiles and film-buffs alike the perfect solution to staying warm is CINECITY Brighton…

  In Waves, Trey Edward Shults portrays a 21st Century African-American family in an intense and redeeming narrative that explores masculinity, family, and isolation. Formed of two parts…

By Sonaili Vasta  Marathon history was made on Saturday the 12th when Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run a sub two-hour marathon.  Kipchoge crossed…

