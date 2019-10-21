Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Recent Posts

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin
Arts
57 views
57 views

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

shaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom
Arts
519 views
519 views

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Jude Whiley - October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
127 views
127 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
182 views
182 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1091 views
1091 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3361 views
3361 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
2006 views
2006 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4318 views
4318 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1610 views
1610 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
2088 views
2088 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1515 views
1515 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1477 views
1477 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1339 views
1339 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1287 views
1287 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
1034 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1201 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1375 views1
1375 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1297 views
1297 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1269 views
1269 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1218 views
1218 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1652 views
1652 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1381 views
1381 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2076 views
2076 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1649 views
1649 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
3099 views
3099 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1347 views
1347 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1388 views
1388 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2325 views
2325 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1603 views
1603 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
3968 views
3968 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1407 views
1407 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1515 views
1515 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1358 views
1358 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1269 views
1269 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1422 views
1422 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1493 views
1493 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3543 views1
3543 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
23 views

‘Oreo’ by Fran Ross: A Review

imeldaloakes - October 23, 2019
144 Views
October 21, 2019

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

With over 20,000 students enrolled at the University of Sussex, it’s not surprising that many of them take an interest in changing the world around us – in fact, all of us should! Thus, Sussex is the home of many student campaigns which are accredited and recognised by the Students’ Union who exist to represent the students, the university and our wider community and aim to help us change our local and global communities.

On October 22, the Students’ Union is hosting the Change Sussex Forum. This forum provides students, both new and old, the chance to meet other students who hope to create change whilst at Sussex as well as the opportunity to learn more about the pre existing campaigns. This forum takes place in the Global Studies’ Resource Centre and starts at 5pm!

Ahead of this Change Sussex forum, The Badger wants to provide our readers a breakdown of all the Students’ Union recognised student-led campaigns that you could be involved with so we’ve created this quick guide to the following 8 of them.

 

Access Sussex

Relaunched in February 2019, Access Sussex aims to enable all Sussex students the appropriate access they need to campus. Their main goal is to ensure that all those with visible or invisible disabilities won’t face discrimination as well as raising awareness of access requirements and disabilities as a whole.

The campaign has created an important and incredibly useful resource for students with disabilities to find information, community, support and events relevant to them in their Facebook group, the ‘Access Sussex Network’. It is also used to promote the relevant work of university staff and services to create a wider student reach.

Callum Chapman, one of Access’ key campaigners, has gone on to be elected as the new students with disabilities part-time officer, allowing him to contribute to increased visibility and impact of the Access Sussex campaign.

If you would like to get involved then follow them on Instagram @access_sussex or ‘Access Sussex’ on Facebook.

 

Ecosia on Campus (formerly Ecosia at Sussex)

In January 2018, some anthropology students started a campaign to make Ecosia the default search engine on campus over sites like Google or Yahoo. Ecosia is a site that uses its profits to aide worldwide reforestation by planting a tree after approximately each 45 searches.

By September 2018, the University accepted the notion and Ecosia was made the default search engine for the Microsoft Edge app throughout campus resulting in over 10,000 trees being planted due to Sussex searches in the following year.

With their Ecosia across Sussex via Microsoft Edge plan achieved, they now work on expanding nationally to other universities and beyond as well as promoting Ecosia in Sussex and campaigning to get it as the default on other services like Chrome.

Follow them on Facebook at ‘Ecosia on Campus’ or on Twitter at @SussexOnEcosia. Or download Ecosia at ecosia.co/universityofsussex

 

Decolonise Sussex

This campaign is borne out of the need to raise awareness of and challenge the legacies of racism, imperialism and colonialism within all spheres of the University of Sussex. Their main aim is to lobby and ensure that the University is aware of and actively dismantling structural inequalities rather than perpetuating them.

To achieve their goals, Decolonise host events and actions and produce informative and creative content whilst trying to change Sussex’s internal power structures by challenging eurocentrism across curricula and disciplines. 

This Black History Month, they are hosting an interactive Privilege Bingo demonstration followed by a discussion and a film screening. If interested, members meet every Monday from 6-8pm in the Fulton building.

To follow this campaign find them on Facebook as ‘Decolonise Sussex’ or on Instagram at @decolonisesussex.

 

Late Again B&H

Borne in October 2018 out of the student annoyance towards unreliable bus services to and from campus, Late Again B&H has already been making major changes to campus life and Brighton as a whole.

Set up by Frida, SU President 2018-19, Late Again work on lobbying the Brighton & Hove Bus Company to help change and improve timetables, increase the number of buses travelling via campus and ensuring there is enough space for students on these buses.

Their hard graft has resulted in meetings with the bus company in which they committed to improving the buses specifically the 23 and 50U bus timetables. These improvements allow students an easier and more timely commute to campus.

Follow their effort and get involved on Twitter at @LateAgainBH, ‘Late Again B&H’ on Facebook and on Instagram at @lateagainbh.

 

Plastic-Free Sussex

Created in March this year, this campaign aims to have the Union and the University reflect the environmentally aware student population at Sussex. A key way to do this globally is to properly manage waste and a lesser use of plastic.

Plastic-Free Sussex are thus attempting to make Sussex a greener campus and are working to encourage students to be more socially conscious consumers and the SU to reduce its negative environmental impact.

As a student community, we should all be working on reducing our use of everyday plastic from plastic pint glasses to takeaway containers, bottles of water to excessive product packaging. This needs to be massively reduced as often plastics can’t be recycled and ultimately end up contributing to landfill and thus climate change.

They’ve already begun making huge changes to campus life with their campaign successfully getting the SU to implement a plastic-free policy during the Spring Referenda period.

If you want to find out more or get involved then find them on Facebook at ‘Plastic-Free Sussex’.

 

Sweatshop Free Sussex

A campaign created to combat the poor conditions of the sweatshop workers who are used to build and make the electronics that we all use daily especially in our university studies on and off campus. These electronic sweatshops are notorious for long hours, low page, unsafe working conditions, violence and a high risk of modern slavery.

Globally many workers attempt to organize against these conditions and Sweatshop Free Sussex stands with these workers and supports their demands whilst trying to educate Sussex students so they’re more consciously ethical consumers.

Sweatshop Free Sussex works to get the University of Sussex to join the Electronics Watch – an organisation that’d provide the University with information on where our electronics are sourced and the working conditions in which they are made.

If you want to join this campaign or to learn more, follow them on Twitter at @SxSweatshopFree or find them on Facebook as ‘Sweatshop Free Sussex’.

 

Under The Sheets

Created in March 2019, Under The Sheets is a campaign which recognises the nationwide lack of sexual and emotional education. They aim to have Sussex be one of the leaders in the movement for healthier conversations about sexual education and emotionally healthy relationships whilst building a more sex positive society.

The sexual education they aim to provide isn’t just limited to anatomy and safe sex. It spans wildly important topics from sex work to red flags in potentially emotionally or physically abusive relationships. They also consider and educate on the importance of abstinence for some due to their sexuality, health or faith.

If you want to get involved with this campaign find them on Instagram at @sussexunderthesheets or on Facebook as ‘Sussex Under The Sheets’.

 

Youth Strike for Climate Brighton

Brighton’s Youth Strike for Climate aims to locally, and globally, raise awareness of the current climate crisis and the urgency around it. Especially amongst students who are disproportionately impacted by its definite effect on our futures.

By informing everyday young people and students on this worldwide dilemma and it’s knock on effect to their lives then global environmental change can be achieved. Whilst locally, they focus on helping in Sussex by pushing for a more sustainable and aware campus community. They’ve already begun mobilising with Brighton, Britain’s third largest climate strike city, seeing over 10,000 people striking in the streets for climate.

If you want to get involved or find out more then follow them on Instagram at @youthstrike4climatebrighton, on Twitter at @Strike4YouthBH and on Facebook at ‘YouthStrike4Climate Brighton’.

 

If any of these interest you then go to the Change Sussex Forum or learn how to contact each and join in at sussexstudent.com/campaigns.

Follow Sussex Campaigns on Instagram for an overview: @sussex_campaigns

Alternatively, create your own campaign to target a local or global issue that you feel has been ignored!

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!

Don't worry, we don't spam
‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin
Arts
57 views
57 views

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

shaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom
Arts
519 views
519 views

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Jude Whiley - October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
127 views
127 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
182 views
182 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1091 views
1091 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3361 views
3361 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
2006 views
2006 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4318 views
4318 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1610 views
1610 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
2088 views
2088 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1515 views
1515 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1477 views
1477 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1339 views
1339 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1287 views
1287 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
1034 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1201 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1375 views1
1375 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1297 views
1297 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1269 views
1269 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1218 views
1218 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1652 views
1652 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1381 views
1381 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2076 views
2076 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1649 views
1649 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
3099 views
3099 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1347 views
1347 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1388 views
1388 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2325 views
2325 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1603 views
1603 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
3968 views
3968 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1407 views
1407 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1515 views
1515 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1358 views
1358 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1269 views
1269 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1422 views
1422 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1493 views
1493 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3543 views1
3543 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
23 views

‘Oreo’ by Fran Ross: A Review

imeldaloakes - October 23, 2019
24 views

Author in Focus: Langston Hughes

imeldaloakes - October 23, 2019
22 views

Afua Hirsh’s Brit(ish)

imeldaloakes - October 23, 2019
Pizza Pilgrimage
Culture
48 views
48 views

Pizza Pilgrimage

Rosie Joyce - October 23, 2019

Leave a Reply

Join the Badger Team

Apply today!

Latest Posts

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin
Arts
57 views
Arts
57 views

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

shaznaymartin - October 22, 2019

‘Numb’ I’m numb at this point Literally, I can’t feel my joints. My body is an empty vessel My mind is absent - I’m tired of the…

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom
Arts
519 views
Arts
519 views

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Jude Whiley - October 21, 2019

The last time I was in Lewes, somebody attempted to blind me. Looking for friends at the Bonfire festival, and exhausted by miles of walking, I’d crouched…

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
127 views
Arts
127 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019

I feel a particular ambivalence toward review and criticism. While I have used them in the past to filter my consumption, I’ve also found myself incredulous at…

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
182 views
Comment
182 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019

In July, a six-year-old song struck a chord in pop culture for all the wrong reasons. Following a four-year legal battle, a Los Angeles jury declared that…

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1091 views
Music
1091 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3361 views
Interview
3361 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
2006 views
#CINECITY19
2006 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4318 views
Arts
4318 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1610 views
#CINECITY19
1610 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
2088 views
Arts
2088 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1515 views
Arts
1515 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1477 views
Arts
1477 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1339 views
Arts
1339 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1287 views
Arts
1287 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Top Stories
1034 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

Freshers 2018
1201 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1375 views1
Arts
1375 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1297 views
Arts
1297 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1269 views
Comment
1269 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1218 views
Arts
1218 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1652 views
Arts
1652 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1381 views
Film & Theatre
1381 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2076 views
Arts
2076 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1649 views
Campus News
1649 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
3099 views
News
3099 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1347 views
Arts
1347 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1388 views
Interview
1388 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2325 views
Lifestyle
2325 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1603 views
Features
1603 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
3968 views
Arts
3968 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton Needs You!
News
1407 views
News
1407 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1515 views
Arts
1515 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1358 views
Film & Theatre
1358 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1269 views
Sports
1269 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1422 views
Arts
1422 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1493 views
Arts
1493 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3543 views1
Campus News
3543 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018

Written by the News Team. Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for…

Books
23 views

‘Oreo’ by Fran Ross: A Review

imeldaloakes - October 23, 2019

By Jessica Hake. There are only a few works in which I have laughed aloud while reading. Bridget Jones, the Louise Rennison Collection and, now, Oreo. Each…

Books
24 views

Author in Focus: Langston Hughes

imeldaloakes - October 23, 2019

By Jessica Hake. If you haven’t heard of this literary genius then let me introduce you to Langston Hughes. Hughes is credited with being one of the…

Books
22 views

Afua Hirsh’s Brit(ish)

imeldaloakes - October 23, 2019

Published in 2018, Afua Hirsh’s Brit(ish) reveals the uncomfortable truth about what it means to be a person of colour in Britain today. Both personal and political,…

Pizza Pilgrimage
Culture
48 views
Culture
48 views

Pizza Pilgrimage

Rosie Joyce - October 23, 2019

I could say that I visited Naples for the culture. To explore the famous ruins of Pompeii, to delve into the ancient catacombs or gaze upon the…

Scotland bans smacking children
News
27 views
News
27 views

Scotland bans smacking children

Becca Bashford - October 23, 2019

  By Joel Renouf. Scotland has become the first UK country to make it a criminal offence for parents to smack their children. The ban, which gives…

News
27 views

Carl Beech case continues to unravel

Becca Bashford - October 23, 2019

By Anna Sterling. In July this year, Carl Beech was jailed for eighteen years after making false allegations against high profile public figures - such as politicians…

Nobel Prize 2019 Roundup
News
26 views
News
26 views

Nobel Prize 2019 Roundup

Becca Bashford - October 23, 2019

  By Sam Shaw. The Nobel Prize in Physics The Nobel Prize in Physics this year was awarded to three scientists; One half of the prize to…

Hong Kong protests take a violent turn
News
25 views
News
25 views

Hong Kong protests take a violent turn

Becca Bashford - October 23, 2019

  By Evelyn Richards. Protests in Hong Kong began on the 31st March this year. They started over concerns that the local government was set to pass…

Extinction Rebellion: The Global Movement
News
29 views
News
29 views

Extinction Rebellion: The Global Movement

Becca Bashford - October 23, 2019

  By Alana Harris. Extinction Rebellion is an international crusade which has been generating headlines ever since their Declaration of Rebellion in October 2018.  The group’s first…

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Take on The Tabloids
News
25 views
News
25 views

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Take on The Tabloids

Becca Bashford - October 23, 2019

By Jude Whiley-Morton. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have this month launched respective lawsuits against the owners of UK tabloid papers. The Sun, The Daily Mirror…

Brighton Pride raises over £200K for local causes
News
22 views
News
22 views

Brighton Pride raises over £200K for local causes

Becca Bashford - October 23, 2019

By Venice Hancock, News Sub-Editor. Paul Kemp, the managing director of Brighton and Hove Pride 2019, recently announced that Brighton Pride 2019 had managed to raise an…

What Are The Best Study Spots in Brighton?
Culture
36 views
Culture
36 views

What Are The Best Study Spots in Brighton?

vanessahtl - October 23, 2019

Hate to say it, but Freshers’ Week has well and truly ended which means it’s time to catch up with reality and crack down on your studies.…

El Camino Review: Hit or Meth?
Arts
28 views
Arts
28 views

El Camino Review: Hit or Meth?

Jack Parker - October 22, 2019

El Camino- Breaking Bad. I have to start by saying that if you watch this movie out of context you probably won’t like it. The story has suspense,…

Joker Review: Phoenix is on fire!
Arts
32 views
Arts
32 views

Joker Review: Phoenix is on fire!

Jack Parker - October 22, 2019

I cannot have been the only one worried about “Joker”. With our most recent cinematic Joker being disastrous in Suicide Squad, a director (Todd Phillips) best known…

Artist Focus: Zarya Austen-Fell
Artist Focus
83 views
Artist Focus
83 views

Artist Focus: Zarya Austen-Fell

gracesowerby - October 22, 2019

Graduating from the University of Brighton with a Fine Art Critical Practice degree in 2018, Norfolk-born Zarya Austen-Fell resides in Brighton as a multi-media artist, whose work…

Day-trippers Spotlight: Arundel
Culture
30 views
Culture
30 views

Day-trippers Spotlight: Arundel

jwtalbo - October 22, 2019

Drifting down a river at the foot of a castle, alongside a historic market town sounds like a scene from a Netflix drama but, whilst it probably…

Cultural cleansing in Xinjiang
Comment
68 views
Comment
68 views

Cultural cleansing in Xinjiang

Rebecca Spencer - October 22, 2019

Miles Harkin questions if The West is contributing enough towards fighting the genocide of China’s Muslim minority. In 2016, allegations surfaced of “reeducation camps” being used to…

The Husband Stitch: a modern day dystopia
Comment
66 views
Comment
66 views

The Husband Stitch: a modern day dystopia

Rebecca Spencer - October 22, 2019

By Issy Anthony - Comment Sub-Editor When mentioning the husband stitch, I’m usually met with a look of confusion. ‘The what?’ my friends will say, possibly assuming…

Musicians vs Politicians
Comment
37 views
Comment
37 views

Musicians vs Politicians

Rebecca Spencer - October 22, 2019

By Louis Johnson - Comment Sub-Editor Why should we value music? In an age of identity politics where empathy appears to have been cast to the dustbin…

Latest stories

Latest News

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin
Arts
57 views
57 views

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

shaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom
Arts
519 views
519 views

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Jude Whiley - October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
127 views
127 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
182 views
182 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1091 views
1091 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3361 views
3361 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
2006 views
2006 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4318 views
4318 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1610 views
1610 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
2088 views
2088 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1515 views
1515 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1477 views
1477 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1339 views
1339 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1287 views
1287 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
1034 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1201 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1375 views1
1375 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1297 views
1297 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1269 views
1269 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1218 views
1218 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1652 views
1652 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1381 views
1381 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2076 views
2076 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1649 views
1649 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
3099 views
3099 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1347 views
1347 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1388 views
1388 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2325 views
2325 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1603 views
1603 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
3968 views
3968 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1407 views
1407 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1515 views
1515 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1358 views
1358 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1269 views
1269 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1422 views
1422 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1493 views
1493 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3543 views1
3543 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
23 views

‘Oreo’ by Fran Ross: A Review

imeldaloakes - October 23, 2019
‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

October 22, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

October 25, 2018

Brighton and Beyond

October 24, 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government

Sexual assault in the US government

October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?

What’s ACCA-ning?

October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag

Why we should all embrace drag

October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!

Brighton Needs You!

September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read

Books Every Fresher Should Read

September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle

France in Fine Fettle

September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture

Dive into Brightonian Culture

September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

April 27, 2018

Author in Focus: Langston Hughes

October 23, 2019

Afua Hirsh’s Brit(ish)

October 23, 2019
Pizza Pilgrimage

Pizza Pilgrimage

October 23, 2019
Arts

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

Arts

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Arts

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Comment

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Books

‘Oreo’ by Fran Ross: A Review

Books

Author in Focus: Langston Hughes

Books

Afua Hirsh’s Brit(ish)

Culture

Pizza Pilgrimage

News

Scotland bans smacking children

Arts

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

Arts

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Arts

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Comment

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Books

‘Oreo’ by Fran Ross: A Review

Books

Author in Focus: Langston Hughes

Books

Afua Hirsh’s Brit(ish)

Culture

Pizza Pilgrimage

News

Scotland bans smacking children

Copyright 2017. Powered by WordPress Theme. By Madars Bitenieks