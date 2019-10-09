Is the UK ready to legalise cannabis?

Recent Posts

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
65 views
65 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
128 views
128 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1053 views
1053 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3259 views
3259 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1968 views
1968 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4205 views
4205 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1576 views
1576 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
1544 views
1544 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1473 views
1473 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1436 views
1436 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1292 views
1292 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1243 views
1243 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
996 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1166 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1328 views1
1328 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1259 views
1259 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1208 views
1208 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1191 views
1191 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1601 views
1601 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1339 views
1339 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2029 views
2029 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1602 views
1602 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
2980 views
2980 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1314 views
1314 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1332 views
1332 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2286 views
2286 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1571 views
1571 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
3905 views
3905 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1372 views
1372 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1489 views
1489 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1331 views
1331 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1245 views
1245 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1394 views
1394 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1465 views
1465 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3499 views1
3499 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Should we still listen to Michael Jackson’s music?
Comment
19 views
19 views

Should we still listen to Michael Jackson’s music?

Rebecca Spencer - October 9, 2019
21 Views
October 9, 2019

Is the UK ready to legalise cannabis?

YES

Max Morris-Edwards

The idea that cannabis should be legalised for recreational use is rapidly growing in popularity across the UK. Cannabis is indeed the most used illegal drug in the country – in 2017 7.2% of 16 to 59-year-olds reported that they had used it in the last year. Seeing as that is only self-reported data, the real figure is likely more.

Products containing CBD, which are cited as relieving the symptoms of many patients with a variety of ailments, are available to buy online or in high street shops. However, there is no way you can legally buy any cannabis products containing THC – the chemical in cannabis that gets you high. Cannabis is a Class B drug and using it can potentially get you five years in prison.

The main argument for legalising cannabis is that the market could be regulated and taxed. Some experts say that by regulating cannabis it will be safer as the potency can be capped, and the finished product will have fewer impurities, meaning there would be a much lower chance of psychosis. With mandatory labelling, people using cannabis will know exactly what they are taking.

The trade-off is that making the drug legal makes it accessible to all that need and/or want it. It is not currently difficult to buy cannabis in the UK, so it seems unlikely that legalising cannabis would increase consumption by a significant amount.

From a moral standpoint, one case for legalising cannabis use now, is that addicts should be helped and not punished; many argue that giving addicts a criminal record won’t be a viable deterrent from drugs. In the past, Portugal has experienced an epidemic of drug addiction. In 2001, 1% of their population was addicted to heroin. To combat this, the Portuguese government decided to decriminalise all drug use. The money that would have been spent on policing drug users was redistributed to instead fund rehabilitation centres and employment schemes. These government changes saw a large-scale reduction in drug use: injecting drug use went down by 50%. Although this example is focused on harder drugs in a different cultural climate, its results can still be applied to cannabis use in the UK – focusing on its aims to work with addicts, rather than standing against them.

Canada is the first country in the G20 to legalise cannabis, on 17th October 2017. You can buy it as the bud, as a pre-rolled joint, in oil form and capsules. Currently 47% of the cannabis consumed in Canada is purchased legally. Bill Blair, the Minister for Border Control and Organised Crime Reduction, argued that Canada is in a transition stage and that this figure will only increase.

Countries like the UK can observe and copy Canada’s policies, and learn from the mistakes they have made. David Lammy, a Labour politician who was initially against legalisation, changed his mind after visiting Canada. Proclaiming that “prohibition is not working” and that having purer cannabis available will be a safer alternative to the “skunk that is in circulation on the streets”.

The use of cannabis for medical uses, when prescribed by a doctor was made legal on 1st November 2018 after it was shown that it could help people with epilepsy.

At the time, UK law stated that cannabis could not be used in any medical treatment, leading to their medication being confiscated. This was followed by Billy Caldwell being hospitalised after experiencing life-threatening seizures. Public uproar followed, supporting the use of cannabis in medical treatment, evidence of changes in public attitudes towards cannabis.

After legalisation for medical uses, I’d argue that the next logical step is to legalise it for recreational use. The most compelling argument against legalisation is the resultant negative health effects of smoking. However, the risks of throat and lung cancer do not exist when ingested. Also, the risk of psychosis is reduced greatly when potency and impurity is reduced.

Furthermore, we must not forget that alcohol is an extremely unhealthy staple of British society. From my experience, the health effects of alcohol are often much more visible as it is strongly linked with liver cancer and heart disease whilst the long term effects of cannabis are much less established with Ruben Baler, a scientist for America’s National Institute on Drug Abuse, describing this unknown as a “tough epidemiological nut to break”.

Overall, I believe Britain is ready to legalise cannabis for recreational use. It will be beneficial for the government in terms of tax revenue, for the police as there will be a reduction in criminal activity and for those using cannabis as it can be taken more safely.

NO

Alex Valeri

Cannabis, Weed, Marijuana, Cro. Whatever you call it, we all know what it is. Whether you have smoked it or not, cannabis will have shared the air you breathe. I mean, you’re in Brighton, right?

But seriously, legalisation of cannabis in all its various forms seems inevitable—not something that can be said about all third rail topics. Despite its inevitability, there is no clear path or route for progress.

When will be the right time to launch a legalisation campaign; this year, next, in five, in ten? I suspect it’ll occur when the government and the UK markets can make the most money out of it.

This debate is not about yes or no to legalisation, in my opinion. It has become about when, and how we can best achieve legalisation in the most profitable and sustainable way.

So, the big question—is Britain ready for legalisation? Or rather, do we need legalisation?

Most recent surveys by drug policy think tank VolteFace says that “the general public is almost twice as likely to support the legalisation of cannabis in the UK than they are to oppose. 59% strongly support or tend to support the legalisation of cannabis, compared to 31% who strongly oppose or tend to oppose”.

Meaning, if it was dependent on popular consensus then the UK would have likely already legalised it.Yet, the government remains firmly against changing drug regulations. It will not support any campaign to legalise cannabis.

So, who needs it now? Cannabis already provides relief for millions around the world. It appears to have medicinal properties that scientists cannot yet fully comprehend with patients often reporting that it relieves them of various ailments, although the extent of its efficacy remains mostly unproven by scientists and doctors. If you suffer from multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, Crohn’s disease, glaucoma, anxiety, sleep disorders, to name a few… then cannabis will be an option for daily treatment and in some cases a miracle.

If you want it, chances are you can get it, either from your doctor or your dealer — sometimes the line is blurred. Prescriptions are possible, albeit usually quite difficult despite a slight relaxation of the law, and the fact that the UK is the biggest exporter of medicinal cannabis products in the world, one would assume that it is already legal. And of course, skunk is just as available for anyone to buy on street level. Here lies a separation of interest, as those who demand THC cannabis operate in a different market altogether.

The difference in markets is in the source. British pharma company GW Pharmaceuticals were given the first government contract to legally grow and test medicinal cannabis on a mass scale way back in 1998 as granted by the Home Office.

Other cannabis related products that have neutralised psycho-active ingredients, such as CBD oils and hemp infused materials have also begun to flood the UK marketplace, with products being particularly popular in vape stores and head shops.

There seems to be a running theme here. Big government does not want you to get high, but it cannot stop you. Like a patron with a heavy hand, possession and distribution laws carry disproportionate prison sentences. This applies for all drug law. We cannot simply legalise cannabis and not address the deeper issues surrounding drug policy.

Right now, I don’t think we are ready for the outcome of legalisation, which I believe would be underwhelming and poorly implemented. Our current government is ill-equipped and massively unprepared to change drug laws, let alone to deal with the humongous elephant that is cannabis legalisation.

Recently the world has seen some of its largest nations legalise the drug for recreational use. Canada was the first G7 country, and now many people are leaning on the UK to relax its stringent and rigid regulations on medicinal cannabis which UK firms like GW Pharmaceuticals produce in abundance.

Speaking to The Guardian, Cam Battley, CCO of Aurora Cannabis, Canada’s leading cannabis firm, stated that the “UK was failing patients who might benefit from medicinal cannabis, as well as forfeiting economic gain”.

The next step is to allow the market to operate. SWIM (Someone Who Isn’t Me) will be able to source it if they need it. For the regular and recreational consumer, cannabis like you know it will only be more expensive and harder to get hold of if the government legalises it now.

So, relax, kick back, spark up and enjoy the ride. Legalisation is coming but Britain just ain’t ready yet. Maybe after Brexit.

Image credit: Pixabay

####

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!

Don't worry, we don't spam
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
65 views
65 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
128 views
128 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1053 views
1053 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3259 views
3259 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1968 views
1968 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4205 views
4205 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1576 views
1576 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
1544 views
1544 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1473 views
1473 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1436 views
1436 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1292 views
1292 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1243 views
1243 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
996 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1166 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1328 views1
1328 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1259 views
1259 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1208 views
1208 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1191 views
1191 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1601 views
1601 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1339 views
1339 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2029 views
2029 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1602 views
1602 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
2980 views
2980 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1314 views
1314 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1332 views
1332 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2286 views
2286 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1571 views
1571 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
3905 views
3905 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1372 views
1372 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1489 views
1489 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1331 views
1331 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1245 views
1245 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1394 views
1394 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1465 views
1465 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3499 views1
3499 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Should we still listen to Michael Jackson’s music?
Comment
19 views
19 views

Should we still listen to Michael Jackson’s music?

Rebecca Spencer - October 9, 2019
Brighton: If you haven’t got the means, is it the ends?
Brighton Festival
52 views
52 views

Brighton: If you haven’t got the means, is it the ends?

Rebecca Spencer - October 9, 2019
Could Brexit become the start of a left-wing national revolution?
Comment
46 views
46 views

Could Brexit become the start of a left-wing national revolution?

Remel Crichlow - October 9, 2019
14 views

A note on graphic novels: A guide to some of the best graphic novels on the market now

imeldaloakes - October 9, 2019

Leave a Reply

Join the Badger Team

Apply today!

Latest Posts

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
65 views
Arts
65 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019

I feel a particular ambivalence toward review and criticism. While I have used them in the past to filter my consumption, I’ve also found myself incredulous at…

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
128 views
Comment
128 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019

In July, a six-year-old song struck a chord in pop culture for all the wrong reasons. Following a four-year legal battle, a Los Angeles jury declared that…

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1053 views
Music
1053 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3259 views
Interview
3259 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1968 views
#CINECITY19
1968 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4205 views
Arts
4205 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1576 views
#CINECITY19
1576 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
1544 views
Arts
1544 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1473 views
Arts
1473 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1436 views
Arts
1436 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1292 views
Arts
1292 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1243 views
Arts
1243 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Top Stories
996 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

Freshers 2018
1166 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1328 views1
Arts
1328 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1259 views
Arts
1259 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1208 views
Comment
1208 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1191 views
Arts
1191 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1601 views
Arts
1601 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1339 views
Film & Theatre
1339 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2029 views
Arts
2029 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1602 views
Campus News
1602 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
2980 views
News
2980 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1314 views
Arts
1314 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1332 views
Interview
1332 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2286 views
Lifestyle
2286 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1571 views
Features
1571 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
3905 views
Arts
3905 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton Needs You!
News
1372 views
News
1372 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1489 views
Arts
1489 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1331 views
Film & Theatre
1331 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1245 views
Sports
1245 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1394 views
Arts
1394 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1465 views
Arts
1465 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3499 views1
Campus News
3499 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018

Written by the News Team. Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for…

Should we still listen to Michael Jackson’s music?
Comment
19 views
Comment
19 views

Should we still listen to Michael Jackson’s music?

Rebecca Spencer - October 9, 2019

YES Alice Gledhill Sometimes, bad people create great things. This does not redeem them, but nor does it reduce the quality of their art. Michael Jackson, who…

Brighton: If you haven’t got the means, is it the ends?
Brighton Festival
52 views
Brighton Festival
52 views

Brighton: If you haven’t got the means, is it the ends?

Rebecca Spencer - October 9, 2019

In this article Comment Editor Rebecca Spencer and Comment Sub-Editor Louis Johnson discuss their perspectives of living in Brighton. Rebecca having moved here in 2017 and Louis,…

Could Brexit become the start of a left-wing national revolution?
Comment
46 views
Comment
46 views

Could Brexit become the start of a left-wing national revolution?

Remel Crichlow - October 9, 2019

YES Luke Schofield The short answer is, yes. However this is an answer in two parts; what has already happened in party politics in the wake of…

Books
14 views

A note on graphic novels: A guide to some of the best graphic novels on the market now

imeldaloakes - October 9, 2019

The term ‘graphic novel’ has, for a long time, been used loosely around the fringes of the literary society. While in the world of comics certain graphic…

Is music journalism a total minefield?
Brighton Festival
53 views
Brighton Festival
53 views

Is music journalism a total minefield?

Rebecca Spencer - October 9, 2019

By Stella Cooper My friends are still sharing videos, no matter how messy, of pure summer festival carnage. Whether that’s in the shape of music, or campsite…

Is America ready for a progressive candidate?
Comment
20 views
Comment
20 views

Is America ready for a progressive candidate?

rgs24 - October 9, 2019

By Maritsa Tsioupra-Lewis On September 12th in Houston, Texas, the third Democratic debate commenced. With too-many-to-count candidates originally running in the Democratic primary, the group was dwindled…

The Un-United Kingdom: Scotland’s Brexit woes
Comment
18 views
Comment
18 views

The Un-United Kingdom: Scotland’s Brexit woes

rgs24 - October 9, 2019

By Louis Johnson The Brexit deadline is looming and as Britain prepares to leave the EU, ‘deal or no deal’, it looks as though our Union is…

Should you refuse the zoos?
Comment
29 views
Comment
29 views

Should you refuse the zoos?

rgs24 - October 9, 2019

By Leo Hodges Conservation is an immensely complex process and more often than not zoos and animal-loving customers are the problem. Zoo’s exploit conservation, education and research…

Books
18 views

‘The Goldfinch’: are some novels best left untouched?

imeldaloakes - October 9, 2019

First published in 2013, Donna Tartt’s epic coming-of-age novel has attracted a large literary following. The Goldfinch was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2014 and…

An Ethical Freshers’ Week
News
25 views
News
25 views

An Ethical Freshers’ Week

jwtalbo - October 8, 2019

With global warming seemingly occurring at an unprecedented rate and with organisations (the Students’ Union included) declaring climate emergencies, as a student at university or anyone going…

Campus Culture
Culture
29 views
Culture
29 views

Campus Culture

jwtalbo - October 8, 2019

Ever get worried that you aren’t having the uni experience? Don’t be! There isn’t one.  In general, if you want to make the most out of your…

A Feast For One and All
Campus News
33 views
Campus News
33 views

A Feast For One and All

vanessahtl - October 8, 2019

With Sussex having staff and students coming from more than 140 countries, there is no better option for bringing local and international students together than through food!…

News
30 views

Champions League 2019/2020: A Preview

James Cohen - October 8, 2019

As the season finally begins to pack in the action, we begin to look ahead to what the Champions League has in offer for the rest of…

Saving The Music Video
Arts
114 views
Arts
114 views

Saving The Music Video

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019

The last year has seen the release of significant musical projects on Netflix. A television platform by nature, this convergence of media could signal the start of…

Skating the gap between street and park
Sports
30 views
Sports
30 views

Skating the gap between street and park

James Cohen - October 8, 2019

By Luke Mitchell Many students at Sussex will be of an age where they remember the first Tony Hawk’s  Pro Skater game on the Playstation One, along…

Is Boris Johnson really as bad as Trump?
Comment
76 views
Comment
76 views

Is Boris Johnson really as bad as Trump?

Rebecca Spencer - October 4, 2019

By Madina Sakho Ba Both have bizarre yellow hair, make the same faces, and have a history of alleged adultery. As well as having both coming from…

Arts
142 views

Elf Lyons interview – Don’t shop, adopt!

Jess - October 4, 2019

Elf Lyons is a nuanced performer whose show ‘Love Songs to Guinea Pigs’ is coming to Brighton Komedia on the 9th of October 2019. I had the pleasure…

Arts
62 views

Abigoliah Schamaun interview – DO YOU KNOW WHO I THINK I AM?

Jess - October 4, 2019

It is my pleasure to introduce all you readers to Abigoliah Schamaun, a hilarious comic and brilliant conversationalist. Starting stand-up on a whim in 2009 at the…

Latest stories

Latest News

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
65 views
65 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
128 views
128 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1053 views
1053 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3259 views
3259 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1968 views
1968 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4205 views
4205 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1576 views
1576 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
1544 views
1544 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1473 views
1473 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1436 views
1436 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1292 views
1292 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1243 views
1243 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
996 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1166 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1328 views1
1328 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1259 views
1259 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1208 views
1208 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1191 views
1191 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1601 views
1601 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1339 views
1339 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2029 views
2029 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1602 views
1602 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
2980 views
2980 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1314 views
1314 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1332 views
1332 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2286 views
2286 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1571 views
1571 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
3905 views
3905 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1372 views
1372 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1489 views
1489 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1331 views
1331 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1245 views
1245 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1394 views
1394 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1465 views
1465 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3499 views1
3499 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Should we still listen to Michael Jackson’s music?
Comment
19 views
19 views

Should we still listen to Michael Jackson’s music?

Rebecca Spencer - October 9, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

October 25, 2018

Brighton and Beyond

October 24, 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government

Sexual assault in the US government

October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?

What’s ACCA-ning?

October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag

Why we should all embrace drag

October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!

Brighton Needs You!

September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read

Books Every Fresher Should Read

September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle

France in Fine Fettle

September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture

Dive into Brightonian Culture

September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

April 27, 2018
Brighton: If you haven’t got the means, is it the ends?

Brighton: If you haven’t got the means, is it the ends?

October 9, 2019
Could Brexit become the start of a left-wing national revolution?

Could Brexit become the start of a left-wing national revolution?

October 9, 2019

A note on graphic novels: A guide to some of the best graphic novels on the market now

October 9, 2019
Arts

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Comment

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Comment

Should we still listen to Michael Jackson’s music?

Brighton Festival

Brighton: If you haven’t got the means, is it the ends?

Comment

Could Brexit become the start of a left-wing national revolution?

Books

A note on graphic novels: A guide to some of the best graphic novels on the market now

Brighton Festival

Is music journalism a total minefield?

Arts

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Comment

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Comment

Should we still listen to Michael Jackson’s music?

Brighton Festival

Brighton: If you haven’t got the means, is it the ends?

Comment

Could Brexit become the start of a left-wing national revolution?

Books

A note on graphic novels: A guide to some of the best graphic novels on the market now

Brighton Festival

Is music journalism a total minefield?

Copyright 2017. Powered by WordPress Theme. By Madars Bitenieks