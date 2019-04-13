Saltdean Brexit S.O.S.
Artist Duncan McKellar organised a living art installation come protest at the end of last month.
‘EU S.O.S.’ saw hundreds of people, brandishing mirrors, gather at White Cliffs Cafe, Saltdean. Attendees stood in a long line as light reflected from the mirrors.
The event was intended to represent an ‘S.O.S.’ signal from the remainers to the EU during the fraught Brexit process.
This was inspired by a similar 2018 installation- ‘Reflect’, coordinated by Mr McKellar and fellow artist David Martin, saw 50 Americans and 50 Mexicans stand along the US-Mexico border together.
They wore mirror masks which shone a ‘pathway of light’ across the border wall.
The installation was a response to, and protest against, President Donald Trump’s proposal to extend and further fortify the border wall.
Author
Jessica Hubbard
Print Production Editor at The Badger. Third-year International Relations and International Development student. Time served at The Badger: since 2016. I like cooking, baking, and bringing cakes to Badger meetings!
