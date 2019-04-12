Pronoun badges for Brighton school children

Children in secondary schools across Brighton and Hove have been given the choice to wear pronoun badges for the first time ever.

The badges – which can already be found in universities and public spaces across Brighton – were first launched last year to coincide with International Transgender Day and give the wearer the opportunity to let others know what gender they identify as and how they wish to be addressed.

However, only now are they being allowed in schools.

An increasing number of people identify as non-binary, meaning they do not identify as either male or female, preferring to be addressed as “they” or “them” and the badges therefore are a method of communicating this in a way that is non-invasive.

The badges available read:

– She, her, hers

– He, him, his

– They, them, theirs

– Please use my name

– Blank, for the wearer to fill in

– Trans Ally

Brighton and Hove city council posted on their website that:

“The message of the campaign is to read the badge and respect people. It’s that easy.

“We all define our own gender and we should respect other people’s identities, and rights.

“While there is more freedom and safety to be ourselves, there’s still more to do.” Adding that:

“If someone’s pronouns differ from what you assume, it’s for you to adapt and it’s okay to ask.”

Introducing yourself with your preferred pronouns and asking how others would like to be address is becoming an increasingly large part of popular parlance in UK universities and is not only restricted to social settings but in lectures, seminars and workshops too.

Mia Blake, a student at Sussex said: “If people feel more comfortable with pronoun badges that’s great and they should wear them.”

“Essentially, you do you” She added.