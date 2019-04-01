Mel Gibson Attached to Direct Jeremy Corbyn Biopic
Jeremy Corbyn’s reputation has grown to the point where the suits at Summit Entertainment have commissioned a biopic on the Labour Leader. Summit alumni Mel Gibson is reported to direct, Gibson’s released an official statement on this:
“I’m extremely excited by my next project, Isee a lot of myself in Corbyn, supporting the working class, social views”,Gibson Continues,“I feel we’ve both had people saying that we don’t like certain types of people, when they’re just a bit silver-spoon, you know?”
One certainly knows what he means, Gibson received a lot of flak for his grisly depiction of Jesus Christ in 2004s “Passion of the Christ” while Corbyn is constantly slated for his lack of resemblance to other leading politicians. Needless to say, this is exciting news. The Hacksaw Ridge director will certainly know how to depict the grittiness of UK parliament. Variety reports that Sean Connery is in negotiations to star, while Bohemian Rhapsody’s Anthony McCarten is set to pen the script.
“I told them, I’m only going to do this film if McCarten writes it” Gibson Laughs, “He gets British pride, Darkest Hour, Bohemian Rhapsody, I don’t know what it is, but he’s got it”
Early plot rumours say the film is going to follow the most important elements of Corbyn’s life, beginning with his contrarian antics in the early 2000s, climaxing with a full re-enactment of Corbyn’s legendary speech at Glastonbury 2017.
One imagines it now, a fade to black with thousands chanting “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” over the credits.
Planes, Trains and Brexit Deals is slated for a November 2021 release, just in time for Oscar buzz.
Words by Irma Lion
