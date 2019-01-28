How Netflix’s Sex Education is breaking stigmas and defying stereotypes

Recent Posts

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
1941 views
1941 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1013 views
1013 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
1204 views
1204 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
712 views
712 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
679 views
679 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
637 views
637 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
567 views
567 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
415 views
415 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
373 views
373 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
340 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
368 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
498 views
498 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
405 views
405 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
376 views
376 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
447 views
447 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
489 views
489 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
462 views
462 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
745 views
745 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
519 views
519 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
778 views
778 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
553 views
553 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
488 views
488 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
757 views
757 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
559 views
559 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
1217 views
1217 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
499 views
499 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
740 views
740 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
556 views
556 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
604 views
604 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
608 views
608 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
596 views
596 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
1999 views1
1999 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
James Blake – Assume Form review
Arts
114 views
114 views

James Blake – Assume Form review

Alex Leissle - January 28, 2019
175 Views
January 28, 2019

How Netflix’s Sex Education is breaking stigmas and defying stereotypes

Netflix’s new series, Sex Education, has been released less than a month and has already got rave reviews from fans across the globe. It has been considered one of the most progressive and diverse representations of sexuality and teenage life on screens, however its success arises from its effortless portrayal of these important issues. 

The series follows Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), who influenced by his sex and relationship therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson), sets up a sex clinic at his school with his friend, and love interest, Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey). 

Although Otis is a focal character in the series, all of the main characters’ have in-depth storylines and gain interiority through their therapy sessions with Otis. There is not a single character in the series who you aren’t rooting for (well… with the exception of Mr Groff – sorry Alistair Petrie) and each scene will have you reliving your school-days. 

Whilst the series is set in a British school, it heavily draws upon American high-school tropes, particularly in the appearance of the school. There are no uniforms worn by the students and loveable head boy Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) similarly wears a letterman jacket to school, further resembling a traditional American high-school. This homage to teenage cult-classics is particularly successful, adding a British touch to the vast culture of high-school television shows. 

Sex Education tackles many sensitive issues surrounding sex and relationships and manage to do so with tact and respectability, opening a candid discussion about sexuality in doing so. With each character having their own individual narrative, everything is discussed from masturbation to sexual chemistry. With a name like Sex Education, it is no surprise that there is a lot of nudity and sex throughout the series, but each scene is used to develop a character’s narrative or set up an issue to be discussed with Otis at the sex clinic. In the opening scene of the entire series, Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Aimee Gibbs, and Connor Swindells, who plays Adam Groff, bravely ‘bear-all’, portraying a realistic and relatable experience of teenage sexuality for the viewers to learn from. 

Genitals similarly appear on your screen in the show *gasp*, with one particular image of a vagina breaking down issues surrounding vagina shaming. When a photograph of a vagina is sent around the school as blackmail, Maeve and Otis embark to find out who sent the photograph, with Maeve feeling strongly that no girl should ever have to be put through this apparent ‘shame’. Through this moment, and so many others, Sex Education are proudly showing viewers that nudity is nothing to be ashamed of and emphasising the importance of having open discussions about sex, especially with teenagers navigating their sexualities and relationships. 

Aimee becomes a particularly important character in the series, with her storyline breaking down female stigmas, including nudity, masturbation and sexuality. Aimee becomes a strong woman throughout the series, learning to embrace her sexuality and empower herself. Her relationship with ‘top-heavy Steve’, who (lets be honest) is one of the most pure characters in the series, is something to admire, with Steve’s ‘thing’ being for women to enjoy sex. Aimee goes to Otis for advice, before masturbating for the first time, eating a lot of crumpets, and learning what she wants during sex. This moment both breaks down the stigma that female masturbation is ‘dirty’ or ‘wrong’, and provides viewers with a moment of pure liberating female sexuality.

Aimee’s friendship with Maeve is also something to aspire to, with the duo becoming closer throughout the series and breaking down ridiculous stigmas, such as ‘slut-shaming’ and ‘high-school popularity’. By the end of the series, their bond is unbreakable and something all young girls should aspire to. 


I have already mentioned so many of the incredible actors involved with this show and each character must be praised for their amazing work creating realistic and relatable characters who have lasting and meaningful friendships. You may not recognise most of the actors in the series, as for many of them, their work on Sex Education is their first mainstream television role, proving themselves to be breakout stars to be reckoned with.  

The real star of the series who we have to be talking about is, of course, the incredible Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Otis’s best friend Eric. Openly gay Eric breaks away from typical ‘gay best friend’ tropes frequently seen on screen and there is no putting this character in a box or stereotype of any kind. Eric is one of the key main characters in the series, with his emotional storyline, strong character and brilliant sense of humour winning over viewers. There is no doubt that Eric has become the ultimate fan favourite of the series, stealing the spotlight in every scene he appears in. 

Eric takes us on an incredible journey throughout the series, with his narrative tackling issues surrounding homophobia, cross-dressings and violence. Although Eric greatly suffers at points in the series, his positive attitude and fiercely strong character allow him to bounce back and continue to be stronger than ever. You will both laugh and cry with Eric throughout, he is a relatable character who is an incredible friend to everyone he meets – in short, everybody needs an Eric. 

Every breakout actor in the series have created characters that emphasise the importance of individuality and being true to who you are, becoming inspirational role models for young people everywhere. 

Sex Education’s interesting and exciting narrative will no doubt grip you throughout, and I would urge anyone who hasn’t already binged-watched the series to get cracking! Seamlessly unapologetically tackling issues surrounding femininity, sex, nudity and LGBTQ+ identity, it couldn’t be more important and relevant in today’s society. 

 

###

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!

Don't worry, we don't spam
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
1941 views
1941 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1013 views
1013 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
1204 views
1204 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
712 views
712 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
679 views
679 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
637 views
637 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
567 views
567 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
415 views
415 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
373 views
373 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
340 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
368 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
498 views
498 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
405 views
405 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
376 views
376 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
447 views
447 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
489 views
489 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
462 views
462 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
745 views
745 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
519 views
519 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
778 views
778 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
553 views
553 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
488 views
488 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
757 views
757 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
559 views
559 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
1217 views
1217 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
499 views
499 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
740 views
740 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
556 views
556 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
604 views
604 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
608 views
608 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
596 views
596 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
1999 views1
1999 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
James Blake – Assume Form review
Arts
114 views
114 views

James Blake – Assume Form review

Alex Leissle - January 28, 2019
Keira Knightley rewrites gender in Colette
Arts
161 views
161 views

Keira Knightley rewrites gender in Colette

Alice Gledhill - January 26, 2019
LGBT representation in music: measuring the success of #20GAYTEEN
Arts
346 views
346 views

LGBT representation in music: measuring the success of #20GAYTEEN

Lara Antoine - January 25, 2019
Interview with Sunflower Bean
Interview
195 views
195 views

Interview with Sunflower Bean

Yazz James - January 24, 2019

Leave a Reply

Join the Badger Team

Apply today!

Latest Posts

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
1941 views
Interview
1941 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1013 views
#CINECITY19
1013 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
1204 views
Arts
1204 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
712 views
#CINECITY19
712 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
679 views
Arts
679 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
637 views
Arts
637 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
567 views
Arts
567 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
415 views
Arts
415 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
373 views
Arts
373 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Top Stories
340 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

Freshers 2018
368 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
498 views
Arts
498 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
405 views
Arts
405 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
376 views
Comment
376 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
447 views
Arts
447 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
489 views
Arts
489 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
462 views
Film & Theatre
462 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
745 views
Arts
745 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
519 views
Campus News
519 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
778 views
News
778 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
553 views
Arts
553 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
488 views
Interview
488 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
757 views
Lifestyle
757 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Why we should all embrace drag
Features
559 views
Features
559 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
1217 views
Arts
1217 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton Needs You!
News
499 views
News
499 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
740 views
Arts
740 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
556 views
Film & Theatre
556 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

France in Fine Fettle
Sports
604 views
Sports
604 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
608 views
Arts
608 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
596 views
Arts
596 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
1999 views1
Campus News
1999 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018

Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for a neutral chair - a…

James Blake – Assume Form review
Arts
114 views
Arts
114 views

James Blake – Assume Form review

Alex Leissle - January 28, 2019

Arriving in to Brighton’s The Islingword on Queens Park Road, as I ordered a pint and briefly squinted to see the football score before sitting down, I…

Keira Knightley rewrites gender in Colette
Arts
161 views
Arts
161 views

Keira Knightley rewrites gender in Colette

Alice Gledhill - January 26, 2019

Colette is the biographical story of Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, a French author, performer and dancer during the late nineteenth century. Keira Knightley gives a sublime performance alongside Dominic…

LGBT representation in music: measuring the success of #20GAYTEEN
Arts
346 views
Arts
346 views

LGBT representation in music: measuring the success of #20GAYTEEN

Lara Antoine - January 25, 2019

By Gemma Laws Personally, music has always been about connection and expression, which is why I value diversity and representation. From Tchaikovsky to Freddie Mercury, LGBT people…

Interview with Sunflower Bean
Interview
195 views
Interview
195 views

Interview with Sunflower Bean

Yazz James - January 24, 2019

Sunflower Bean recently performed at The Old Market; I was lucky enough to chat to Nick Kivlen – guitarist and vocalist – over the phone about the…

Review: Live Score of Fantômas by Amiina, Saturday 17th November 2018, CINECITY event
#CINECITY19
100 views
#CINECITY19
100 views

Review: Live Score of Fantômas by Amiina, Saturday 17th November 2018, CINECITY event

Louisa Scarlett Hunt - January 19, 2019

“It’s like a first generation Die Hard,” Magnús Trygvason Elíassen, the drums of Amiina, exclaimed to the audience in his introductory spiel, receiving a full house of…

Interview: A Conversation with Magnús Trygvason Elíassen
#CINECITY19
105 views
#CINECITY19
105 views

Interview: A Conversation with Magnús Trygvason Elíassen

Louisa Scarlett Hunt - January 19, 2019

We interviewed Magnús Trygvason Elíassen ahead of Amiina’s performance of the score to Fantômas that took place on Saturday 17th November 2018 at the ACCA. We spoke about musical experiments,…

Artist Focus: Lunara Bramley-Fenton
Artist Focus
268 views
Artist Focus
268 views

Artist Focus: Lunara Bramley-Fenton

Louisa Scarlett Hunt - January 19, 2019

Lunara Bramley-Fenton is a Brighton based mixed media artist. She is in her third year at Sussex, studying Art History.  Tell me about yourself. I grew up…

Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra Viennese Gala review
News
180 views
News
180 views

Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra Viennese Gala review

Anonymous - January 17, 2019

New Years Eve saw the Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra’s flagship event for the year: a Viennese Gala featuring no less than nineteen pieces. A well crafted programme and…

Brighton Chefs get to final 16 in National Burger Awards
News
370 views
News
370 views

Brighton Chefs get to final 16 in National Burger Awards

Anonymous - January 17, 2019

Two former chefs at Brighton's premier wine bar-cum-restaurant Plateau have reached the final 16 in Casual Dining's National Burger Awards, proving their cookery is a well-marbled cut…

Rock for Refugees Review: Bands Rock Out for Change
Music
161 views
Music
161 views

Rock for Refugees Review: Bands Rock Out for Change

Alice Gledhill - January 17, 2019

Komedia’s basement was full to the roof with audience’s head-banging to three bands’ alt-rock music. The night was in aid of refugees, with Sussex Student Action for…

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit
Arts
333 views
Arts
333 views

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit

kshanahan294 - December 20, 2018

It’s that time of the year again. You’re left staring at the halloween costume hung up in the corner of your room and wondering what happened to…

Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s
Music
702 views
Music
702 views

Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s

Lara Antoine - December 19, 2018

[caption id="attachment_37736" align="alignnone" width="6016"] Photo By Nick Suchak[/caption] With their first headline Brighton gig in 5 years, pop-punk band AS IT IS bought it home with a…

Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel
Artist Focus
475 views
Artist Focus
475 views

Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel

Elizabeth Richardson - December 18, 2018

Léo de Riedmatten is a Swiss visual artist, photographer and musician studying Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence at the University of Sussex. He creates his visual art…

Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker
Arts
706 views
Arts
706 views

Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker

Kate Dennett - December 17, 2018

Since the announcement of Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor for series 11, Doctor Who has repeatedly been made the headlines.  (more…)

News
352 views

Sussex Professor’s Research makes History

kenyon55 - December 17, 2018

Research from Sussex into child mental health has been named as on of the UK’s best scientific breakthroughs for its impact in shifting the Government’s approach to…

Christmas classics that were initially books
Arts
492 views
Arts
492 views

Christmas classics that were initially books

sophieebea - December 14, 2018

Nothing feels more Christmassy than curling up in front of a cheesy Christmas film, with a mug of hot chocolate, on a wintery December evening. However, some…

Male graduates ‘Kant’ earn much…
News
428 views
News
428 views

Male graduates ‘Kant’ earn much…

Jordan Wright - December 14, 2018

A study from the Department for Education and the Institute for Fiscal Studies has concluded that male philosophy students at Sussex are the lowest earning graduates post-graduation.…

Beautiful Bird-song at The Haunt
Music
387 views
Music
387 views

Beautiful Bird-song at The Haunt

agnetewjohansen - December 13, 2018

Americana-artist Jade Bird is no stranger to performing live in front of an audience. Since the age of 16, when she won a place at The Brit…

News
545 views

NUS Faces Bankruptcy

kenyon55 - December 13, 2018

It has been revealed that the National Union of Students (NUS) is facing financial difficulties. The organisation, which represents the majority of UK students in further and…

Features
467 views

Censoring Climate Change

lillysussex - December 13, 2018

Why, at the time when we need people to engage with what's happening to the world around us, was Iceland's advert banned? With so many terrible and…

Latest stories

Latest News

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
1941 views
1941 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1013 views
1013 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
1204 views
1204 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
712 views
712 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
679 views
679 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
637 views
637 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
567 views
567 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
415 views
415 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
373 views
373 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
340 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
368 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
498 views
498 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
405 views
405 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
376 views
376 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
447 views
447 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
489 views
489 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
462 views
462 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
745 views
745 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
519 views
519 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
778 views
778 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
553 views
553 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
488 views
488 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
757 views
757 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
559 views
559 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
1217 views
1217 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
499 views
499 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
740 views
740 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
556 views
556 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
604 views
604 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
608 views
608 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
596 views
596 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
1999 views1
1999 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
James Blake – Assume Form review
Arts
114 views
114 views

James Blake – Assume Form review

Alex Leissle - January 28, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

October 25, 2018

Brighton and Beyond

October 24, 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government

Sexual assault in the US government

October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?

What’s ACCA-ning?

October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag

Why we should all embrace drag

October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!

Brighton Needs You!

September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read

Books Every Fresher Should Read

September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle

France in Fine Fettle

September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture

Dive into Brightonian Culture

September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

April 27, 2018
Keira Knightley rewrites gender in Colette

Keira Knightley rewrites gender in Colette

January 26, 2019
LGBT representation in music: measuring the success of #20GAYTEEN

LGBT representation in music: measuring the success of #20GAYTEEN

January 25, 2019
Interview with Sunflower Bean

Interview with Sunflower Bean

January 24, 2019
Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Arts

James Blake – Assume Form review

Arts

Keira Knightley rewrites gender in Colette

Arts

LGBT representation in music: measuring the success of #20GAYTEEN

Interview

Interview with Sunflower Bean

#CINECITY19

Review: Live Score of Fantômas by Amiina, Saturday 17th November 2018, CINECITY event

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Arts

James Blake – Assume Form review

Arts

Keira Knightley rewrites gender in Colette

Arts

LGBT representation in music: measuring the success of #20GAYTEEN

Interview

Interview with Sunflower Bean

#CINECITY19

Review: Live Score of Fantômas by Amiina, Saturday 17th November 2018, CINECITY event

Copyright 2017. Powered by WordPress Theme. By Madars Bitenieks