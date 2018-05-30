The Tempest review

Recent Posts

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
316 views
316 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
2253 views
2253 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1203 views
1203 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
1692 views
1692 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
899 views
899 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
858 views
858 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
816 views
816 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
721 views
721 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
603 views
603 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
535 views
535 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
460 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
534 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
632 views
632 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
575 views
575 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
540 views
540 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
601 views
601 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
690 views
690 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
659 views
659 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
1042 views
1042 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
699 views
699 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
1087 views
1087 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
686 views
686 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
658 views
658 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
1067 views
1067 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
764 views
764 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
1660 views
1660 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
660 views
660 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
849 views
849 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
710 views
710 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
708 views
708 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
763 views
763 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
799 views
799 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
2298 views1
2298 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
ELIZA live at Patterns – Preview
Arts
11 views
11 views

ELIZA live at Patterns – Preview

agnetewjohansen - March 7, 2019
874 Views
May 30, 2018

The Tempest review

As the sun begins to set over Hove Green, tinnies of Red Stripe are cracked open, tartan blankets are strewn, and families tuck into their picnic hampers. It’s an unusual sight for a theatre auditorium and the evening is an example of how Brighton Festival is continuing to push the boundaries of what the arts can be and who gets to be a part of them.

Amidst countless flashy and innovative new interpretations of Shakespeare’s classics, the Lord Chamberlains Men made a strong case for presenting the mystical tale of The Tempest in all its original glory. With an all-male, multi-roling, Elizabethan dress-clad cast, and a fierce allegiance to the Bard’s script, this was Shakespeare as it was meant to be seen. Gathered in an intimate semi-circle in the open air of BOAT (Brighton Open Air Theatre) at dusk, sunglasses gently displaced by throws and hoodies, the magic and communal joy of Shakespeare was more tangible than ever.

The performance was brought to life with heavy percussion simulating the titular storm, and heaps of song and dance that were funny, but also highly uplifting. Opting for The Tempest allowed the cast to delve into the silliness and fun at the heart of many of Shakespeare’s texts. The elvish Ariel glides across the stage, lulling the islanders with his pipe. The romance between Miranda and Ferdinand is not quite as lovely as it is absurd, the actors embracing the hyperbole of the text with an infatuated stupidity.  The jester, Trinculo’s, and drunkard, Stephano’s absurd interactions with the native Caliban capture the slapstick comedy of the play that has withstood centuries.

It’s a comfort to think that it is with this raucous hilarity that the audience’s many children will come to identify Shakespeare, rather than as a dusty, unintelligible set text they will be forced to agonise over at GCSE. It’s particularly refreshing to see the cast reclaim the humour of so many lines lost to pretentiously quotable, meaningless severity: “hell is empty and all the devils are here!” cackles Ariel, mimicking the cowardly quivering of the young Prince Ferdinand.

Having studied the ruthless patriarchy and colonialism of The Tempest at university last year, the Lord Chamberlains Men’s authenticity perhaps had all the ammunition to anger a leftie academic like myself. In fact, the honesty it portrayed was as enlightening as any contemporary spin on the classic might have been. Prospero as a weathered, silver-bearded patriarch – and not Helen Mirren, as Julie Taymar’s 2010 feature film cast – offered a very real insight to the play, and ultimately it was up to the audience to decide to what extent he was a respectful hero or a vengeful colonialist conqueror. Perhaps Shakespeare’s mix of being politically-astute and yet curiously non-didactic, is what has allowed his masterpieces to so withstand the test of time.

#######

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!

Don't worry, we don't spam
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
316 views
316 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
2253 views
2253 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1203 views
1203 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
1692 views
1692 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
899 views
899 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
858 views
858 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
816 views
816 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
721 views
721 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
603 views
603 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
535 views
535 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
460 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
534 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
632 views
632 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
575 views
575 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
540 views
540 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
601 views
601 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
690 views
690 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
659 views
659 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
1042 views
1042 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
699 views
699 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
1087 views
1087 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
686 views
686 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
658 views
658 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
1067 views
1067 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
764 views
764 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
1660 views
1660 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
660 views
660 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
849 views
849 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
710 views
710 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
708 views
708 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
763 views
763 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
799 views
799 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
2298 views1
2298 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
ELIZA live at Patterns – Preview
Arts
11 views
11 views

ELIZA live at Patterns – Preview

agnetewjohansen - March 7, 2019
Jazz Club: Tenderlonious presents Ruby Rushton at Patterns – Preview
Arts
16 views
16 views

Jazz Club: Tenderlonious presents Ruby Rushton at Patterns – Preview

Alex Leissle - March 7, 2019
In Conversation with Eva Riley
Film & Theatre
79 views
79 views

In Conversation with Eva Riley

Gabriel Ross - March 6, 2019
Two Nobel prizes in literature to be awarded this year
Arts
82 views
82 views

Two Nobel prizes in literature to be awarded this year

Kate Dennett - March 6, 2019

Leave a Reply

Join the Badger Team

Apply today!

Latest Posts

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
316 views
Music
316 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
2253 views
Interview
2253 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1203 views
#CINECITY19
1203 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
1692 views
Arts
1692 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
899 views
#CINECITY19
899 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
858 views
Arts
858 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
816 views
Arts
816 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
721 views
Arts
721 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
603 views
Arts
603 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
535 views
Arts
535 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Top Stories
460 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

Freshers 2018
534 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
632 views
Arts
632 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
575 views
Arts
575 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
540 views
Comment
540 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
601 views
Arts
601 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
690 views
Arts
690 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
659 views
Film & Theatre
659 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
1042 views
Arts
1042 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
699 views
Campus News
699 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
1087 views
News
1087 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
686 views
Arts
686 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
658 views
Interview
658 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
1067 views
Lifestyle
1067 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Why we should all embrace drag
Features
764 views
Features
764 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
1660 views
Arts
1660 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton Needs You!
News
660 views
News
660 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
849 views
Arts
849 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
710 views
Film & Theatre
710 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

France in Fine Fettle
Sports
708 views
Sports
708 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
763 views
Arts
763 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
799 views
Arts
799 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
2298 views1
Campus News
2298 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018

Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for a neutral chair - a…

ELIZA live at Patterns – Preview
Arts
11 views
Arts
11 views

ELIZA live at Patterns – Preview

agnetewjohansen - March 7, 2019

Catch ELIZA at Patterns for an evening filled with classy RnB tunes. The London-based singer, who was previously known as Eliza Doolittle, has recently released her latest…

Jazz Club: Tenderlonious presents Ruby Rushton at Patterns – Preview
Arts
16 views
Arts
16 views

Jazz Club: Tenderlonious presents Ruby Rushton at Patterns – Preview

Alex Leissle - March 7, 2019

The Brighton Jazz scene has never been more alive. Pattern’s Jazz Club constantly brings some of the best underground names in the business, and it doesn’t stop…

In Conversation with Eva Riley
Film & Theatre
79 views
Film & Theatre
79 views

In Conversation with Eva Riley

Gabriel Ross - March 6, 2019

Brighton based filmmaker Eva Riley sat down with The Badger to talk about her upcoming debut feature ‘Perfect 10’ and the things that inspire her in her…

Two Nobel prizes in literature to be awarded this year
Arts
82 views
Arts
82 views

Two Nobel prizes in literature to be awarded this year

Kate Dennett - March 6, 2019

After the 2018 Nobel prize in literature was postponed, following a sexual scandal within the Swedish Academy, the organisation who award the Nobel prize in literature, both…

Get ready for World Book Day 2019
Arts
82 views
Arts
82 views

Get ready for World Book Day 2019

Kate Dennett - March 6, 2019

This year’s World Book Day will take place on Thursday 7 March, with schools all around Brighton participating in this annual event. I think every person in…

‘It requires you’: Blak Whyte Gray
Arts
103 views
Arts
103 views

‘It requires you’: Blak Whyte Gray

Billie-Jean Johnson - March 5, 2019

Our conversation starts with a journey. From an primary school in England, to the North of Ghana, down to the south and the region of the Ga,…

YouTube Creators On The Recipe For Success
Features
182 views
Features
182 views

YouTube Creators On The Recipe For Success

Rachel Badham - March 5, 2019

Like any young person in 2019, I love YouTube. I spend far too many hours of my life pouring over my laptop to learn about anything and…

The neoliberal side of social media
Features
205 views
Features
205 views

The neoliberal side of social media

Rachel Badham - March 5, 2019

It’s no secret that whilst we’re a generation that loves social media, its effects on our mental health can be catastrophic. Studies have shown that there is…

Decolonise Sussex
Features
245 views
Features
245 views

Decolonise Sussex

Rachel Badham - March 5, 2019

Decolonise Sussex is a student-led campaign dedicated to challenging the legacies of racism, imperialism and colonialism within all spheres of the university, both inside and outside the…

Universal Credit affects “vulnerable” students
News
278 views
News
278 views

Universal Credit affects “vulnerable” students

joelrenoufc - March 2, 2019

Controversial new benefits scheme unfairly targets disadvantaged and “vulnerable” students, testimony reveals. Universal credit (UC), introduced in 2013 and due to be rolled out completely in July…

News
266 views

When life gives you Lemons

joelrenoufc - March 1, 2019

Brighton-based eco-friendly bus company, The Big Lemon, have been awarded a half million-pound government grant to add five brand new electric vehicles to their fleet of 12…

Sussex Living Wage Campaign launches
Campus News
194 views
Campus News
194 views

Sussex Living Wage Campaign launches

Danielle Ball - March 1, 2019

The Sussex Living Wage campaign has been created by students at the University of Sussex in order to gain better wages for workers across Brighton and Hove.…

For the love of grub
Features
153 views
Features
153 views

For the love of grub

tallulahfirefly - February 28, 2019

As national awareness about the global climate crisis increases, countless unique initiatives to cut wastage and maximize sustainability have emerged out of the bleak horizon to give…

Kemptown Carnival back after three years
News
132 views
News
132 views

Kemptown Carnival back after three years

joelrenoufc - February 28, 2019

Kemptown Carnival is returning after a 3-year hiatus to retake its position as Brighton’s largest free community arts street festival. The carnival last took place in 2016…

Brighton Festival announcements
News
161 views
News
161 views

Brighton Festival announcements

Danielle Ball - February 28, 2019

The Brighton Festival is running this year from May 4 to May 26 across 25 venues in Brighton, Hove and Sussex. The full programme of events was…

Stand-up for comedy: a Brighton Dome experience
Arts
734 views
Arts
734 views

Stand-up for comedy: a Brighton Dome experience

ilincananu - February 27, 2019

If you happen to be like me, a creature of comfort that enjoys the company of a good book or would rather develop an emotional attachment with…

In Conversation with Ferris & Sylvester
Arts
305 views
Arts
305 views

In Conversation with Ferris & Sylvester

agnetewjohansen - February 27, 2019

Ferris & Sylvester are an up and coming Americana band consisting of Issy Ferris and Archie Sylvester. They began their first ever headline tour at the beginning…

NSS: Why you keep getting calls from Edinburgh
News
345 views
News
345 views

NSS: Why you keep getting calls from Edinburgh

Jessica Hubbard - February 27, 2019

The National Student Survey is in full swing. The survey of final-year students measures levels of satisfaction with courses and the university. Students on NHS funded courses…

Touki Bouki; The meeting point of Senegal, Godard, and Beyonce
Arts
624 views
Arts
624 views

Touki Bouki; The meeting point of Senegal, Godard, and Beyonce

lucypeetas - February 27, 2019

Restored to digital format in 2008 by Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Foundation (WCF), Djibril Diop Mambéty’s Touki Bouki (1973) deserves to be recognised as a global classic.…

Campus News
276 views

Local community benefits from Sussex University

Danielle Ball - February 27, 2019

The University of Sussex has joined 29 other universities by signing the Civic University Agreement. Universities have signed this agreement to do more for their local communities.…

Latest stories

Latest News

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
316 views
316 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
2253 views
2253 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1203 views
1203 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
1692 views
1692 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
899 views
899 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
858 views
858 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
816 views
816 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
721 views
721 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
603 views
603 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
535 views
535 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
460 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
534 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
632 views
632 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
575 views
575 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
540 views
540 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
601 views
601 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
690 views
690 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
659 views
659 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
1042 views
1042 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
699 views
699 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
1087 views
1087 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
686 views
686 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
658 views
658 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
1067 views
1067 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
764 views
764 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
1660 views
1660 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
660 views
660 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
849 views
849 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
710 views
710 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
708 views
708 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
763 views
763 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
799 views
799 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
2298 views1
2298 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
ELIZA live at Patterns – Preview
Arts
11 views
11 views

ELIZA live at Patterns – Preview

agnetewjohansen - March 7, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

October 25, 2018

Brighton and Beyond

October 24, 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government

Sexual assault in the US government

October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?

What’s ACCA-ning?

October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag

Why we should all embrace drag

October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!

Brighton Needs You!

September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read

Books Every Fresher Should Read

September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle

France in Fine Fettle

September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture

Dive into Brightonian Culture

September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

April 27, 2018
Jazz Club: Tenderlonious presents Ruby Rushton at Patterns – Preview

Jazz Club: Tenderlonious presents Ruby Rushton at Patterns – Preview

March 7, 2019
In Conversation with Eva Riley

In Conversation with Eva Riley

March 6, 2019
Two Nobel prizes in literature to be awarded this year

Two Nobel prizes in literature to be awarded this year

March 6, 2019
Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Arts

ELIZA live at Patterns – Preview

Arts

Jazz Club: Tenderlonious presents Ruby Rushton at Patterns – Preview

Film & Theatre

In Conversation with Eva Riley

Arts

Two Nobel prizes in literature to be awarded this year

Arts

Get ready for World Book Day 2019

Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Arts

ELIZA live at Patterns – Preview

Arts

Jazz Club: Tenderlonious presents Ruby Rushton at Patterns – Preview

Film & Theatre

In Conversation with Eva Riley

Arts

Two Nobel prizes in literature to be awarded this year

Arts

Get ready for World Book Day 2019

Copyright 2017. Powered by WordPress Theme. By Madars Bitenieks