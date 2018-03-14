Should students support the strikes?

Recent Posts

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
1641 views
1641 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
784 views
784 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
761 views
761 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
560 views
560 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
533 views
533 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
519 views
519 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
445 views
445 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
305 views
305 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
259 views
259 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
241 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
266 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
374 views
374 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
287 views
287 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
266 views
266 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
330 views
330 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
346 views
346 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
328 views
328 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
487 views
487 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
371 views
371 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
551 views
551 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
429 views
429 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
348 views
348 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
546 views
546 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
398 views
398 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
791 views
791 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
340 views
340 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
597 views
597 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
432 views
432 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
475 views
475 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
476 views
476 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
490 views
490 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
1769 views1
1769 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit
Arts
65 views
65 views

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit

kshanahan294 - December 20, 2018
896 Views
March 14, 2018

Should students support the strikes?

Yes

Johnbosco Nwogbo

Universities are part of society. They don’t sit above society, nor do they transcend society. Problems in universities are de facto social problems. Lecturers, students, non-academic staff, and management are, in addition to being these, members of society. In society, it is often the case that people unaffected by a problem join in the fight against a problem. No one I know believes people shouldn’t be able to do that. That is why not only members of the BME community fight racism; not only women fight misogyny; not only Jewish people fight anti-Semitism; not only the poor fight poverty, etc.

The rationale of the question “should students support the UCU strike?” seems to me to be that only those affected by a social problem should fight it. In other words, why should students be bothered? In a debate such as this, I might be expected to answer by talking about how the pension changes will affect students. I will, however, avoid doing that explicitly (although there are undoubtedly myriad ways that it would). A thing is not wrong because it affects me. If it’s wrong, it’s wrong that it affects anybody at all. Pension cuts and the resulting pensioner insecurity are social problems and anyone who feels the need to help lecturers fight them should, and does have the right to do so.

It is not at all surprising that a majority of students (61% of students nationwide, according to a YouGov poll) are outraged by the recent decision to upend the USS pension scheme, placing at risk the pension savings of academic staff. It is important to keep in mind that the pensions in question are not a form of benefits. That is, this is not a case of lecturers fighting to keep something they hitherto received solely on account of the government’s beneficence. These pensions are part of the salary they have justly earned during their working lives, put away for them for when they retire.

Under the new system, a lecturer could potentially be thousands of Pounds worse off in retirement than they would be under the system that existed. Let’s put this in perspective. According to Times Higher Education, ‘a lecturer starting on a salary of just under £40,000 a year who moves up the pay spine to £47,722 and works for 30 years would currently receive an annual pension of £15,400 in retirement…. Under the UUK plans to switch to a defined contribution scheme – in which pension payouts depend solely on stock market performance – that individual would get a pension of just £9,400 a year. That is £6,000 (39 percent) less than under the current system.’ In a country where 1.9 million pensioners (16%), who’ve worked their whole lives, live in poverty, this is just plain callous and unconscionable. And it is to the credit of that 61% of students who support the strike that they do.

Finally, there is no doubt in my mind that after the crash of 2008/09, and the historical inequalities created and sustained by the so-called free market system, society should now, as a general rule, be moving away from it at every opportunity. Preachers of the free market gospel always boast that the free market supposedly lifted billions out of poverty. There are three problems with that boast: (1) that two things happen concurrently doesn’t mean there is a causal relationship between them; (2) even if the free market pulled people out of poverty, the point of capitalism was never that the poor shouldn’t die in the streets, but that each should get their due – the CEO doesn’t work 120x harder and isn’t 120x smarter than the bottom earner; and (3) in the non-fictional world we live in, previous family wealth, race, gender, arbitrarily ascribed value (doctors vs. footballers) and a willingness to bend or break the rules are much better predictors of outcome than talent and hard work which the free market is supposed to ride on – which is not to say that it would necessarily be good if outcomes were based on talent and/or hard work. As a result, it is incredibly shocking that the UUK would choose to take a further plunge into the market system with lecturer pensions. Students, as conscientious citizens, are right to oppose it.

 

 

No

William Cronk

Delving into this subject has led me to believe that to fully understand this issue, you need a PHD in economics and 10 years’ experience on the stock exchange. Neither of these things describe me, and so I have had to tread through this economic data carefully. We must first look into the claims made by Universities UK (UUK), the institution in charge of making changes to the USS.

They claim that the USS is running a deficit of £17.5 billion (meaning that the money they have is roughly £17.5 billion less than the money they have promised to be able to pay). It’s alright for pension schemes to run small deficits, because clever investments can be made to correct for such things. But a deficit of £17.5 billion is catastrophically troubling. Keeping the current scheme means one of three things: either the employee/employer contribution rate will have to be raised from 26% to 33% of the lecturers’ salaries (which means less money for lecturers and less money for universities), retiring lecturers will not receive the pensions they have been promised, or universities will need to fire armies of professors (while probably also raising tuition fees in all three cases).

While the 17.5 billion figure is the worst case estimate, the kinder alternative put forward by the USS itself of £12.6 billion is no picnic either. The trend has been going one way: the USS has been steadily downgrading its liabilities (pension promises) over the past few years, all to the chorus of industrial action from the lecturers. While they have been doing this, however, they have also been making some genius investments. The 2016/17 year was a great one for USS. Due to rewards seen from getting the right people on board (Roger Gray, a well-respected, award-winning investor, has done great things in the last couple of years), the USS saw a return of 21% in the 12 months leading up to March 2017.  This adds up to £1.1 billion profit over a 5-year period. For any normal scheme or business, this would be wonderful news and champagne corks would be whizzing past many an ear.

But this is not a normal scheme. It is in fact a desperately doomed, historically mismanaged scheme that is fast running out of ideas. Pension schemes need to make profits on investments in order to keep up with inflation, otherwise the money you paid into your scheme in 1989 would be half as valuable when you take it out in 2018. But currently USS is having to make genius investments just in order to deal with its vast, and growing, deficit. Even this is not enough. The same months in which the USS made 21% returns on its portfolio, it’s liabilities increased by 33%! Some of this discrepancy can be explained, according to Roger Gray, by Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, which has had some effect on investments. The troubling aspect is that with liabilities rising at this speed, the scheme has to invest in increasingly risky areas such as equities (dubbed ‘casino gambling’ by those skeptical of the USS’s recent management). Risk is sometimes necessary, but it is of course problematic, as retirees could lose money due to bad investments. It would all be worth it, though, if returns were enough to keep the deficit at bay. But that is impossible.

I strongly believe that the UCU’s wish to maintain the defined-benefit aspects of this scheme is fatally problematic, and will have terrible consequences for lecturers both now and in the future. While I don’t think the strikes will come to anything, the strikers are risking their financial futures based on economic arguments which are far from settled. Perhaps the lecturers will have to give up their wonderful, civil-servant-esque pensions in exchange for more modest ones. Unless you have the qualities mentioned at the beginning of this article, and know for certain that one or the other side of this economic debate is correct (which I’m not saying for one moment I do), my advice is to stay out of a situation in which the financial futures of other people are put at risk, and not to support these strikes.

 

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
1641 views
Interview
1641 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
784 views
#CINECITY19
784 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
761 views
Arts
761 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
560 views
#CINECITY19
560 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
533 views
Arts
533 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
519 views
Arts
519 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
445 views
Arts
445 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
305 views
Arts
305 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
259 views
Arts
259 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

241 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

266 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
374 views
Arts
374 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
287 views
Arts
287 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
266 views
Comment
266 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
330 views
Arts
330 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
346 views
Arts
346 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
328 views
Film & Theatre
328 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
487 views
Arts
487 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
371 views
Campus News
371 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
551 views
News
551 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
429 views
Arts
429 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
348 views
Interview
348 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
546 views
Lifestyle
546 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Why we should all embrace drag
Features
398 views
Features
398 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
791 views
Arts
791 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton Needs You!
News
340 views
News
340 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
597 views
Arts
597 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
432 views
Film & Theatre
432 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

France in Fine Fettle
Sports
475 views
Sports
475 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
476 views
Arts
476 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
490 views
Arts
490 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
1769 views1
Campus News
1769 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018

Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for a neutral chair - a…

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit
Arts
65 views
Arts
65 views

Essential reads to get you in the festive spirit

kshanahan294 - December 20, 2018

It’s that time of the year again. You’re left staring at the halloween costume hung up in the corner of your room and wondering what happened to…

Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s
Music
183 views
Music
183 views

Brighton Pop-punk bands bid farewell to Sticky Mike’s

Lara Antoine - December 19, 2018

[caption id="attachment_37736" align="alignnone" width="6016"] Photo By Nick Suchak[/caption] With their first headline Brighton gig in 5 years, pop-punk band AS IT IS bought it home with a…

Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel
Artist Focus
221 views
Artist Focus
221 views

Artist Focus: Jacques Marcel

Elizabeth Richardson - December 18, 2018

Léo de Riedmatten is a Swiss visual artist, photographer and musician studying Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence at the University of Sussex. He creates his visual art…

Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker
Arts
438 views
Arts
438 views

Doctor Who turns to social commentary with Jodie Whittaker

Kate Dennett - December 17, 2018

Since the announcement of Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor for series 11, Doctor Who has repeatedly been made the headlines.  (more…)

164 views

Sussex Professor’s Research makes History

kenyon55 - December 17, 2018

Research from Sussex into child mental health has been named as on of the UK’s best scientific breakthroughs for its impact in shifting the Government’s approach to…

Christmas classics that were initially books
Arts
196 views
Arts
196 views

Christmas classics that were initially books

sophieebea - December 14, 2018

Nothing feels more Christmassy than curling up in front of a cheesy Christmas film, with a mug of hot chocolate, on a wintery December evening. However, some…

Male graduates ‘Kant’ earn much…
News
191 views
News
191 views

Male graduates ‘Kant’ earn much…

Jordan Wright - December 14, 2018

A study from the Department for Education and the Institute for Fiscal Studies has concluded that male philosophy students at Sussex are the lowest earning graduates post-graduation.…

Beautiful Bird-song at The Haunt
Music
169 views
Music
169 views

Beautiful Bird-song at The Haunt

agnetewjohansen - December 13, 2018

Americana-artist Jade Bird is no stranger to performing live in front of an audience. Since the age of 16, when she won a place at The Brit…

256 views

NUS Faces Bankruptcy

kenyon55 - December 13, 2018

It has been revealed that the National Union of Students (NUS) is facing financial difficulties. The organisation, which represents the majority of UK students in further and…

276 views

Censoring Climate Change

lillysussex - December 13, 2018

Why, at the time when we need people to engage with what's happening to the world around us, was Iceland's advert banned? With so many terrible and…

Sussex Cheerleaders Save the World
News
219 views
News
219 views

Sussex Cheerleaders Save the World

kenyon55 - December 12, 2018

Sussex Cheer Squad stands in solidarity with rape victim whose own underwear was used against her in court, holding a protest and charity event at Pryzm for…

Artist Focus: Jack Snelling
Artist Focus
239 views
Artist Focus
239 views

Artist Focus: Jack Snelling

Louisa Scarlett Hunt - December 12, 2018

Jack Snelling is a Brighton based Cartoonist. We met at the Brighton Illustration Fair in early November this year. Jack tells Artist Focus about his most recent…

Artist Focus: Faye Song
Artist Focus
239 views
Artist Focus
239 views

Artist Focus: Faye Song

Louisa Scarlett Hunt - December 12, 2018

Faye Song is a young and upcoming photographer. Faye recently won the Brighton Photo Fringe OPEN18 that took place from 29 September to 28 October earlier this year.…

Red card for Sussex as netball player injured
News
639 views
News
639 views

Red card for Sussex as netball player injured

Danielle Ball - December 11, 2018

A member of the University of Sussex Netball Club dislocated their hip due to a leak in the Sports Centre roof at the University of Sussex. This…

FDHs: Hong Kong’s most vulnerable demographic?
Culture
581 views
Culture
581 views

FDHs: Hong Kong’s most vulnerable demographic?

Charlotte Brill - December 9, 2018

An account of the lives of foreign domestic helpers in Hong Kong Every Sunday, Hong Kong’s central district is transformed by the Foreign Domestic Helpers (FDHs), most…

Milkman – the novel of the year?
Arts
343 views
Arts
343 views

Milkman – the novel of the year?

Kate Dennett - December 6, 2018

Since winning the 50th Man Booker Prize for fiction, the demand for Anna Burns’ novel Milkman has been consistently on the incline. Having been described as rule-breaking,…

Christmas Tree Ceremony to take place in Library Square
Campus News
329 views
Campus News
329 views

Christmas Tree Ceremony to take place in Library Square

Jessica Hubbard - December 6, 2018

Those who come within proximity of Library Square will have noticed that Sussex University’s Christmas Tree has been erected. Workers laboured throughout the day on November 17…

A First Timer’s Account of a Football Match
Sports
260 views
Sports
260 views

A First Timer’s Account of a Football Match

Kate Dennett - December 5, 2018

With my dad and older brother both being very interested in sports, I grew up surrounded by them playing football on our lane and watching sports on…

Turkish family broken apart – Wild Pear Tree review
Arts
272 views
Arts
272 views

Turkish family broken apart – Wild Pear Tree review

Olek Młyński - December 5, 2018

Comparing any film maker to Andrei Tarkovsky always seems like  very risky business. The Russian director is considered to be the greatest poet that cinema ever saw,…

Flyin’ High in Familiar Territory – Creed II review 
Arts
232 views
Arts
232 views

Flyin’ High in Familiar Territory – Creed II review 

Ali Wakelin - December 4, 2018

The follow-up to Ryan Coogler’s surprisingly masterful Creed also holds the title in being the eighth instalment of the Rocky franchise, following Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis as…

