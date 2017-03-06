Review: The Island Club @ The Prince Albert 23.02.17

The Prince Albert is one of those brilliant venues that many new bands aspire to play whilst working their way up. Local five-piece, The Island Club were the latest band to take to the stage but there was no need to prove to the crowd that they were worthy of being there; the packed-out room were hanging on their every note from the offset.

The event was the first in a new series, ‘The Island Club Presents…’, a club night in which the aforementioned band will feature sets from new artists they’ve been loving, as well as a headline performance from themselves too.

As gig-goers swiftly filled up the intimate venue, Brighton-based alternative three-piece, Fine Creatures kicked things off with a sneer inducing set.

Filthy riffs and grungy beats were combined together, resulting in a hypnotic sound that truly captivated the assembled crowd.

Next up were main support band, MarthaGunn. The five-piece are making a big name for themselves on the Brighton music scene at the moment and their elongated set was jam-packed with hits and newer, unreleased numbers from the start.

Tracks such as ‘Heaven’ and ‘Honey, Let Me Know’ translated well live and sounded as rich and layered as they do on record. New material, which they announced will be released in April, was also given an airing on the night and there were many a spine-tingling moment to be had.

A short while later and The Island Club appeared on stage amongst a series of multi-coloured flashing lights. Tumbling grooves and hard-core synths were locked into place and had the crowd hooked from the very first note, despite technical difficulties.

Floor-filling tracks, such as the sleekly mastered ‘Let Go, came thick and fast, sounding as if they would belong more at home in Ibiza than in central Brighton.

Their lead singer is a capable frontman, if not a tad shy at times, but they’ve got plenty of time to hone their craft and edge closer and closer towards the group they hope to be someday – we have no doubt they’ll get there either.

As their set progressed, it became clear that The Island Club deliver authentic tunes that are truly made to prick ears and enthral listeners. The band are on a quest for perfection and will no doubt topple over into a giant puddle of success soon.

Keep an eye (and an ear) out for The Island Club’s next offering and get down to see them at The Haunt for their next Brighton show. It’s undoubtedly going to be as unmissable as every other performance they’ve given in Brighton so far.