Making A Murderer Talk, Mandela Hall: Can the Media Change a Case?

Recent Posts

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
172 views
172 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
2136 views
2136 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1129 views
1129 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
1494 views
1494 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
816 views
816 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
776 views
776 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
722 views
722 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
639 views
639 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
505 views
505 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
451 views
451 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
399 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
450 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
561 views
561 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
490 views
490 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
452 views
452 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
532 views
532 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
603 views
603 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
568 views
568 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
907 views
907 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
631 views
631 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
984 views
984 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
631 views
631 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
598 views
598 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
943 views
943 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
679 views
679 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
1465 views
1465 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
599 views
599 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
805 views
805 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
628 views
628 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
657 views
657 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
692 views
692 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
682 views
682 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
2163 views1
2163 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
White Lies – five review: ‘A weaker amalgamation of their previous four albums’
Arts
52 views
52 views

White Lies – five review: ‘A weaker amalgamation of their previous four albums’

emilywitty14 - February 19, 2019
429 Views
February 4, 2017

Making A Murderer Talk, Mandela Hall: Can the Media Change a Case?

Lawyers Dean Strang and Jerry Buting, from hit Netflix series Making A Murderer, arrived on Sussex campus to talk about one of the most extraordinary legal cases in the American judicial system. Hosted by the Students Union in Mandela Hall, the event attracted two-hundred-and-twenty students on Monday.

The 10-episode series ignited a global outrage, due to a long and winded process revolving around the Steven Avery case in 2005. Avery was convicted of murder and sexual assault of Teresa Halbach, serving a 32-year sentence. The lawyers and the producers raised public awareness by creating a TV series that circles around him and his nephew Brenden Dassey’s (sentenced for first degree murder and mutilation of Halbach) wrongful conviction. Avery had spent 18 years in jail for another wrongful conviction of assault and rape in 1985, to which he was awarded $400,000 in compensation. The going defense is that Manitowoc County Police Department framed Avery and Dassey after being humiliated in the public wrong conviction.

Attorney Strang off the bat stated the show doesn’t show half as much as the necessary evidence, due to the time constrictions of production. This was partially due to the production’s desire for the prosecution to have ample space to state their case, in a documentary which so clearly swings towards Avery and Dassey’s innocence. Time constriction was also due to the documentary following the Avery family and the impact the case had on their lives, therefore not strictly dependent on the legal framework.

In answering “Does the media change the way cases work out?” Buting started off saying that due to free speech in the U.S, media has enough motivation to capitalize on cases such as these. What is unusual in this particular case, is that the prosecution provided the media with a false narrative, disproved by the physical evidence, and — to attract more attention — became very sensational in their language. When a press conference becomes the best closing statement, this opens a can of worms that cannot be closed easily, if at all.

A similar issue occurred back in 1994 with the notorious People v. O.J. Simpson, where Simpson was let off from a murder conviction (of his ex-wife and boyfriend) in part due to the media taking over the case and contaminating facts.

Now that the media is becoming more and more ingrained in massive court trials, it clearly needs to start being taken into consideration in future cases, stated Buting — an interesting comment considering the defense teams’ attempts to free Avery by employing Netflix. Buting further differentiated between Hollywood & entertainment and the media in a journalistic sense. Yet, I can’t help wondering if there is much of a difference. Entertainment and media have always worked hand in hand, saying one is an acceptable form of exploitation of the judicial system (even if for a good cause) rather than the other, is somewhat hypocritical.

On answering if the filming affected the case, Strang stated “not much, if not at all due to cameras being in courtrooms anyway, rendering them all but invisible.”

In regards to why was Brenden’s testament not made inadmissible — a pivotal element in the case considering Brenden’s age and cognitive difficulties — Strang explained that, as of this year, Wisconsin had ruled it invalid. An uplifting fact before you remember he’s already spent 9 years in prison. Interestingly, Strang brought up the difference between Federal Judges and State Judges. While Federal judges are appointed (a life tenure), State Judges are elected, this allows for State Judges to make certain decisions so that they can keep a majority for re-election. Not to mention State courts are poorly funded, so judges have little personnel, while Federal courts are highly funded. The Federal Judge in the case wrote a 91-page paper examining the situation, something that would have never been produced in a State court.

One of the most disturbing parts of the series was Brenden Dassey’s interview, where Brenden’s confession was coerced via a “false friend”. Brenden, cognitively disabled and sixteen, gets taken out of school and is interviewed without a lawyer present, pressured to confession by the pretension of evidence they don’t have. The two lawyers gave the audience a funny demonstration of how it’s done (Strang accused Buting of having robbed a Tesco express); primarily via good cop-bad cop technique, they showed how easy it is to get someone to confess. The lawyers also pointed out that the cops often threaten with the death penalty (32 U.S. States still have it, although it may not be always practiced), scaring a false confession out of a defendant.

Strang continued to express how unfortunate Brendan’s lawyer, Len Kachinsky, was to talk to the media the way he did, which basically hindered his case and caused Brenden’s conviction. After watching the series and hearing Strang and Buting, the idea that Avery was wrongfully convicted of Halbach’s assult and murder isn’t too far fetched. After all Avery was suing for 36 million dollars for wrong conviction, surely not Wisconsin PD’s finest moment.

Strang and Buting looked like a good lawyer-bad lawyer team, Strang being the funny one that allows the law to become a more tangible and understandable subject, and Buting supplying information and concrete evidence, if often times difficult to follow in his intricate rhetoric.

The final part of the talk largely revolved around the complications within the American justice system. Strang and Buting made strong statements on how crime affects the poor, how the system is a vicious circle where if you’re a minority or a low-income person you automatically get clocked in the worst neighborhoods, with high crime rates and large police presence, allowing for youth to be in contact with the police force at a very young age. “The system perpetuated that poverty […] our prison sentences are some of the longest in the world,” Strang stated, not to mention rates of incarceration are some of the highest, 22% of the world’s prisoners are in the U.S. Once they get out, they live under conditions and technical rules that hardly allow them not to break the law: “once convicted, you’re likely to never escape poverty”.

If you’re an immigrant, if you’re poor, or a minority, you’re more likely to be in contact with criminality. You automatically become “the other” for the majority of the population, you’re marginalized into crime zones and difficult neighborhoods. Therefore growing up you’re more likely to encounter problems with the police, getting in trouble for loitering, j-walking, graffiti. Young people, doing just what young people do, get in contact with the justice system and are then branded as being non-compliant, leading to misdemeanors and criminal charges. In wealthier neighborhoods policemen are less around and white kids hanging around on a curb aren’t seen as menacing, therefore the problem doesn’t exist.

One way to improve this situation is to stop cuts in legal aid and allow for people to have a real defense, since underfunding of the justice system results in problems for minorities. In addition, you have to start at primary school level, with drug and alcohol help, housing, and access to employment. Children need to be helped from the core, they need to be reached and kept in school: “Think of how many crimes there won’t be through the course of this young men’s lives. Courtrooms matter but it’s just too late there” Strang concluded.

#
Author

Resident American Arts Editor, overseas the Arts section with meticulous efficiency. Pitch her anything, big or small, as she’s usually locked up in the Badger office drinking coffee, and occasionally absconds in search of a cheeseburger. Fun warning: don’t bring up Trump.

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!

Don't worry, we don't spam
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
172 views
172 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
2136 views
2136 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1129 views
1129 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
1494 views
1494 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
816 views
816 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
776 views
776 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
722 views
722 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
639 views
639 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
505 views
505 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
451 views
451 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
399 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
450 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
561 views
561 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
490 views
490 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
452 views
452 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
532 views
532 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
603 views
603 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
568 views
568 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
907 views
907 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
631 views
631 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
984 views
984 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
631 views
631 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
598 views
598 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
943 views
943 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
679 views
679 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
1465 views
1465 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
599 views
599 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
805 views
805 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
628 views
628 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
657 views
657 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
692 views
692 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
682 views
682 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
2163 views1
2163 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
White Lies – five review: ‘A weaker amalgamation of their previous four albums’
Arts
52 views
52 views

White Lies – five review: ‘A weaker amalgamation of their previous four albums’

emilywitty14 - February 19, 2019
Artist Focus: Rupert Tuesday
Artist Focus
66 views
66 views

Artist Focus: Rupert Tuesday

Elizabeth Richardson - February 19, 2019
In conversation with Ola Johnson
Fashion
134 views
134 views

In conversation with Ola Johnson

Rachel Badham - February 19, 2019
Nightwish at the SSE Wembley
Arts
206 views
206 views

Nightwish at the SSE Wembley

Anastasia Konstantinidou - February 18, 2019

Leave a Reply

Join the Badger Team

Apply today!

Latest Posts

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
172 views
Music
172 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
2136 views
Interview
2136 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1129 views
#CINECITY19
1129 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
1494 views
Arts
1494 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
816 views
#CINECITY19
816 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
776 views
Arts
776 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
722 views
Arts
722 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
639 views
Arts
639 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
505 views
Arts
505 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
451 views
Arts
451 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Top Stories
399 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

Freshers 2018
450 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
561 views
Arts
561 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
490 views
Arts
490 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
452 views
Comment
452 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
532 views
Arts
532 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
603 views
Arts
603 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
568 views
Film & Theatre
568 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
907 views
Arts
907 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
631 views
Campus News
631 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
984 views
News
984 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
631 views
Arts
631 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
598 views
Interview
598 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
943 views
Lifestyle
943 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Why we should all embrace drag
Features
679 views
Features
679 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
1465 views
Arts
1465 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton Needs You!
News
599 views
News
599 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
805 views
Arts
805 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
628 views
Film & Theatre
628 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

France in Fine Fettle
Sports
657 views
Sports
657 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
692 views
Arts
692 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
682 views
Arts
682 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
2163 views1
Campus News
2163 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018

Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for a neutral chair - a…

White Lies – five review: ‘A weaker amalgamation of their previous four albums’
Arts
52 views
Arts
52 views

White Lies – five review: ‘A weaker amalgamation of their previous four albums’

emilywitty14 - February 19, 2019

Renowned for their dark demeanour, the London three-piece have again attempted to lose these connotations with their fifth studio album five. Despite the decision to emphasise the…

Artist Focus: Rupert Tuesday
Artist Focus
66 views
Artist Focus
66 views

Artist Focus: Rupert Tuesday

Elizabeth Richardson - February 19, 2019

Rupert Tuesday is a fine artist and performance artist from South East London, performing under the stage name CHUB RUB. Rupert uses He/Him pronouns. He is currently…

In conversation with Ola Johnson
Fashion
134 views
Fashion
134 views

In conversation with Ola Johnson

Rachel Badham - February 19, 2019

  When fashion and beauty is combined with self-empowerment, the result is Ola Johnson. Brighton based blogger and vlogger Ola Johnson is only 25, but is quickly…

Nightwish at the SSE Wembley
Arts
206 views
Arts
206 views

Nightwish at the SSE Wembley

Anastasia Konstantinidou - February 18, 2019

After 3 years when Nightwish again blew away their audiences at the SSE Arena, this time the show was more spectacular than before. At exactly 7:30 the…

Artist Focus: Dylan Wallace
Artist Focus
145 views
Artist Focus
145 views

Artist Focus: Dylan Wallace

Louisa Scarlett Hunt - February 12, 2019

Dylan Wallace is a third-year Undergraduate at Brighton University, studying 3D Design and Craft. Wallace makes sculptures out of ceramics and metal and in his words ‘that…

The rising genre of online book clubs
Arts
364 views
Arts
364 views

The rising genre of online book clubs

Kate Dennett - February 11, 2019

With technology constantly advancing and on the rise, reading and writing has began to turn towards technology, with Kindles and podcasts being more frequently used. In particular,…

Jessie Burton’s feminisation of history
Arts
263 views
Arts
263 views

Jessie Burton’s feminisation of history

Kate Dennett - February 11, 2019

English author Jessie Burton has made a rapid rise to success over the past few years, writing numerous unique novels that have grabbed the public’s attention. Burton…

Sussex Introduces New Music Society
Music
238 views
Music
238 views

Sussex Introduces New Music Society

Lara Antoine - February 11, 2019

They say your university years are meant to be the best years of your life. You have so many opportunities at your disposal and only you can…

In conversation with Gen Hidaka Yamato Drummers of Japan
Arts
218 views
Arts
218 views

In conversation with Gen Hidaka Yamato Drummers of Japan

Jessica Hubbard - February 10, 2019

Internationally renowned Yamato Drummers will return to Brighton Dome to perform their new show, Jhonetsu – Passion. The group have immense skill in traditional, Japanese Taiko drumming which they…

Hippo Campus at Concorde 2 Preview
Arts
354 views
Arts
354 views

Hippo Campus at Concorde 2 Preview

Matthew Nicholls - February 6, 2019

Unique five-piece indie-rock band Hippo Campus are coming to Brighton, performing on Sunday 24 February at Concorde 2. Formed in 2013 in Minnesota they have been supplying…

The Messthetics Live Review: Fugazi Spin-Offs impress
Arts
509 views
Arts
509 views

The Messthetics Live Review: Fugazi Spin-Offs impress

Ryan Bridgewater - February 6, 2019

While the debut album released last year by instrumental rock trio The Messthetics was an enjoyable listen, I was not prepared for the awesome experience of seeing…

Mary Queen of Scots: Compelling but never takes flight
Arts
478 views
Arts
478 views

Mary Queen of Scots: Compelling but never takes flight

Florence Dutton - February 5, 2019

There is no doubt about it; Josie Rourke’s new adaptation of one of the 16th century’s most intriguing plots is beautifully shot. Unfortunately, John Mathieson’s cinematography remains…

Roma Palace drop debut single ‘Tell Me’
Music
299 views
Music
299 views

Roma Palace drop debut single ‘Tell Me’

Lara Antoine - February 2, 2019

Brighton’s up and coming artists Roma Palace are breaking into the scene on the South Coast with their debut single, ‘Tell Me’. The trio of best friends…

In Conversation with Pavel Kolesnikov
Arts
345 views
Arts
345 views

In Conversation with Pavel Kolesnikov

Billie-Jean Johnson - February 1, 2019

Among the din of the Brighton music scene, classical music is often stifled under the noise of other genres. This Saturday, however, Pavel Kolesnikov will be changing…

Hollywood’s Netflix New-Wave
Arts
1250 views
Arts
1250 views

Hollywood’s Netflix New-Wave

Gabriel Ross - January 30, 2019

Netflix has been ever-present in most of our lives now for a while, yet a couple years ago it still would’ve been hard to believe that the…

The Oscars’ ‘Best Popular Film’ Category reveals the vested interest that lies at the heart of Awards Shows
Arts
180 views
Arts
180 views

The Oscars’ ‘Best Popular Film’ Category reveals the vested interest that lies at the heart of Awards Shows

Gabriel Ross - January 30, 2019

Anyone who has watched The Oscars before will know very well that artistic integrity isn’t prioritised in the way that the awards' image demands. However, news of…

‘First Man’ Review
Arts
177 views
Arts
177 views

‘First Man’ Review

Gabriel Ross - January 30, 2019

Space travel has been a preoccupation for Filmmakers, almost since Cinema's invention. George Méliès’ A Trip to the Moon (1902) amazed audiences of the time. Its invention…

Romanticising the bad guy, why do we do it?
Arts
324 views
Arts
324 views

Romanticising the bad guy, why do we do it?

lillysussex - January 29, 2019

Reading Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita as a love story is a standard initial interpretation of the novel, despite the kidnap and rape of the titular 12 year old…

James Blake – Assume Form review
Arts
504 views
Arts
504 views

James Blake – Assume Form review

Alex Leissle - January 28, 2019

Arriving in to Brighton’s The Islingword on Queens Park Road, as I ordered a pint and briefly squinted to see the football score before sitting down, I…

Latest stories

Latest News

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
172 views
172 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
2136 views
2136 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1129 views
1129 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
1494 views
1494 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
816 views
816 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
776 views
776 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
722 views
722 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
639 views
639 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
505 views
505 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
451 views
451 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
399 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
450 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
561 views
561 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
490 views
490 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
452 views
452 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
532 views
532 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
603 views
603 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
568 views
568 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
907 views
907 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
631 views
631 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
984 views
984 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
631 views
631 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
598 views
598 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
943 views
943 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
679 views
679 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
1465 views
1465 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
599 views
599 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
805 views
805 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
628 views
628 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
657 views
657 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
692 views
692 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
682 views
682 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
2163 views1
2163 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
White Lies – five review: ‘A weaker amalgamation of their previous four albums’
Arts
52 views
52 views

White Lies – five review: ‘A weaker amalgamation of their previous four albums’

emilywitty14 - February 19, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

October 25, 2018

Brighton and Beyond

October 24, 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government

Sexual assault in the US government

October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?

What’s ACCA-ning?

October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag

Why we should all embrace drag

October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!

Brighton Needs You!

September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read

Books Every Fresher Should Read

September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle

France in Fine Fettle

September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture

Dive into Brightonian Culture

September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

April 27, 2018
Artist Focus: Rupert Tuesday

Artist Focus: Rupert Tuesday

February 19, 2019
In conversation with Ola Johnson

In conversation with Ola Johnson

February 19, 2019
Nightwish at the SSE Wembley

Nightwish at the SSE Wembley

February 18, 2019
Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Arts

White Lies – five review: ‘A weaker amalgamation of their previous four albums’

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Rupert Tuesday

Fashion

In conversation with Ola Johnson

Arts

Nightwish at the SSE Wembley

Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Arts

White Lies – five review: ‘A weaker amalgamation of their previous four albums’

Artist Focus

Artist Focus: Rupert Tuesday

Fashion

In conversation with Ola Johnson

Arts

Nightwish at the SSE Wembley

Copyright 2017. Powered by WordPress Theme. By Madars Bitenieks