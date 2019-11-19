The importance of maintaining a work-life balance as a student
By Mehek Shahzad
Beaches, bars, an endless array of restaurants and an abundance of galleries and museums – what more could you want from a student city? With all there is to do in Brighton, it can be quite tempting to go and immerse yourself in all that’s going on – which is perfectly okay, in fact it’s encouraged – so long as you stay mindful of your studies along the way. According to statistics from a NUS survey, 52% of university students claimed attempting to balance study and other commitments triggered an element of mental distress. In other words, they usually struggle with finding a satisfactory sense of stability between the amount of time they spend studying, as well as doing extracurricular activities or indulging in some downtime, thus resulting in feelings of stress and disorder. So, we’ve decided to highlight to you the importance of maintaining a work-life balance as a student, as well as some tips on how you can incorporate this ideal into your day to day student living!
First off, what even is a work-life balance, you ask? That is, the ability to separate your personal and, in this case, academic life without allowing one to encroach upon the other. This is a concept many university students attempt to get to grips with and apply to their own routines, but somehow end up either way too invested in their studies, thereby neglecting their own personal wellbeing, or at the other end of the spectrum – solely prioritising their social lives, and enduring hangovers rather than that all-important 9am seminar. It’s a vicious cycle, that you can break out of.
We’re all aware of how drinking and going on nights out is a massive part of student culture – and we’re not saying don’t partake and let loose occasionally. However, once your attendance and grades start slipping, that’s when you may have to work harder at maintaining that fundamental balance. Perhaps limit going out to once or twice a week, or only on weekends. Maybe also attempt some damage control from drinking, by not going too hard, and drinking more water before and after your night out so that the hangover the next day isn’t too bad and doesn’t impact your productivity too negatively. It’s good to socialise and take your mind off your studies, as you most definitely deserve it, but just try to ensure it doesn’t become an excessive habit. Most schools do have a strict attendance policy in place, so that you don’t fall behind, so make sure you’re making the most of what your course offers you!
Now for those of you who spend more time in the library, studying, than you do in your own room or with your friends – breathe. Quite frankly, your professors and university only expect you to be working outside of your contact hours for around 20-30 hours a week, so don’t feel as if you’re not doing enough if you’re not dedicating your whole life to your studies. By all means, ensure you’re meeting your deadlines, perhaps aim to complete them a while before they’re due, but don’t get to a point where your night and day is consumed by constant work. You need a break, time to rejuvenate and regain some energy. Your mental and physical wellbeing is just as, if not more important, than that set extra reading that could wait a couple hours. Take a walk, spend some time with loved ones, hit the gym, go to a society social or watch a movie – anything that will allow you to unwind for a while, and let your mind refresh a little. Even if it is just leaving your room and studying with some friends in a café instead. If you don’t put yourself first, you risk posing an extremely negative impact on your mental and physical health, as well as possibly experiencing burnout – which occurs when immense pressure is put on one person – which culminates in chronic stress, preventing you from getting any good quality work done regardless. Remember – a healthy body is a healthy mind and a healthier perspective!
Great, maybe just add a link to where people can get support if they are struggling or feel like they are approaching burn out (i.e. student life centre)
Another Wave of Strike Action to Hit Sussex CampusBecca Bashford - November 18, 2019
‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martinshaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right nowChris Ahjem - October 21, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problemsGemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton FestivalLara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’HaraChris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)Yazz James - November 13, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi ZeroRoxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade PreviewEmma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th AnniversaryHal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing EventFlorence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCAAnonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-DevelopmentKate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspectiveChris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have knownChris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industryRachel Badham - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah MylesAnastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist TwistOlek Młyński - September 18, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debateJordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Badgers centre stage: Showcase!Jess - November 19, 2019
Giselle: A reviewJess - November 19, 2019
Whitehawk FC nominated in the sports awards 2019Melissa Rosalind White - November 18, 2019
Join the Badger Team Apply today!
Latest Posts
Another Wave of Strike Action to Hit Sussex CampusBecca Bashford - November 18, 2019
By Heather McKnight. Sussex University and College Union (UCU) members are among those at sixty UK universities to vote for another wave of industrial action. Unless…
‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martinshaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
‘Numb’ I’m numb at this point Literally, I can’t feel my joints. My body is an empty vessel My mind is absent - I’m tired of the…
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right nowChris Ahjem - October 21, 2019
With over 20,000 students enrolled at the University of Sussex, it’s not surprising that many of them take an interest in changing the world around us -…
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to StardomJude Whiley - October 21, 2019
The last time I was in Lewes, somebody attempted to blind me. Looking for friends at the Bonfire festival, and exhausted by miles of walking, I’d crouched…
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
I feel a particular ambivalence toward review and criticism. While I have used them in the past to filter my consumption, I’ve also found myself incredulous at…
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problemsGemma Laws - October 4, 2019
In July, a six-year-old song struck a chord in pop culture for all the wrong reasons. Following a four-year legal battle, a Los Angeles jury declared that…
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton FestivalLara Antoine - February 15, 2019
We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’HaraChris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…
Full Discussion with Little Green PigKate Dennett - November 12, 2018
We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…
CINECITY Opening Night: The FavouriteEmma Nay - November 11, 2018
I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi ZeroRoxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade PreviewEmma Nay - November 6, 2018
On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th AnniversaryHal Keelin - November 2, 2018
As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing EventFlorence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…
Poets Wow Crowds at The HauntAlice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…
Brighton and BeyondRachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…
The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus farSabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common GroundHal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…
Johnny English Fails to Strike AgainAlice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…
Sexual assault in the US governmentTom Robinson - October 17, 2018
“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…
What’s ACCA-ning?Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…
Review: Journeying with Grace NicholsKate Dennett - October 12, 2018
In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCAAnonymous - October 10, 2018
At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set. The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-DevelopmentKate Dennett - October 10, 2018
To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspectiveChris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have knownChris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…
University of Sussex Joins Libraries WeekKate Dennett - October 6, 2018
This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and RuinAlex Leissle - October 4, 2018
The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industryRachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…
Why we should all embrace dragChris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…
In Conversation with Alannah MylesAnastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…
Brighton Needs You!Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…
Books Every Fresher Should ReadAnonymous - September 19, 2018
Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist TwistOlek Młyński - September 18, 2018
One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…
France in Fine FettleAnonymous - September 17, 2018
Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…
Dive into Brightonian CultureSorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debateJordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Written by the News Team. Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for…
Burgers of Brightonvanessahtl - November 19, 2019
By Joshua Talbot When you think of meals to get when you eat out, somewhere on that list is probably a burger and chips. If not, why…
Badgers centre stage: Showcase!Jess - November 19, 2019
For some of you last week may have been time of peacefulness and calm, yet on campus it was a whirlwind of drama, courtesy of SUDS. They…
Giselle: A reviewJess - November 19, 2019
Dada Masilo’s Giselle presents the fourth reinterpretation of a ballet classic by the female choreographer, following her reimagining of Romeo and Juliet (2008), Carmen (2009) and Swan…
Whitehawk FC nominated in the sports awards 2019Melissa Rosalind White - November 18, 2019
By Patrick Isitt In their final home game before the Sussex Sports Awards on Friday, Whitehawk FC comfortably saw off Whitstable Town in a 3-0 victory at…
Want to oust the Conservatives? Vote where it matters.Jude Whiley - November 18, 2019
As I write, a sound dances on my ear drums, stirs my attention. I look out the window and see snowflakes. The sound persists. I’m disturbed. Is…
Rising sea temperatures are turning baby sea turtles femaleBecca Bashford - November 18, 2019
By Angel Woo. With the temperature of the global climate rising, the number of female baby sea turtles is increasing. The temperature during incubation has the…
Researchers discover new way to detect breast cancer five years before clinical signs showBecca Bashford - November 18, 2019
By Joel Renouf-Cooke. Researchers from Nottingham University have unveiled the results of a study that claims to be able to detect the onset of breast cancer…
Parents vote against academisation at Moulsecoomb Primary SchoolBecca Bashford - November 18, 2019
In June, more than 2,500 people signed a petition protesting against the proposed academisation of Moulsecoomb Primary School in Brighton. The school was ordered by the government…
Global cities risk being submerged due to rising sea levelsBecca Bashford - November 18, 2019
By Ben Jones, Staff Writer. Recent studies into rising sea levels have predicted that cities across the globe could be submerged within the next 30 years. …
Dominic Cummings, Russia, and a concealed government reportBecca Bashford - November 18, 2019
By Tom Chesley. Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry has written to Dominic Raab to express concerns over Dominic Cummings relationship with Russia, after a whistle-blower came…
Dresden has declared a “Nazi Emergency”Becca Bashford - November 18, 2019
By Venice Hancock. The city of Dresden, situated in Eastern Germany, officially declared a state of “Nazi Emergency” on October 30th. Dresden has a long history…
Calls for Boris Johnson to remove Alun Cairns as Tory candidateBecca Bashford - November 18, 2019
Boris Johnson is facing calls to remove Alun Cairns as a Conservative candidate after it was revealed that Mr Cairns was aware of his former aide Ross…
Are The BBC failing Scottish voters?Becca Bashford - November 18, 2019
The Scottish National Party have written to the BBC concerning “editorial judgements and basic errors” made in their coverage of an Independence rally, which took place in…
Live Review: Jordan Rakei @ Concorde 2leo2r - November 18, 2019
On Wednesday the 16th of October, Concorde 2 once again reinforced its position as Brighton’s ‘crème de la crème’ of music venues. Having hosted Afla Mist and Laura…
Artist Focus: Charlotte Guérardgracesowerby - November 18, 2019
Charlotte Guérard is a third-year undergraduate at the University of Brighton, studying Fine Art Painting. Guérard creates large-scale pieces which are saturated in bright splashes of colour,…
Carpets, Coffee and Mental Health: In Conversation with Will YoungJude Whiley - November 18, 2019
University students today live in a world of pres and posts. Culture-changing events come quick and without warning, leaving us in aftermaths where the world before is…
Child-ish – Why children’s books aren’t just for kids.Jude Whiley - November 18, 2019
As writers for a student publication, we are often wont to demonstrate a literary prowess. The desire to flex some scholarly muscle often floats through in the…
Sussex students told to return home from Hong KongBecca Bashford - November 15, 2019
University of Sussex students currently studying at partner campuses in Hong Kong have been told to return home by University officials. An email forwarded to The Badger…
CINECITY PRESENTS: The Nightingalelucypeetas - November 15, 2019
The Nightingale (2018) is the second feature from Jessica Kent, who made waves back in 2014 with her debut film The Babadook. Unlike her previous film, which…
Leave a Reply