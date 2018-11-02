SE7EN, Reasons Why 35mm Film and The Cinema Are Still Important
In a day and age where we have a wide array of films at our fingertips through a variety of online streaming services, it is becoming rarer for most people to take a trip to their local cinema. Rarer still is the chance to witness a film from a past era in its original form as I had the pleasure of doing with David Fincher’s Seven (1995), viewing it in glorious 35mm. This was perhaps the perfect film to illustrate what is often called the magic of cinema, and the importance of experiencing movies the way they were intended.
When the camera first focused in, it became clear that 35mm print is not the clean cut, pristine image many of us are used to. It is gritty, there are scratches on the film, and there can be pops in the audio. This flawlessly complements the brutality, and harshness of Fincher’s classic crime thriller, and adds to its unsettling tone.
As detectives Mills (Brad Pitt) and Somerset (Morgan Freeman) track a horrific serial killer the rough picture enhances their feeling of struggle, in addition to further creating an atmosphere in which it is clear the world is not quite right. Each gruesome murder scene is enriched by the rawness of the camera quality to a point where it can become difficult to watch.
The final standoff had an extra tension brought about by the rustic feel given by just how much the orange saturated into the film reel, and the stunning audio hits with a bang in a way which is impossible to garner from home.
You cannot help but feel an unbridled, unequivocal joy at the whole experience, as it appeared the applauding masses at the end of the film did. Applause is a correct response to the visceral bliss felt having observed a piece of fine art.
Film is art. Film should be treated like art. When seeing artwork like The Sistine Chapel, or Goya’s Black Paintings in person many can be overwhelmed, as the distance between the artist and the viewer is erased, and a transcendent human moment is realised. Not many would claim to be able to achieve this kind of connection through a photograph of such a painting, and in the same vein this kind of connection with movie directors as artists is only possible when seeing their masterpieces in the art gallery known as a cinema.
I may have focused on the harsh, strong tones created by watching Seven in 35mm, but the magic of cinema comes in all shapes and sizes. I could easily echo my feelings regarding viewing a modern film with the high-quality digital picture and audio only available in modern cinemas. Nevertheless, 35mm is an important part of film making history which should be cherished and that can only be done by watching films in this form instead of at home.
It is probably best to end similarly to Seven, paraphrasing Ernest Hemingway: The cinema is a fine place and worth fighting for.
Image source: IMDB
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th AnniversaryHal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing EventFlorence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCAAnonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-DevelopmentKate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspectiveChris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have knownChris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industryRachel Badham - October 3, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist TwistOlek Młyński - September 18, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debateJordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Joan Armatrading at Brighton DomeLara Antoine - November 2, 2018
Brighton’s Ice Rink returnskenyon55 - November 2, 2018
Luqman is still fighting to stay in the UKJessica Hubbard - November 2, 2018
Join the Badger TeamApply today!
Latest Posts
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th AnniversaryHal Keelin - November 2, 2018
As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing EventFlorence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…
Poets Wow Crowds at The HauntAlice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…
Brighton and BeyondRachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…
The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus farSabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common GroundHal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…
Johnny English Fails to Strike AgainAlice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…
Sexual assault in the US governmentTom Robinson - October 17, 2018
“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…
What’s ACCA-ning?Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…
Review: Journeying with Grace NicholsKate Dennett - October 12, 2018
In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCAAnonymous - October 10, 2018
At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set. The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-DevelopmentKate Dennett - October 10, 2018
To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspectiveChris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have knownChris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…
University of Sussex Joins Libraries WeekKate Dennett - October 6, 2018
This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and RuinAlex Leissle - October 4, 2018
The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industryRachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…
Why we should all embrace dragChris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…
In Conversation with Alannah MylesAnastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…
Brighton Needs You!Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…
Books Every Fresher Should ReadAnonymous - September 19, 2018
Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist TwistOlek Młyński - September 18, 2018
One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…
France in Fine FettleAnonymous - September 17, 2018
Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…
Dive into Brightonian CultureAnonymous - September 17, 2018
Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debateJordan Wright - April 27, 2018
Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for a neutral chair - a…
Joan Armatrading at Brighton DomeLara Antoine - November 2, 2018
By Ver Hyk Some say that it all began when Joan Armatrading’s father forbade her from ever borrowing his guitar again. This caused the young Joan…
Brighton’s Ice Rink returnskenyon55 - November 2, 2018
Preparations are underway for the annual Royal Pavilion ice rink in Brighton. The temporary ice rink is open to the public during the festive season and is already…
Luqman is still fighting to stay in the UKJessica Hubbard - November 2, 2018
Luqman Onikosi, who came to the UK from Nigeria in 2007, continues to campaign for his right to remain in the county. Onikosi graduated with a degree…
Lewes Bonfire Night Approaches: What the Fawkes?kenyon55 - November 1, 2018
This year’s Lewes Bonfire celebrations will take place on Monday November 5, as an independent collaboration event run by Lewes’ seven Bonfire societies. The event is seen…
Heated meeting as Sussex Pharmacy course faces cancellationJessica Hubbard - October 31, 2018
A heated meeting between university staff and Pharmacy students took place today about the future of the Pharmacy MPharm course at Sussex University. Students voiced their dissatisfaction…
CODA – A tribute to Led ZeppelinAnastasia Konstantinidou - October 31, 2018
What’s more fascinating than a tribute of one of the most recognized rock bands ever existed? On the 13th of October at the most known theater of…
Preview: Penya takes over Brighton’s Jazz WorldLara Antoine - October 31, 2018
By Mariafernanda Chavez There is no denying the irrepressible attraction of British jazz music right now, with Brighton hosting an abundance of talented artists from across the…
Bad Times never felt this goodJake Abatan - October 31, 2018
On the border between California and Nevada lies the El Royale hotel and (former) casino. The El Royale, now run down and largely uninhabited, may have lost…
Smashing Pumpkins: The Pumpkin Waste EpidemicKatherine Kenward - October 31, 2018
Over the Halloween period in the UK, more than 18,000 tonnes of edible pumpkins are wasted, the majority of which are sent to landfill. London-based food distributor…
Brighton Early Music Festival Programme and PreviewRachael Naylor - October 30, 2018
Early music is a story of theorbos and sackbuts, of instruments and compositional forms whose genealogy has been all but lost to the annals of history. Luckily,…
They are the champions, but will this performance be begging for an encoreMichael Humphreys - October 30, 2018
In the various online polls for which celebrity the public could bring back from the dead, the legend that is Mr Freddie Mercury (originally known as Farrokh…
“The university is not paying compensation…”Jessica Hubbard - October 30, 2018
Students voice dissatisfaction with strike complaints procedure as October 31 deadline looms. Written by Jessica Hubbard & Danielle Ball Students have voiced dissatisfaction with the University of…
I Luff Linn-ed Hoskings new filmGeoffrey Hardwick - October 29, 2018
I had the opportunity to watch the picturehouse release of An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (2018) at Komedia in Brighton. This is the second feature film…
What to watch at Brighton Film Festival? #2Olek Młyński - October 28, 2018
Apart from showing the mainstream flicks, Brighton Film Festival allows you to go off the beaten track and watch something atypical or sometimes bizarre. Here are the…
What to watch at Brighton Film Festival? #1Olek Młyński - October 28, 2018
Films festivals often allow watching great films months before their regular releases. Here are the five films screened at the Brighton Film Festival that may be really…
Sussex Dog Walking Society Campaign to End Animal TestingJessica Hubbard - October 26, 2018
Sussex Dog Walking Society has been campaigning to end animal testing. The society (and their furry friends) have been urging students and campus goers to sign a…
In Conversation with Novo AmorLara Antoine - October 26, 2018
Photo by Daniel Alexander Harris Ali Lacey aka Novo Amor is a talented multi-instrumentalist who makes many homegrown tracks from his childhood bedroom. From writing film scores…
Co-op Raises £10,000 for CharityJessica Hubbard - October 26, 2018
Bramber House Co-op has achieved fundraising success after raising over £10,000 for Albion in the Community. The official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club aim…
Leave a Reply