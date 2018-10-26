Co-op Raises £10,000 for Charity

Bramber House Co-op has achieved fundraising success after raising over £10,000 for Albion in the Community.

The official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club aim to improve the education, health, and wellbeing of its service users through the power of football.

As the organisation is entirely reliant on outside funding, the money raised by the Co-op will make a significant positive impact.

“We have been steadily raising money for Albion in the Community since January. All the money collected in our charity tins in Store is donated to them and throughout the year, we do other bits to help support.” said Hannah Ward, the Retail Manager.

“Earlier this year, we participated in their (soon to be annual) Blue and White Day where they aim to turn Sussex blue and white to raise awareness and funds for the charity. We sold raffle tickets whereby the prize was a hamper of goodies which went down very well.” she added.

The Co-op at Bramber House is also planning a Halloween dress up week for charity.

“Our wonderful student staff really like to get involved” Hannah Ward told The Badger.

On Saturday 27 October, five staff members volunteered at the official takeover match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers. They collected donations from supporters before the game.

“The amazing thing is that if every attendee donated just £1 to the cause on the day. Albion in the Community would raise more than £30,000.” Hannah Ward said of the event.

Mark Bushby works part-time at the Students’ Union and enjoys the access that they have been given to an Autism training session.

“I was very pleased when I heard about the money raised by the Student Union through the Co-operative for Albion in the Community.

“I participate in a regular Autism football training session, which I enjoy and I also know gives a lot of people with autism great pleasure.

“Well done to Hannah and her team at the Student Union Co-operative.” Bushby said.

In January, the branch will choose a new charity partner for 2019.

For more information about this, see the Southern Co-Operative website.

Image credit: Flickr: James Boyes