Christmas in Brighton

By Cloe Grampa

Christmas is just around the corner and it seems that everywhere is getting into the festive spirit, but if the fairy lights around town and Christmas music playing in every shop is still not enough for you, here is a list of events that might give you your Christmas fix. Close to Brighton, or as far away as Eastbourne, here are a few festive things you can do in the run up to Christmas.

Royal Pavilion Ice Rink. This one is situated right at the centre of Brighton with ice powered by wind and solar energy. The ice rink is open until January 19th, so you have got plenty of time to go and check it out. It is recommended to buy tickets online and book your place due to high demand.

Artist Open Houses. What is beautiful about Brighton? Artists who open their houses to the public to show their creations. Artist Open Houses runs from November 23rd to December 8th. This is a great opportunity to find original Christmas crafts.

Santa’s Christmas Kingdom. Located at the Beacon in Eastbourne it’s the perfect place to go if you have kids or your little siblings are coming to visit. It runs from November 30th to December 22nd. It is a beautiful opportunity to visit the surroundings that Eastbourne has to offer

Christmas Cracker. Eastbourne town centre offers a vast array of Christmas stalls to suit everyone’s needs. This is a proper Christmas market that runs from December 19th to December 21st. If you have the weekend free, a trip to Eastbourne Christmas market will restore your Christmas spirt.

Magical Wonderland. Brighton Marina offers a full immersion in a Christmassy magical world from December 22nd to December 24th. Great fun guaranteed especially for the little ones. Plus, who doesn’t love a nice walk in the biggest marina in Europe?

If you love Christmas the way I do, these events will surely give you all the Christmassy feels. Plan a trip and bring your friends or family along to jump into the holiday season, doing fun-filled things with those you love.