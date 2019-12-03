Brighton international eats

By Maaya Takata

From vegetarian or vegan restaurants to cosy cafes for afternoon tea, from casual brunch to fine dining, Brighton offers various types of places to eat. As the city celebrates its cosmopolitan feel, international cuisine marks Brighton’s diverse culture. Here are some of our best international eats in Brighton.

Manjus Brighton

Manjus Brighton is a family run authentic Indian restaurant located in vibrant North Lanes. They focus on vegetarian dishes paying homage to Gujarat cuisine, with a range of vegan options available as well as gluten-free and nut-free dishes. Manjus is named after 83-year-old head chef Manju. After realising her dream to run a restaurant at the age of 80, she cooks every evening with love and to highest standard. Her menu features street food classics to traditional gem with a great selection of nibbles, thalis and dosas, and curries.

Address: 6 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4EQ

Shandiz Persian Cuisine

Shandiz is a family run traditional Persian restaurant located in the heart of Hove. They offer authentic homemade Persian dishes with fresh and finest ingredients cooked by a Persian chef. From cold/warm starters to main course stews and charcoal grill dishes, they will take you to a real journey of Middle East with Persian antiques decorating the venue and classical sound of Persian music to enrich your dining experience. They open everyday from midday till late.

Address: 118 Church Road, Hove BN3 2EA

Baqueano

Argentinian restaurant Baqueano is recently opened on Western Road, Brighton. Their passion is not only to serve wines and steaks cooked in an Argentinian style, but also to make you live a full experience and make you feel Argentina. Baqueano is the only Argentinian restaurant in Brighton that serves Entraña (skirt steak) and Mollejas (sweetbread). In addition to grilled meats, their menu offers a variety of nibbles and starters, side dishes and burgers with a range of gluten-free and vegetarian/vegan options available. The restaurant opens Monday to Sunday.

Address: 125 Western Road, Brighton BN1 2AD

Goemon Ramen Bar

Located on Preston Road, Brighton, Goemon Ramen Bar specialises in Japanese Ramen. They offer wide range of ramen as well as vegetarian ramens. The chefs make their flavourful soup themselves from scratch. They also serve a number of rice dishes, mini hot pot and traditional Japanese side dishes such as Tsukemono (Japanese pickles), Yaki-nasu (Grilled aubergine with citrus soy sause and ginger) and Takoyaki (Deep fried octopus-filled balls made of pancake batter). Goemon Ramen Bar is a great choice at any time of the day for a great value and filling meal.

Address: 12 Preston Road, Brighton BN1 2HN

The Blue Man Brighton

The Blue Man Brighton is a bar restaurant serving North African food, specialty North African Mint Tea, Reserva coffee, a selection of wines, spirits, and beers. The restaurant has a rich décor rooted from the chef’s hometown with pieces of art handpicked from across North Africa. Their influences are from the northernmost parts of Africa, Tunisia and Morocco in particular. Despite differences of these areas of Northern Africa in terms of geography, politics and culture, it is these elements that gives the restaurant a distinct range of cuisine and culinary style. They have plenty of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Address: 10 Manchester St, Brighton BN2 1TF

Casa Don Carlos

Casa Don Carlos is a cosy traditional Spanish tapas restaurant situated in the Lanes. Their red and white checked table clothes and wooden beamed windows will immediately make you feel like you are in Spain. They serve authentic Spanish tapas at its best, and what is more, you will get to choose from bits of everything- olives, meats, seafood, bread and more. If you are looking for a real Spanish experience with welcoming service and a great atmosphere, this will be the perfect place.

Address: 5 Union St, Brighton BN1 1HA