How to Stay Active on Campus during your time at Sussex Uni

By Melissa White

It can be very daunting moving to a new city – or even a new country – for uni. Just finding the nearest supermarket, let alone ways to stay active, can be nerve wracking. But there are many opportunities to get involved with sports during your time at University, including sports societies, two on-campus gyms and student-run sporting events.

Committing to regular training whilst reading a degree is not the best option for everyone. The easiest way to stay active on campus is to come to the drop-in sessions organised by ActiveUS, the Universities social participation program.

“They offer drop-in sessions open to anyone who wants to try something new or just get active”, says Becky Doran, Activities Officer at the Student’s Union. There is no membership or sign-up required to participate. “It runs on a pay-as-you-go basis, with prices from £1 – although many are completely free! Students can try out anything from football to bouldering. You can also use the offer of swimming for only £1 at Freedom Leisure pool in Brighton and Hove.” More information on the timetables of this year’s drop in sessions will be available at their stand at the Fresher’s Fair on Monday, the 23rd of September at the Amex Stadium behind Falmer Station.

If you stay active during Fresher’s Week you might have a chance (if only minimal) to avoid Fresher’s Flu. Students can participate in events such as ‘Team Sussex: Total Wipeout’ during Fresher’s week. The event aims to get people active whilst still havuíng fun. Such events will be popping up all year round on the Student’s Union website, so make sure to keep an eye out for those. The Holi run in March attracts many students every year to be active whilst having a lot of fun.

If you are interested in playing team sports and competitions, Becky Doran suggests joining one of the sports societies. “We currently have 42 teams entered in BUCS competitions. These include sports such as Lacrosse, Rugby Union, Football, Volleyball, Squash, Hockey, Trampolining, Archery & Swimming. These teams will have trials, so make sure you get to the Fresher’s Fair to speak to the teams about this!”

But you can also find sports societies in which you can participate without having the pressure of having to compete, such as Mountaineering, Surf, Dance and Yoga.

Joining a sports society can be beneficial in many aspects, explains Becky Doran. “The main benefits of joining a sports club are making friends for life, a great way to relieve stress, taking your mind off things and releasing endorphins, which make you happy!”

And of course there are some beautiful walking and running routes right around campus on the Sussex Downs. There is no better way to stay active than out in the fresh air on the hills of the Sussex National Park.