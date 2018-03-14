Sussex Women’s Rugby on brink of invincible season

Sussex Women’s Rugby 1st team are on the brink of an unbeaten, title-winning season in the South Eastern 2A division, following a remarkable eight wins from eight as they head into their final two games.

The girls travel to Imperial College London on Wednesday 14 March before a final trip to King’s College a week later, knowing that no matter what the results will be, they will be celebrating promotion at the end of the season.

The team have been impressive all season, winning all eight of their games in assured fashion and picking up bonus points in every single game.

Recording 10 tries in their last three games, with a 60-12 win over St Mary’s and a 62-0 win over Imperial College, epitomises the form they have shown throughout the campaign.

Their toughest test came in an away fixture against nearest rivals Portsmouth, though their 15 point lead over the team in second place is another indication of Sussex’s dominance in the last.

The three try difference in the 27-12 victory over their south coast rivals back at the start of February was perhaps the most significant of the season; failure to win that game would have produced unwanted pressure on the girls to win their remaining fixtures.

Alice Crowe-Wright, captain of the first team, highlighted two games in particular that have helped the girls on their successful journey this season.

“Portsmouth and St Mary’s away were the biggest games of the season – they are both strong teams who want knock us off the top of the table.

“We managed to win by not giving them the time to play the ball by putting on defensive pressure with some huge tackles.

“When it was our turn with the ball we played our own style of rugby to draw in the opposition defence and managed to secure tries with expansive passing from both forwards and backs.

“There are many influences as to why this season has been so successful, we are fortunate to have a great coaching team and committee who give up a lot of time to ensure that we make the most of what we have.

“That, mixed with the extensive technical progression of seniors and the squad as a whole has resulted in a seriously menacing first team. “The main influence on our success is the dedication and team spirit of our players. “Each week they literally put their bodies on the line to secure the wins, our close-knit team bond strengthens with every game which is a key foundation of any successful rugby team.”