Halloween for the modern Pagan

Recent Posts

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin
Arts
99 views
99 views

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

shaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now
Campus News
203 views
203 views

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Chris Ahjem - October 21, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom
Arts
678 views
678 views

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Jude Whiley - October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
146 views
146 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
211 views
211 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1111 views
1111 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3413 views
3413 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
2038 views
2038 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4381 views
4381 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY
1640 views
1640 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
2115 views
2115 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1545 views
1545 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1520 views
1520 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1381 views
1381 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1316 views
1316 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
1061 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1246 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1417 views1
1417 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1324 views
1324 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1316 views
1316 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1241 views
1241 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1697 views
1697 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1417 views
1417 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2118 views
2118 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1673 views
1673 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
3169 views
3169 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1363 views
1363 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1404 views
1404 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2355 views
2355 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1621 views
1621 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
4008 views
4008 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1434 views
1434 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1547 views
1547 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1386 views
1386 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1295 views
1295 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1450 views
1450 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1517 views
1517 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3605 views1
3605 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
17 views

Power outages across University of Sussex

Billie-Jean Johnson - November 3, 2019
25 Views
November 3, 2019

Halloween for the modern Pagan

By J Day

When you think of Halloween, what do you see? Spiderwebs, pumpkins, skeletons, sweets, children. As a Pagan, it means something quite different to me. Pagan was originally a pejorative term for non-Roman polytheists. Nowadays it more often describes those with a spiritual belief in nature.. While there isn’t a definite Pagan faith, there is a shared notion of the natural world dictating our realities.

This was more relevant to people living in agricultural communities than the modern world, so why is paganism seeing a resurgence? The return to nature in our busy, technologically enhanced society is a respite for some, a source of grounding and a way to understand one’s place in the world.

Before the rise of Christianity and the Roman empire, Pagans lived throughout Europe. They worshipped many deities, often incarnations of natural places and events like fertility and the harvest. They followed what is often called ‘The wheel of the year’, a calendar that tracked the seasons as well as the movements of the sun and moon. Marked on this calendar are Sabbats, the equinoxes (when day and night are equal) and solstices (the longest or shortest days in the year).

Samhain (often pronounced sow-een) falls between the fall equinox and winter solstice, marking the start of the new year, from the 31st October overnight to the 1st November. Some believe that throughout the wheel of the year there follows a symbolic creation story.

The Goddess (the moon) and the God (the sun) go through a life and death cycle. At this point the God dies as the colder months move in and the Goddess conserves her strength ready to give birth to him again at the winter solstice. Throughout the year he grows in strength and fertility, eventually impregnating the Goddess between the spring equinox and summer solstice as the vitality comes back to the earth.

This is simply a story to attach meaning to the seasons and not one every modern pagan ascribes to. Personally, in an age where the gender binary becomes less and less relevant, I prefer to view the masculine/feminine dichotomy presented in many pagan beliefs as a necessary positive/negative balance as seen in nature, down to our atomic level. Although, in it’s symbolism, it reminds us that the world, time and nature marches on, and makes us reflect on the effect on our own lives.

Samhain was time to account for the harvest and livestock, sacrificing parts of the herd to survive the winter. It included feasting and celebration of the successes of the year, with some early documented texts recording three days and nights where the community had to present themselves to local chieftains.

But it was also the time of year when the veil between life and death was at its thinnest. Some believed spirits would roam the earth causing mischief such as the Tuatha De Danann, the divine race of faerie folk from Irish legend or the Pooka, a spirit that would tarnish any unharvested crops, as well as the spirits of those passed. It was believed that if you dressed as a monster or animal, it would dissuade the spirits from kidnapping you.

There were a great many traditions and beliefs related to the celebration of Samhain throughout the ages and even after the introduction of Christianity these persevered with the burning of fires by family households to start the year, called Samhnagan in Scotland. Even within our modern interpretation of Halloween, there are lingerings of the traditions created by our ancestors: going door to door singing songs for the dead to be rewarded by cake.

Why does any of this matter to someone who buys their vegetables from Aldi and has never reaped a harvest in their life? Clearly, the comings and goings of an ancient agricultural calendar has no real bearing on my life. I believe there is energy in this world, naturally formed and inexplicable, all around us. What makes the trees grow and the wind blow, that makes us, every living creature, every mountain and molehill, connected.

Through what force, I cannot explain nor do I worship it, but I can feel it there. I choose to believe that through the wheel turning, the seasons changing and the natural world moving, I can see my own life more clearly and intuitively.

I do not, as some do, celebrate with ritual and a more formalised belief system (such as Wiccan sects) but with a more casual observance. I use this time of year to reflect on my journey, who I was and set goals for who I hope to be. I look at my ‘harvest’, my accomplishments and my failures. I take reverence and comfort at the colour fading from the leaves because I know they have to die to live again, just as we all must live through hard times to come back afresh and full of life.

Image credit: rescueram3

######

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!

Don't worry, we don't spam
‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin
Arts
99 views
99 views

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

shaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now
Campus News
203 views
203 views

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Chris Ahjem - October 21, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom
Arts
678 views
678 views

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Jude Whiley - October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
146 views
146 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
211 views
211 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1111 views
1111 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3413 views
3413 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
2038 views
2038 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4381 views
4381 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY
1640 views
1640 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
2115 views
2115 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1545 views
1545 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1520 views
1520 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1381 views
1381 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1316 views
1316 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
1061 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1246 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1417 views1
1417 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1324 views
1324 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1316 views
1316 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1241 views
1241 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1697 views
1697 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1417 views
1417 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2118 views
2118 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1673 views
1673 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
3169 views
3169 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1363 views
1363 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1404 views
1404 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2355 views
2355 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1621 views
1621 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
4008 views
4008 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1434 views
1434 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1547 views
1547 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1386 views
1386 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1295 views
1295 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1450 views
1450 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1517 views
1517 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3605 views1
3605 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
17 views

Power outages across University of Sussex

Billie-Jean Johnson - November 3, 2019
Should cosmetic surgery be banned?
Comment
24 views
24 views

Should cosmetic surgery be banned?

Rebecca Spencer - November 3, 2019
Germany: Economy or Environment?
Comment
22 views
22 views

Germany: Economy or Environment?

Rebecca Spencer - November 3, 2019
The Brexit Truth: Misinformation, Manipulation and Mogg
Comment
21 views
21 views

The Brexit Truth: Misinformation, Manipulation and Mogg

Rebecca Spencer - November 3, 2019

Leave a Reply

Join the Badger Team

Apply today!

Latest Posts

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin
Arts
99 views
Arts
99 views

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

shaznaymartin - October 22, 2019

‘Numb’ I’m numb at this point Literally, I can’t feel my joints. My body is an empty vessel My mind is absent - I’m tired of the…

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now
Campus News
203 views
Campus News
203 views

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Chris Ahjem - October 21, 2019

With over 20,000 students enrolled at the University of Sussex, it’s not surprising that many of them take an interest in changing the world around us -…

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom
Arts
678 views
Arts
678 views

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Jude Whiley - October 21, 2019

The last time I was in Lewes, somebody attempted to blind me. Looking for friends at the Bonfire festival, and exhausted by miles of walking, I’d crouched…

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
146 views
Arts
146 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019

I feel a particular ambivalence toward review and criticism. While I have used them in the past to filter my consumption, I’ve also found myself incredulous at…

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
211 views
Comment
211 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019

In July, a six-year-old song struck a chord in pop culture for all the wrong reasons. Following a four-year legal battle, a Los Angeles jury declared that…

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1111 views
Music
1111 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3413 views
Interview
3413 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
2038 views
#CINECITY19
2038 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4381 views
Arts
4381 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY
1640 views
#CINECITY
1640 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
2115 views
Arts
2115 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1545 views
Arts
1545 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1520 views
Arts
1520 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1381 views
Arts
1381 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1316 views
Arts
1316 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Top Stories
1061 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

Freshers 2018
1246 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1417 views1
Arts
1417 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1324 views
Arts
1324 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1316 views
Comment
1316 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1241 views
Arts
1241 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1697 views
Arts
1697 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1417 views
Film & Theatre
1417 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2118 views
Arts
2118 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1673 views
Campus News
1673 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
3169 views
News
3169 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1363 views
Arts
1363 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1404 views
Interview
1404 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2355 views
Lifestyle
2355 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1621 views
Features
1621 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
4008 views
Arts
4008 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton Needs You!
News
1434 views
News
1434 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1547 views
Arts
1547 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1386 views
Film & Theatre
1386 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1295 views
Sports
1295 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1450 views
Arts
1450 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1517 views
Arts
1517 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3605 views1
Campus News
3605 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018

Written by the News Team. Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for…

Campus News
17 views

Power outages across University of Sussex

Billie-Jean Johnson - November 3, 2019

Power went out across the University of Sussex’s Falmer campus at approximately 13:35 today, November 3. The areas affected include student accommodations and Bramber House, including Eat…

Should cosmetic surgery be banned?
Comment
24 views
Comment
24 views

Should cosmetic surgery be banned?

Rebecca Spencer - November 3, 2019

The Big Debate is a regular Badger feature which brings the spirit of competitive debating to the printed page. Two writers tackle a contentious topic, representing polarised…

Germany: Economy or Environment?
Comment
22 views
Comment
22 views

Germany: Economy or Environment?

Rebecca Spencer - November 3, 2019

By Rosanna Weber In Germany, more than one million school strikers have participated in Greta Thunberg’s Fridays For Future (FFF) climate protests. Greta Thunberg’s movement gained massive…

The Brexit Truth: Misinformation, Manipulation and Mogg
Comment
21 views
Comment
21 views

The Brexit Truth: Misinformation, Manipulation and Mogg

Rebecca Spencer - November 3, 2019

By Max Morris-Edwards It’s been three years since the referendum on whether the UK should remain in the EU. Let that sink in. Three years. Do you…

Monogamy: is the instinct extinct
Comment
25 views
Comment
25 views

Monogamy: is the instinct extinct

Rebecca Spencer - November 3, 2019

By Isaac Hallé With over a third of marriages ending in divorce, polygamous ‘open’ relationships on the rise and expectations of modern commitments constantly evolving. Is it time…

The Markle debacle: Are the British media racist?
Comment
31 views
Comment
31 views

The Markle debacle: Are the British media racist?

Becca Bashford - November 3, 2019

Since it was announced that actress Meghan Markle was dating the country’s favourite Prince, the British press has turned its unwanting eye towards her in a way…

The Shining: A Review
Arts
47 views
Arts
47 views

The Shining: A Review

Jack Parker - November 2, 2019

Kubrick’s “The Shining” is a bad adaption of Stephen King’s novel. But it’s a great movie. This is not one of those times where the book is better…

Review: Holly Herndon @ ACCA
Arts
77 views
Arts
77 views

Review: Holly Herndon @ ACCA

leo2r - October 31, 2019

Words by Ryan Bridgewater   On Thursday 17th October the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA) hosted Holly Herndon - one of the most forward-thinking artists…

Everybody Loves Them: Talking with APRE, the Indie Hit
Arts
118 views
Arts
118 views

Everybody Loves Them: Talking with APRE, the Indie Hit

Jude Whiley - October 30, 2019

What is marvellous — or, perhaps, shameful — about streaming services, is the ability for bands to explode within a microcosm. Like a puck of snow sliding…

Artist Focus: Alice Kirkwood
Artist Focus
98 views
Artist Focus
98 views

Artist Focus: Alice Kirkwood

gracesowerby - October 28, 2019

Alice Kirkwood is a second-year Fashion Undergraduate student at the University of Brighton. A budding fashion designer, Alice spoke to me about her future aspirations, throwing yourself…

Review: MAHALIA’s Love & Compromise
Arts
174 views
Arts
174 views

Review: MAHALIA’s Love & Compromise

leo2r - October 24, 2019

Mahalia’s rise to alternative R&B supremacy comes as no surprise. Atlantic saw the potential in her when she was only 13 and in 2012 she released her…

Books
69 views

‘Oreo’ by Fran Ross: A Review

imeldaloakes - October 23, 2019

By Jessica Hake. There are only a few works in which I have laughed aloud while reading. Bridget Jones, the Louise Rennison Collection and, now, Oreo. Each…

Books
75 views

Author in Focus: Langston Hughes

imeldaloakes - October 23, 2019

By Jessica Hake. If you haven’t heard of this literary genius then let me introduce you to Langston Hughes. Hughes is credited with being one of the…

Books
70 views

Afua Hirsh’s Brit(ish)

imeldaloakes - October 23, 2019

Published in 2018, Afua Hirsh’s Brit(ish) reveals the uncomfortable truth about what it means to be a person of colour in Britain today. Both personal and political,…

Pizza Pilgrimage
Culture
96 views
Culture
96 views

Pizza Pilgrimage

Rosie Joyce - October 23, 2019

I could say that I visited Naples for the culture. To explore the famous ruins of Pompeii, to delve into the ancient catacombs or gaze upon the…

Scotland bans smacking children
News
64 views
News
64 views

Scotland bans smacking children

Becca Bashford - October 23, 2019

  By Joel Renouf. Scotland has become the first UK country to make it a criminal offence for parents to smack their children. The ban, which gives…

News
62 views

Carl Beech case continues to unravel

Becca Bashford - October 23, 2019

By Anna Sterling. In July this year, Carl Beech was jailed for eighteen years after making false allegations against high profile public figures - such as politicians…

Nobel Prize 2019 Roundup
News
59 views
News
59 views

Nobel Prize 2019 Roundup

Becca Bashford - October 23, 2019

  By Sam Shaw. The Nobel Prize in Physics The Nobel Prize in Physics this year was awarded to three scientists; One half of the prize to…

Hong Kong protests take a violent turn
News
165 views
News
165 views

Hong Kong protests take a violent turn

Becca Bashford - October 23, 2019

  By Evelyn Richards. Protests in Hong Kong began on the 31st March this year. They started over concerns that the local government was set to pass…

Extinction Rebellion: The Global Movement
News
94 views
News
94 views

Extinction Rebellion: The Global Movement

Becca Bashford - October 23, 2019

  By Alana Harris. Extinction Rebellion is an international crusade which has been generating headlines ever since their Declaration of Rebellion in October 2018.  The group’s first…

Latest stories

Latest News

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin
Arts
99 views
99 views

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

shaznaymartin - October 22, 2019
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now
Campus News
203 views
203 views

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Chris Ahjem - October 21, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom
Arts
678 views
678 views

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Jude Whiley - October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?
Arts
146 views
146 views

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Jude Whiley - October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems
Comment
211 views
211 views

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Gemma Laws - October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
1111 views
1111 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
3413 views
3413 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
2038 views
2038 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
4381 views
4381 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY
1640 views
1640 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
2115 views
2115 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
1545 views
1545 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
1520 views
1520 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
1381 views
1381 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
1316 views
1316 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
1061 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
1246 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
1417 views1
1417 views1

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
1324 views
1324 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
1316 views
1316 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
1241 views
1241 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
1697 views
1697 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
1417 views
1417 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
2118 views
2118 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
1673 views
1673 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
3169 views
3169 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
1363 views
1363 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
1404 views
1404 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
2355 views
2355 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
1621 views
1621 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
4008 views
4008 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
1434 views
1434 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
1547 views
1547 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
1386 views
1386 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
1295 views
1295 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
1450 views
1450 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
1517 views
1517 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
3605 views1
3605 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
17 views

Power outages across University of Sussex

Billie-Jean Johnson - November 3, 2019
‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

October 22, 2019
Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

October 21, 2019
Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

October 21, 2019
‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

October 8, 2019
Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

October 4, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

October 25, 2018

Brighton and Beyond

October 24, 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government

Sexual assault in the US government

October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?

What’s ACCA-ning?

October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag

Why we should all embrace drag

October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!

Brighton Needs You!

September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read

Books Every Fresher Should Read

September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle

France in Fine Fettle

September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture

Dive into Brightonian Culture

September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

April 27, 2018
Should cosmetic surgery be banned?

Should cosmetic surgery be banned?

November 3, 2019
Germany: Economy or Environment?

Germany: Economy or Environment?

November 3, 2019
The Brexit Truth: Misinformation, Manipulation and Mogg

The Brexit Truth: Misinformation, Manipulation and Mogg

November 3, 2019
Arts

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

Campus News

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Arts

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Arts

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Comment

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Campus News

Power outages across University of Sussex

Comment

Should cosmetic surgery be banned?

Comment

Germany: Economy or Environment?

Comment

The Brexit Truth: Misinformation, Manipulation and Mogg

Comment

Monogamy: is the instinct extinct

Arts

‘Numb’ and ‘Three Fifths Human’ – Black History Month poems by Shaznay Martin

Campus News

Sussex’s student-led campaigns making a difference right now

Arts

Steve Coogan: From Student Life to Stardom

Arts

‘Stand-Up History Brighton’ – A Review?

Comment

Katy Perry’s latest controversy captures contemporary Pop’s key problems

Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Campus News

Power outages across University of Sussex

Comment

Should cosmetic surgery be banned?

Comment

Germany: Economy or Environment?

Comment

The Brexit Truth: Misinformation, Manipulation and Mogg

Comment

Monogamy: is the instinct extinct

Copyright 2017. Powered by WordPress Theme. By Madars Bitenieks