Breaking news: you have a second chance to be on The Badger editorial team!

If you want to have your say on life at Sussex and help give others a platform to do the same, join our team and help us provide everything from news coverage to film reviews to Sussex’s 14,000 students.

We’ve re-opened applications and you have until 1st August to apply to run our Theatre and Film pages or become our Features Editor.

You’ll have the chance to be involved in the weekly running of The Badger, finding contributors and material, writing your own work, and learning how to put pages together. These are vital skills for a career in journalism – but being on our editorial team won’t just give you valuable experience of working with print and digital media; it will also give you a chance to meet new people and make friends. We are almost unique in the country as an award-winning weekly newspaper. Last year we broke stories which later went on to be covered by the national press, and recent members of our team have progressed to writing for the Huffington Post, The Guardian and other national daily papers – including The Sun.