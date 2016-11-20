Commuters are facing further travel chaos as another union has announced strikes over the festive period. Following a ballot, train drivers’ union ASLEF called for industrial action against...
News
Comment
The end of ‘the end of history’?
Francis Fukuyama’s now-infamous and much-derided proclamation of the victory of liberal democracy now lies in tatters. It is increasingly clear that the globalised economy has made many feel that...
Features
From Cicero to Snapchat: Why rhetoric holds the key to the...
For thousands of years, the ways that politicians communicate with the people has remained relatively stable. There have been alterations and developments to reflect social changes, but the forms of...
Lifestyle
Christmas in university halls: a family event
Last year’s Christmas was a tough one for my family, leaving me determined to create new and better memories this year. So I decided to host Christmas day myself, catered and served in my flat in...
Science
Three blind mice and a human with lung cancer
Researchers at the Salk Institute California have successfully used the CRISPR technique to edit faulty genes in adult cells. Previously it had only been possible to use the technique in embryonic...