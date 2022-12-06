Comment

Is Patagonia Really Sustainable?

Words by Megan Whitehead In September 2022, Patagonia’s founder Yvon Chouinard announced he was giving away ownership of the company…

Sophie McMahon 0Sticky
Arts

￼Wuthering Heights: A Review

The Wise Children production of Wuthering Heights brought a refreshing take on the classic novel by Emily Brontë.

Charlie Batten 0Sticky
Arts

￼An Interview with SUDS

Sussex University Drama Society (SUDS) has undergone many changes over the past years. Most recently a series of lockdowns and…

Blaise Peters 0Sticky
News

￼Floods in Pakistan Wreak Havoc

Pakistan is currently facing its worst flooding in history. More than a third of Pakistan has been flooded with over…

Charlie Batten 1Sticky
Arts

Aries Season Horoscopes

Words by Ali Arief The arrival of spring has meant that Aries season has officially begun. The Sun moved into…

Alice Stevens 0Sticky
Arts

The Unprecedented UB40

Words by Ali Arief On The 26th of February, reggae band UB40 took to the Brighton Centre to perform two…

Alice Stevens 0Sticky
Arts

Artist Focus: Louisa Kazig

Words by Mansi Tailor Louisa Kazig is a visual artist born in Berlin and based in Brighton. She opens up…

Alice Stevens 0Sticky
Arts

February Horoscopes

Words by Ali Arief Forecast As Venus and Mercury start to station direct after weeks of being in retrograde, we…

Alice Stevens 0Sticky
Arts

Artist Focus: Soofiya

Words by Éloïse Armary The artist we will meet in this edition reflects our beloved queer and colourful Brighton. Soofiya…

Alice Stevens 0Sticky
Arts

Artist Focus: AFLO. the poet

Words by Éloïse Armary AFLO. the poet is a spoken word artist. She started performing in 2019 and now is…

Alice Stevens 0Sticky
Arts

Trans Rights are Human Rights

Words by Alice Stevens and Molly Openshaw TW: Transphobia As we start to see transgender people and other minorities being…

Alice Stevens 0Sticky
Sports

A Layman’s guide to MMA

Words by Will Vo  As Mixed Martial Arts has grown from being a niche sport with a cult following, and…

Charlie Batten 0Sticky
Sports

Wales Take Charge

The Dragons are leading the race to win their 40th Six Nations title, which would take them one ahead of…

Max Kilham 0Sticky
Local Life

Death in paradise: On location

Travel and Culture Sub-Editor Bryony Rule reflects on the exotic backdrop of BBC’s recent true-crime drama ‘The Serpent’, which chronicles…

Georgia Keetch 0Sticky
Arts

The Art of Women in Horror Films

Words By Frances Court As a self proclaimed horror film lover, I’m all too familiar with the sad reality that…

Georgia Keetch 0Sticky
Comment

Flirting from home

Words By Rosie Cook Valentine’s day is always a funny one in general really isn’t it? Consumerism hits fill speed…

Georgia Keetch 0Sticky
Arts

LGBTQ+ Film recommendations

Words by Emma Frith  Despite its career defining performances, intimate shots and clever use of colour, the award-winning french film…

Georgia Keetch 0Sticky
News

Captain Sir Tom Dies aged 100

Words by Joel Renouf-Cooke Second World War Veteran and subsequent national hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has died aged 100.…

Georgia Keetch 0Sticky
Comment

We need to talk about Winston

Words by Will Day    Few names can produce such a visceral response simply by its mention than that of war-time…

Georgia Keetch 0Sticky
Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK…

Alice Gledhill 0Sticky
Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range…

Rachael Naylor 0Sticky
Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen…

Emma Nay 0Sticky
News

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance…

Anastasia Konstantinidou 0Sticky
News

Brighton Needs You!

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there…

Anonymous 0Sticky
Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree…

Anonymous 0Sticky
Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials…

Anonymous 0Sticky
News

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and…

Sorrel Linsley 0Sticky
Image: Harry Turnbull
Arts

In Conversation With Laura Misch

Laura Misch is an innovative, dynamic and imaginative talent. Based in London, Laura greatly emphasises activism for environmental causes in…

Harry Turnbull 0
Sports

Society Spotlight: Pole Society

As a sport, pole fitness is much like its participants – resilient, self-assured, and thick-skinned. The journey this activity has…

Lucy Spencer 0
Image: Getty Images
Sports

Emma Wilson Talks Going for Gold

To the untrained eye, windsurfing is a rather peculiar watch. Athletes wrestle with their eight-metre sail, harnessing the wind to…

Will Symons 0
Arts

What’s On in Brighton?

Christmas season is upon us, which means one thing in theatre – Christmas shows are back and they are everywhere.…

Maria Fernanda Plaza 0
Arts

Leave Room For Folklore

This is a death by a thousand cutbacks, by countless noise complaints and escalating operating costs that can’t be covered.…

Connor Hymer 0
Arts

Review: Invincible S2

Invincible is an animated superhero show that focuses on Mark Grayson, the teen son of the world’s strongest and most…

Jemimah Kayode 0