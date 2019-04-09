Keeping up with Brexit

Recent Posts

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
464 views
464 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
2454 views
2454 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1333 views
1333 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
2223 views
2223 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1034 views
1034 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
996 views
996 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
942 views
942 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
845 views
845 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
722 views
722 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
663 views
663 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
556 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
644 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
737 views
737 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
693 views
693 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
654 views
654 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
709 views
709 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
827 views
827 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
767 views
767 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
1275 views
1275 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
831 views
831 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
1324 views
1324 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
792 views
792 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
768 views
768 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
1291 views
1291 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
921 views
921 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
2062 views
2062 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
776 views
776 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
959 views
959 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
815 views
815 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
787 views
787 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
885 views
885 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
950 views
950 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
2514 views1
2514 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
The state of mental health at Sussex University
News
44 views
44 views

The state of mental health at Sussex University

Jessica Hubbard - April 9, 2019
30 Views
April 9, 2019

Keeping up with Brexit

Feeling precarious about Brexit? So are we, which is why we thought to shed some light on the enigma that is Brexit…

After discovering firsthand the consequences of a leave result, I decided to research some of the future changes to visiting Europe after Brexit. I will attempt to outline information of these current affairs, however be aware that they are contentious topic at the moment that are subject to constant change.

We will not know the exact repercussions of Brexit until after the final decisions have been made.

With this in mind, there have been many points of discussion within the travel community on what will happen next. With an interrail trip booked and a year abroad programme secured next year, I for one was extremely worried about the security of these plans. Do I need a new passport now? What about visas? Will Erasmus grants exist now?

Passports

Depending on the definitive result, the passport regulations may change

Ensure the you check your renewal date as soon as possible in preparation for the outcome as you may need to renew your British passport earlier if you’re travelling after 12th April and there is a no deal decision.

The guidelines at the moment follow that, ‘you should renew your passport if, on the day you travel, your passport either:

-Has less than 6 months left

-Is more than 9 years and 6 months old

It is better to be organised in these cases though, although you can get this process fast-tracked, a new passport can take at least 3 months to accomplish.

Health Care

While it is recommended that you always travel with the appropriate insurance  cover, there could be major changes being made to the validity of our European Health Insurance Cards (EHIC)  if we were to leave with a no deal.

If there is a deal then it is being assured the our state-provided healthcare in the EU will continue through the EHIC. However, if there is a no deal then the EHIC may be pulled and this cover will end.

This is particularly important for those who have pre-existing conditions as the EHIC scheme allows you to be covered where most insurance policies do not. Therefore, in the event of a no deal result, new, appropriate insurance will need to be found to ensure your safety and cover of these medical conditions whilst you are away

Visas?

The implication of visas is a question on everyone’s minds when considering their year abroad programmes, moving away and even short break holidays.

Currently, they are declaring that we should not need one for short trips entering the EU or other countries outside it like Switzerland and Norway in the case of a deal. It is thought that changes to visas should occur until at least 31 December 2020.

If we were to continue with a no deal however, we will not need a visa for short trips as your stay will be valid for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, according to European Commission proposals.

Border Control

Currently, the likes of GOV.com are stating that from the 12 April 2019 there may be other changes in the event of a no deal Brexit that will ultimately change the process of border controls, these are as follows:

-You may need to show a return or onward ticket

-Show you have enough money for your stay

-Use separate lanes from EU, EEA and Swiss citizens when queuing

-You would also not be able to work in the EU

Mobile Roaming

Currently we are able to get free mobile roaming throughout Europe as you may have seen through the assuring message pop-ups you receive as you reach your desired destinations abroad.

However, a no deal decision will put a stop to this service.

This means that you should ensure that you check with your phone operator on the roaming charges you might get after 12 April. Although for now, the government has said that a new law will limit roaming charges to £45 per month

My best source of information was GOV.UK, and I suggest that you keep up to date with this site for updates to translate the news stories and political declarations that you may watch and read.

Travelling and cross-cultural interaction is so important which is why it is so disconcerting as we wait for the final decision to be made, but keep in the know and keep travelling.

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!

Don't worry, we don't spam
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
464 views
464 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
2454 views
2454 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1333 views
1333 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
2223 views
2223 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1034 views
1034 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
996 views
996 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
942 views
942 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
845 views
845 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
722 views
722 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
663 views
663 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
556 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
644 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
737 views
737 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
693 views
693 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
654 views
654 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
709 views
709 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
827 views
827 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
767 views
767 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
1275 views
1275 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
831 views
831 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
1324 views
1324 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
792 views
792 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
768 views
768 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
1291 views
1291 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
921 views
921 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
2062 views
2062 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
776 views
776 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
959 views
959 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
815 views
815 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
787 views
787 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
885 views
885 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
950 views
950 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
2514 views1
2514 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
The state of mental health at Sussex University
News
44 views
44 views

The state of mental health at Sussex University

Jessica Hubbard - April 9, 2019
31 views

Mental Health resources

Billie-Jean Johnson - April 9, 2019
36 views

Attention Porn Addicts…

Rebecca Spencer - April 9, 2019
Candice-Carty Williams launches new book Queenie
Arts
35 views
35 views

Candice-Carty Williams launches new book Queenie

Kate Dennett - April 9, 2019

Leave a Reply

Join the Badger Team

Apply today!

Latest Posts

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
464 views
Music
464 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
2454 views
Interview
2454 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1333 views
#CINECITY19
1333 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
2223 views
Arts
2223 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1034 views
#CINECITY19
1034 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
996 views
Arts
996 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
942 views
Arts
942 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
845 views
Arts
845 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
722 views
Arts
722 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
663 views
Arts
663 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Top Stories
556 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

Freshers 2018
644 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
737 views
Arts
737 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
693 views
Arts
693 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
654 views
Comment
654 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
709 views
Arts
709 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
827 views
Arts
827 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
767 views
Film & Theatre
767 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
1275 views
Arts
1275 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
831 views
Campus News
831 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
1324 views
News
1324 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
792 views
Arts
792 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
768 views
Interview
768 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
1291 views
Lifestyle
1291 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Why we should all embrace drag
Features
921 views
Features
921 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
2062 views
Arts
2062 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton Needs You!
News
776 views
News
776 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
959 views
Arts
959 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
815 views
Film & Theatre
815 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

France in Fine Fettle
Sports
787 views
Sports
787 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
885 views
Arts
885 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
950 views
Arts
950 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
2514 views1
Campus News
2514 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018

Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for a neutral chair - a…

The state of mental health at Sussex University
News
44 views
News
44 views

The state of mental health at Sussex University

Jessica Hubbard - April 9, 2019

Following the suicide of 22-year-old Sussex student Daniel Bowen, The Badger has consulted Sussex students, Sussex Students’ Union, and Sussex University about student mental health. Sussex University…

News
31 views

Mental Health resources

Billie-Jean Johnson - April 9, 2019

This list has been compiled by The Mental Health Project, a student run society dedicated to getting others talking about mental health. Residential Advisors: contact via email…

News
36 views

Attention Porn Addicts…

Rebecca Spencer - April 9, 2019

With international women’s day just passed I thought it was about time we talked about porn and reclaiming female sexuality. Feminist porn is creating a social sex…

Candice-Carty Williams launches new book Queenie
Arts
35 views
Arts
35 views

Candice-Carty Williams launches new book Queenie

Kate Dennett - April 9, 2019

Candice-Carty Williams is set to feature at Brighton Festival’s event Shapeshifters on 12 May alongside the equally talented Zawe Ashton. She will be discussing her brand new…

Comment
22 views

Turin: A Short Guide to Life Outside the Box

Rachael Naylor - April 9, 2019

Ever wanted to go beyond the traditional italian facade? Delve into somewhere new through this guide to Turin,  a new destination for your future travel plans. Since…

Comment
23 views

Keeping up with Brexit

beckitceditor - April 9, 2019

Feeling precarious about Brexit? So are we, which is why we thought to shed some light on the enigma that is Brexit... After discovering firsthand the consequences…

Sussex group Ecosia on Campus to plant trees in Library Square
Campus News
102 views
Campus News
102 views

Sussex group Ecosia on Campus to plant trees in Library Square

Matthew Nicholls - April 9, 2019

Sussex University based group Ecosia on Campus are to hold a tree-planting event in Library Square this Wednesday April 10. This is after the University’s default search…

‘I could have been killed’ – horror as Brighton Pier ride comes loose
Campus News
244 views
Campus News
244 views

‘I could have been killed’ – horror as Brighton Pier ride comes loose

Jordan Wright - April 9, 2019

A teenager has been admitted to hospital after a fairground ride on Brighton’s iconic pier came loose yesterday. According to reports from eye-witnesses, the incident took place…

In conversation with Josey Marina: musician, activist, student
Arts
241 views
Arts
241 views

In conversation with Josey Marina: musician, activist, student

Gemma Laws - April 8, 2019

Last week I met with musician and second-year Sussex student Josey Marina, who recently released a new climate change-inspired single, ‘Moors’ (available across various streaming platforms.) We…

Arts
223 views

The Production of ‘A Clockwork Orange’

Rachael Naylor - April 4, 2019

The clock is ticking for this controversial, phenomenal production to take to the stage and a explanation for why the themes of the play are so important…

Science
86 views

Pub(lic) Science: A ‘Banging’ Submission

Sabrina Edwards - April 4, 2019

We are still here. Public Science continues into the new year, but with a moderate and welcome change. This week we have a submission. Fulfilling both Elliot…

Science
162 views

Conservation team finds a Valentine for lonely frog

Rachael Naylor - April 4, 2019

Sabrina Edwards An internet famous, critically endangered, single-and-ready-to-mingle amphibian found an optimal candidate for his first mate this month, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The frog,…

London Astrobeat’s Orchestra Performs Talking Heads: Rearranged classics fall out of place
Arts
114 views
Arts
114 views

London Astrobeat’s Orchestra Performs Talking Heads: Rearranged classics fall out of place

danfeldman2 - April 3, 2019

The name alone made me want to see the set. A multicultural entity, the band has been affectionately renamed “African Talking Heads” by fans, transposing the Talking…

Queer Eye Season 3: A Triumphant Rise to New Heights
Arts
250 views
Arts
250 views

Queer Eye Season 3: A Triumphant Rise to New Heights

Chris Ahjem - April 2, 2019

With the Fab Fives’ long-awaited return, Netflix users tuck in to Queer Eye’s third season to watch both heart-breaking and heart-warming conversations, mesmerising physical, mental and architectural…

Artist Focus: Ebba Davidsson
Artist Focus
147 views
Artist Focus
147 views

Artist Focus: Ebba Davidsson

Louisa Scarlett Hunt - April 2, 2019

Ebba Davidsson is a photographer. She is an art historian and a gallery educator based in Sweden. Davidsson studied art history for a year at Sussex, living…

All aboard the brain train?
Science
221 views
Science
221 views

All aboard the brain train?

Rachael Naylor - April 2, 2019

Elliot Tebboth With the growing popularity of Brain Training Apps it is important to ask the question - Do they work? On consulting the available evidence it…

Mel Gibson Attached to Direct Jeremy Corbyn Biopic
Music
485 views
Music
485 views

Mel Gibson Attached to Direct Jeremy Corbyn Biopic

danfeldman2 - April 1, 2019

Jeremy Corbyn’s reputation has grown to the point where the suits at Summit Entertainment have commissioned a biopic on the Labour Leader. Summit alumni Mel Gibson is reported…

Is the NFL vs Kaepernick Feud Finally Over?
Sports
136 views
Sports
136 views

Is the NFL vs Kaepernick Feud Finally Over?

James Cohen - March 29, 2019

Whether you’re an avid fan or not of the NFL, you were probably aware of the recent Super Bowl which saw the New England Patriots triumph over…

UFC London A Night To Remember – Unless You’re Darren Till
Sports
327 views
Sports
327 views

UFC London A Night To Remember – Unless You’re Darren Till

James Cohen - March 29, 2019

Last Saturday (March 16th) saw the Ultimate Fighting Championships, UFC, return to the English capital since March last year, and it left spectators feeling energised, enthralled and…

Meeting Fran Alonso: An insight into Equality FC
Sports
117 views
Sports
117 views

Meeting Fran Alonso: An insight into Equality FC

James Cohen - March 29, 2019

What do Wayne Rooney, Romelu Lukaku and the Lewes FC Women’s team have in common? They’ve all been coached by Fran Alonso. The 42 year-old has swapped…

Latest stories

Latest News

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival
Music
464 views
464 views

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Lara Antoine - February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara
Interview
2454 views
2454 views

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Chris Ahjem - November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)
#CINECITY19
1333 views
1333 views

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Yazz James - November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig
Arts
2223 views
2223 views

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Kate Dennett - November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite
#CINECITY19
1034 views
1034 views

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Emma Nay - November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero
Arts
996 views
996 views

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Roxana Xamán Mc Gregor - November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview
Arts
942 views
942 views

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Emma Nay - November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary
Arts
845 views
845 views

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Hal Keelin - November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event
Arts
722 views
722 views

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Florence Dutton - October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt
Arts
663 views
663 views

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Alice Gledhill - October 25, 2018
556 views

Brighton and Beyond

Rachael Naylor - October 24, 2018
644 views

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Sabrina Edwards - October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground
Arts
737 views
737 views

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Hal Keelin - October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again
Arts
693 views
693 views

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Alice Gledhill - October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government
Comment
654 views
654 views

Sexual assault in the US government

Tom Robinson - October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?
Arts
709 views
709 views

What’s ACCA-ning?

Emma Nay - October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols
Arts
827 views
827 views

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Kate Dennett - October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA
Film & Theatre
767 views
767 views

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Anonymous - October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development
Arts
1275 views
1275 views

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Kate Dennett - October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective
Campus News
831 views
831 views

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Chris Ahjem - October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known
News
1324 views
1324 views

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Chris Ahjem - October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week
Arts
792 views
792 views

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Kate Dennett - October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin
Interview
768 views
768 views

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Alex Leissle - October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry
Lifestyle
1291 views
1291 views

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Rachel Badham - October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag
Features
921 views
921 views

Why we should all embrace drag

Chris Ahjem - October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles
Arts
2062 views
2062 views

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

Anastasia Konstantinidou - October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!
News
776 views
776 views

Brighton Needs You!

Anonymous - September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read
Arts
959 views
959 views

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Anonymous - September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist
Film & Theatre
815 views
815 views

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Olek Młyński - September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle
Sports
787 views
787 views

France in Fine Fettle

Anonymous - September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture
Arts
885 views
885 views

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Sorrel Linsley - September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?
Arts
950 views
950 views

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Anastasia Konstantinidou - September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate
Campus News
2514 views1
2514 views1

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Jordan Wright - April 27, 2018
The state of mental health at Sussex University
News
44 views
44 views

The state of mental health at Sussex University

Jessica Hubbard - April 9, 2019
‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

February 15, 2019
Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

November 27, 2018
Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

November 13, 2018
Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

November 12, 2018
CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

November 11, 2018
New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

November 8, 2018
Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

November 6, 2018
As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

November 2, 2018
Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

October 29, 2018
Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

October 25, 2018

Brighton and Beyond

October 24, 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

October 22, 2018
De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

October 18, 2018
Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

October 18, 2018
Sexual assault in the US government

Sexual assault in the US government

October 17, 2018
What’s ACCA-ning?

What’s ACCA-ning?

October 16, 2018
Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

October 12, 2018
Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

October 10, 2018
Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

October 10, 2018
Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

October 9, 2018
National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

October 6, 2018
University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

October 6, 2018
Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

October 4, 2018
How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

October 3, 2018
Why we should all embrace drag

Why we should all embrace drag

October 3, 2018
In Conversation with Alannah Myles

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

October 3, 2018
Brighton Needs You!

Brighton Needs You!

September 28, 2018
Books Every Fresher Should Read

Books Every Fresher Should Read

September 19, 2018
INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

September 18, 2018
France in Fine Fettle

France in Fine Fettle

September 17, 2018
Dive into Brightonian Culture

Dive into Brightonian Culture

September 17, 2018
Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

September 15, 2018
Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

April 27, 2018

Mental Health resources

April 9, 2019

Attention Porn Addicts…

April 9, 2019
Candice-Carty Williams launches new book Queenie

Candice-Carty Williams launches new book Queenie

April 9, 2019
Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

News

The state of mental health at Sussex University

News

Mental Health resources

News

Attention Porn Addicts…

Arts

Candice-Carty Williams launches new book Queenie

Comment

Turin: A Short Guide to Life Outside the Box

Music

‘We’re Bringing our Worlds to an Audience’ – Rokia Traoré on the Brighton Festival

Interview

Christmas Queens: Spilling the tea with RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara

#CINECITY19

Remakes and Reimaginings: Suspiria (2018)

Arts

Full Discussion with Little Green Pig

#CINECITY19

CINECITY Opening Night: The Favourite

Arts

New Poets Take to the Stage at Hi Zero

Arts

Poets and Musicians Against the Arms Trade Preview

Arts

As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: 50th Anniversary

Arts

Self-Representation – Women of Colour in Publishing Event

Arts

Poets Wow Crowds at The Haunt

Top Stories

Brighton and Beyond

Freshers 2018

The best breakthroughs of 2018 thus far

Arts

De-Stressing with Rob Cowen’s Common Ground

Arts

Johnny English Fails to Strike Again

Comment

Sexual assault in the US government

Arts

What’s ACCA-ning?

Arts

Review: Journeying with Grace Nichols

Film & Theatre

Review: Suzanne Ciani & Martin Messier at the ACCA

Arts

Shelf Help: The Organisation Encouraging Self-Development

Campus News

Freshers’ Week from a second year perspective

News

National Badger Day: 10 fun facts you might not have known

Arts

University of Sussex Joins Libraries Week

Interview

Oscar Jerome at The Hope and Ruin

Lifestyle

How Fenty Beauty changed the face of the makeup industry

Features

Why we should all embrace drag

Arts

In Conversation with Alannah Myles

News

Brighton Needs You!

Arts

Books Every Fresher Should Read

Film & Theatre

INCREDIBLES 2: The Sequel with a Feminist Twist

Sports

France in Fine Fettle

Arts

Dive into Brightonian Culture

Arts

Oh, baby, baby, did you see Britney at Pride?

Campus News

Union obliterates the debate – unwritten requirement used to shut down free speech debate

News

The state of mental health at Sussex University

News

Mental Health resources

News

Attention Porn Addicts…

Arts

Candice-Carty Williams launches new book Queenie

Comment

Turin: A Short Guide to Life Outside the Box

Copyright 2017. Powered by WordPress Theme. By Madars Bitenieks