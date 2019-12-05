Recent Posts

35 Views
December 5, 2019

Sussex Ranger Takeover

By Rory Hinshelwood, Rosie Bettis, Zoe Taylor, and Max Morris-Edwards

This week the team behind new-blog-on-the-block, Sussex Ranger hijack foodies focus to introduce their guide to student eats, nights out, pubs, cafés and more.

Who are we?

We are Sussex Ranger, a group of mates, two girls and two boys, from Sussex Uni who founded and run the page, rating and reviewing pubs, clubs, café’s restaurants and much more. Check our page our below!

IMG_1347

What do we do?

We wanted to provide students in Brighton with recommendations of places to go, whether it’s for pints, a date or for much needed drunk food after a boozy night out. From our Instagram page, students can find information on places they might have never heard of, or might have never considered visiting. And for students, the all important deals they can get from these places that they wouldn’t have realised existed. All our reviews are subjective, and are all based on our own experiences at the places we have visited, but we decided, in an attempt to keep objectivity, to introduce a range of criteria for each place. This criteria includes a list of things we would typically look for in our reviews of each venue, which allows readers to easily navigate themselves within our posts. For example, we include the information on the cheapest pints, shots and drink deals, the price range for their meals and who we would recommend taking. People may not always agree with our Ranger Rating, so the description and criteria allow people to make their own mind up and decide whether they want to visit it for themselves!

Why do we do it?

We found that as a group, we were guilty of always gravitating back to the same pubs and restaurants because we knew the prices and we knew what to expect. We realised that a lot of other students, like us, would do the same thing, being afraid to try somewhere new in case they wasted their money and were disappointed. We decided to start up Sussex Ranger as a fun project for us, encouraging us to try new places, take some pics and report back to our mates. As well as it being a fun project, and a great excuse to put our money and procrastination to good use (helping others do the same!) it’s also been a great experience. We are continuing to learn about how we can expand and successfully market the brand and increase our following. It’s given us practice in journalism and taught us how to create valuable, aesthetic content that people will enjoy engaging and interacting with.


View this post on Instagram

NOWHERE MAN [Café] – If you’re in the mood for pancakes, there is no where better in Brighton than Nowhere Man. Truly one of Brighton’s best kept secrets, this hidden gem is tucked away at the back of Churchill Square. It’s fun, retro decor and interior created a cosy and homely vibe, serving bagels and hot drinks but the pancakes are really something special. It is reasonably priced and has considerably generous portion sizes, so perfect on a student budget. We wouldn’t recommend going in a group bigger than 4 people though because you won’t be able to sit together as there is very little seating area, but it’s size was part of it’s charm. – Price of Latte – £2.80 Price of Hot Chocolate – £2.70 Cuisine – American/Pancakes Food Price Range – £3-9 Flexibility – Vegan and Gluten Free options – RANGER RATING – 8/10

A post shared by Sussex Ranger (@sussexranger) on

What is our impression of Brighton and its range of venues?

Brighton is renowned for its vast selection of pubs and venues, particularly for students. Collectively we have mates at uni in smaller cities across the UK like Durham and Warwick, and know that these places in particular are limited for fun, original places to go out. Brighton on the other hand, it home of some of the quirkiest, hidden gems, but the very fact that they’re often hidden means the problem is finding it. Part of the beauty of Sussex Ranger is that we are constantly on the hunt to uncover Brighton’s best kept secrets, whether that’s the best instagrammable brunch spots and cafe’s or pubs filled with old fashioned arcade games, we love Brighton and know that so many other people do too, so we’re just helping each other out!


View this post on Instagram

 

LUCKY VOICE KARAOKE [Miscellaneous] Are you a big fan of karaoke but don’t fancy singing to a room of strangers? Then this place is for you. Booking in advance you get a private room for you and your mates to sing your hearts out. A nifty piece of kit allows you to search for pretty much any song you could want from Angels to Vossi Bop to Hakuna Matata, and the lyrics will appear on screen as the music begins. At the touch of a button, you can have drinks delivered straight to you, or there is a cocktail bar downstairs. It’s a little on the pricey side but we would definitely recommend it! The booking price goes up the later you want to go and on weekends. We recommend not taking too many people as it means you get less singing time! Cheapest Drinks – £4.50 bottle of Corona or Chapel Down Curious Cider, £3.50 House Spirits Cocktail Price – All £8.50 Booking Price – £10-20 per person Slots Available – 18:00-00:00 (2 hour slots) 8-16 people Who to take? – Select friends for your birthday party RANGER RATING – 8.5/10

A post shared by Sussex Ranger (@sussexranger) on

 

What is the future of Sussex Ranger?

 

We’re all in our final year at Sussex, so we’re not sure what the future holds for Sussex Ranger, but with some luck we might manage to spread ourselves further afield and provide our services to other students across the UK. We all wish there was something like this when we were freshers joining university. Moving to a new city can be pretty daunting, and something like this can be the perfect way to help familiarise yourself and find your bearings.

 


View this post on Instagram

 

THE GEESE [Pub] – A small cosy pub in the Elm Grove area, which is a great place for lunch or dinner during the cold winter months. On Sundays, The Geese offers roasts with a choice between four different meats, a vegetarian and vegan option. It has won awards in the last two years for its roasts. The quality of the food is excellent and there is a buzzing atmosphere. One criticism they turned the lights down after 5, making it quite dark. Make sure you book at least 3 days in advance! They also do a 2-4-£12 deal on bangers & mash on Wednesday’s, with all sorts of possible combinations. Bangers & mash is the only thing they serve Mon-Sat. If you are just after a drink, there is a wide range of beers and ales on tap at reasonable Brighton prices. – Cheapest Pint – £4.40 Amstel, £4.60 Stowford Press Cheapest Wine – Red & White £4.85 (175ml) Main Price Range – £8.95-12.95 Who to take – Parents down on a Sunday Closing time – Mon-Thurs 11.30, Fri & Sat 12.30, Sun 12 – RANGER RATING – 8.5/10

A post shared by Sussex Ranger (@sussexranger) on

 

In a joint interview, Dr Nadya Ali, Lecturer in International Relations, and Dr Arabella Stanger, Lecturer in Drama, talk to our News Editor Becca Bashford about why…

  By Heather McKnight. Sussex University and College Union (UCU) members are among those at sixty UK universities to vote for another wave of industrial action. Unless…

‘Numb’ I’m numb at this point Literally, I can’t feel my joints. My body is an empty vessel My mind is absent - I’m tired of the…

With over 20,000 students enrolled at the University of Sussex, it’s not surprising that many of them take an interest in changing the world around us -…

The last time I was in Lewes, somebody attempted to blind me. Looking for friends at the Bonfire festival, and exhausted by miles of walking, I’d crouched…

I feel a particular ambivalence toward review and criticism. While I have used them in the past to filter my consumption, I’ve also found myself incredulous at…

In July, a six-year-old song struck a chord in pop culture for all the wrong reasons. Following a four-year legal battle, a Los Angeles jury declared that…

We are nearing that time of year where Brighton is flooded with arts and culture festivals. Following shortly after the Fringe, Brighton Festival runs from 4th- 26th…

Tis the season, to indulge in some incredible drag performances! Iconic queens spanning many series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the Brighton Dome on December 3…

Suspiria is a surprising and radical reimagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 film. The story is centred around Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper/Dakota Johnson), a young American, who moves…

We got the chance to talk to Catherine from Brighton & Hove’s local organisation, Little Green Pig, who work with young people to unlock their imaginations and…

I did not always believe in the magic of cinema. Sitting in one of a thousand identical cinemas, looking at the waves of unoccupied seats, can make…

On the 30 November it was the last Tuesday of the month, meaning, of course, I was at The Hope and Ruin ready for Hi Zero, as…

On the 10th of November in Falmer Bar’s own Room 76 a series of musicians and poets are coming together to protest against the arms trade. The…

As one of the best things to come out of the 20th Century nears its 50th anniversary, it is a chance to look back at Laurie Lee’s…

Over recent years, relentless injustice has caused a surge in female self-reclamation, especially across the media. More and more women from marginalised communities and backgrounds are coming…

On Sunday evening, The Haunt welcomed a trio of poets from America and Canada as part of Neil Hilborn’s UK tour, treating guests to an uplifting night…

Finding your feet in a brand new city can be overwhelming and confusing at first, however Brighton offers a range of alternative travel options to satisfy all…

As we begin a new school year, this is a great time for Sabrina Edwards, the new Science editor, to reflect on the best scientific breakthroughs of…

Upon my transfer to Sussex University, I found Robert Cowen’s Common Ground a particularly comforting read. After nearly a year out from academic study, I was finally…

Striking up laughter in cinema screens once again, Rowan Atkinson may have given up playing lovable Mr. Bean, but he hasn’t retired as Johnny English just yet.…

“I believed he was going to rape me.” are the stand out words in Christine Ford’s final testimony at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh as an…

  All you need to know about autumn at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts If you have not seen the ACCA’s new autumn programme, you…

In celebration of Black History Month, Sussex Student Union organised a number of interesting talks and events across October. One of these exciting opportunities was a chance…

At the outset, Mr Messier’s FIELD at once invoked The Matrix and Daedalus’ Boiler Room set.  The basic concept of this mixed media performance relies on transducer…

To commemorate to this year’s Mental Health Awareness Day, I found it increasingly difficult to draw attention to just one book of relevance in recognition of this…

Annually, the University of Sussex welcomes thousands of new students to our Falmer campus and every year the Student’s Union and Brighton based clubs and businesses increase…

To celebrate National Badger Day here are 10 fun facts about our animal kingdom namesake Badgers can run up to 16-19 miles per hour which is the…

This coming week marks the celebration of Libraries Week, an event solely dedicated to praising the work of libraries across the UK. This annual event is taking…

The young star is often a tricky title to navigate. There are the big names, who explode into the world with noise, bright light, a big record…

Fenty Beauty, launched in September last year, is a makeup line created by global superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known as Rihanna. It’s not uncommon for celebrity…

Once an art form disregarded by many, 2018 bears witness to the continuous rise of drag as a legitimate, celebrated art. Spearheaded by RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag…

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Alannah Myles, the 1991 Grammy winner for best female rock vocal performance for her outstanding vocal abilities for the…

Brighton is a vibrant and thriving city that many students at Sussex are lucky enough to call home. But there are many in the area in need…

Starting university comes with both exciting but potentially daunting changes, with both moving away from home and studying at degree level posing to be two new challenges.…

One key film in the development of anyone who grew up in the early 2000s was The Incredibles (2004). It’s comedy, vibrancy, and general sense of fun…

Prior to the start of the quadrennial tournament this summer, football fans across the world grew sceptical over Russia’s credentials and ability to host the most prestigious…

Boredom is impossible when you throw yourself into everything this weird and wonderful city has to offer. The specific and unique cultural wonders of Brighton are indeed…

During this year’s Pride Festival, Brighton had the honour of welcoming international pop star and voice of the early 2000s, Britney Spears, to the main stage. Undoubtedly,…

Written by the News Team. Student society Liberate the Debate’s most recent event was cancelled over a lack of compliance with the Students' Union's (USSU) requirement for…

The Big Debate is a regular Badger feature which brings the spirit of competitive debating to the printed page. Two writers tackle a contentious topic, representing polarised…

By Eric Barrell With my tutors going on strike over casualisation and unequal pay, and my own struggles in cheap halls with near constant maintenance issues, I…

By Issy Anthony - Comment Sub-Editor I want us to question how we look at politicians, and more specifically, political leaders. This is the first election I…

Ruth Walters discusses the work of Sussex Sweatshop Free and their involvement with tech workers’ rights Sussex Sweatshop Free is a student-led campaign group working to raise…

By Will Day With Labour’s proposal to implement a four-day working week, the concept of working less for the same pay has been thrust into the public…

Joe Pearce discusses the ethical debate around ‘stop and searches’ Knife-crime is a sensitive topic, one often dividing opinion nationally. To combat gang-wars and possible intent to…

By Vanessa Hung Always popular with travellers, Japan is a country with world-class cities, stunning landscape, spectacular natural scenery. Whether you have been to Japan before; or…

By Josh Talbot In the modern age of streaming technology, it is hard to imagine a time where there wasn’t an exhaustive library of songs literally at…

By Maaya Takata From vegetarian or vegan restaurants to cosy cafes for afternoon tea, from casual brunch to fine dining, Brighton offers various types of places to…

By Alana Harris  As the observant amongst us will have seen, the previously empty moat surrounding Falmer square has been filled with water. Many may be intrigued…

By Cloe Grampa Christmas is just around the corner and it seems that everywhere is getting into the festive spirit, but if the fairy lights around town…

By Charlotte Brill Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests are showing no sign of fatigue. Over the past few weeks, University campuses across the region have become the flashpoints…

  By Angel Woo, Staff Writer. An internal report leaked by The Independent has revealed that at least 42 babies and three mothers died at Shrewsbury and…

The U.S. presidential race feels crowded, messy and never-ending and it’s not even 2020 yet. This is The Badger’s guide to all the current Presidential candidates, who…

  By Venice Hancock, News Sub-Editor. It has been a year since French protesters, known as the “Gilets Jaunes” (Yellow Vests), appropriately named for their chosen attire…

  By Tom Chesley, Staff Writer. Two cannabis-based medicines have been approved for use by the NHS in England to treat epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. The Home…

  By Gemma Laws, Staff Writer. In a policy reversal, the Trump Administration has declared that Israeli settlements in the West Bank do not violate international law.…

On Wednesday 18 November, the Attenborough Center for Create Arts (ACCA) hosted a General Election Hustings debate, organised by the Institute of Development Studies, the University of…

Copyright 2017. Powered by WordPress Theme. By Madars Bitenieks