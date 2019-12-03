Cultural Bite – mince pies recipe

By Mehek Shahzad

With December rapidly approaching, now is the prime time to have a go at practising your favourite festive dishes, just in time to perfect them for Christmas! And what better way to kick off the festivities than having a go at creating your own classic mince pies? Filled with a mixture of dried fruits and spices known as mincemeat, they are renowned for being the marmite of Christmas dishes – you either love it or hate it. For those of you with that acquired taste for a sweet yet savoury side for your Xmas meal, we have compiled a quick and easy guide for you to follow, taking only an hour of your time!

What you’ll need (to make 18 pies):

225g cold butter, diced

350g plain flour

100g golden caster sugar

280g mincemeat

1 small egg

Icing sugar, to dust

Instructions:

First, to make the pastry you’ll need to rub the 225g of cold butter into the 350g of plain flour. Then mix in 100g of golden caster sugar and just a pinch of salt.

In order to mould the pastry into a pie form, combine the pastry into a ball – without adding any liquid – and knead it briefly. The dough should then be fairly firm, and you can use the dough immediately or chill for later.

Then preheat the oven to 200C/gas 6/fan 180C. Ensure you line 18 holes of two 12-hole patty tins, by pressing small walnut-sized balls of pastry into each hole. After this, spoon the 280g of mincemeat into the pies.

Once you’ve done this, take slightly smaller balls of pastry than you did before and pat them out between your hands, in order to make round lids, which are big enough to cover the pies. Top the pies with their lids, ensuring you’re pressing the edges gently together to seal them – bear in mind you don’t need to use milk or eggs to seal them, as they will stick up on their own!

Next, beat 1 small egg and brush the tops of the pies. Bake all 18 pies for 20 minutes, until they’re golden. Once satisfied they’re done, leave them to cool in the tin for 5 minutes, and then remove them to a wire rack.

When you’re ready to serve them, lightly dust with icing sugar, place them on to your most festive tray and enjoy!