What’s on November- December

By Joshua Talbot

November 5:

Lewes Bonfire Night- If you haven’t any plans for bonfire night- providing you have fully

recovered from the spooky carnage that was Halloween- Lewes Bonfire Night is an event

that happens right on your doorstep and is definitely worth checking out if you feel that you can bare the crowds and fancy gaining some insight into prestigious local pagan culture.

Brighton Vegan festival November 17:

Setting up stalls in the grand hotel for the third year running, the Brighton Vegan Festival is visiting The Grand Hotel. With a programme packed with talks from vegan activists and industry professionals advocating a way of life that looks to respect animals and their habitats. The event is run by the charity Farplace Animal Rescue and so, as well as providing food stalls has the wellbeing of animals as a centrepiece of the event. With tickets priced at £3, if you are at all interested in finding out more about a vegan way of living or are wanting to further embrace your own choices, this is an outing definitely worthy of consideration. There are also opportunities to get involved as a volunteer at this event, with a form available on their website to express your interest.

November 23- Russel Kane

A good shout for an outing if you’re stuck for things to do is to have a look to see if there is any comedy on in one of the many venues that facilitate it across the city. From Komedia to The Old Market, you will more often than not find a gig that you can roll up to- some with big names on the bill. Once such night this month is seeing Russel Kane take to the stage at Brighton Dome. While events in this bigger venue may demand a higher ticket price, for fans of this award-winning comedian, for £27, the experience will be worth every penny.

December 4 – Immersive dining experience

Another event that might leave your bank account feeling sorry for itself is this alternative take on a Christmas meal. Food is something that some people feel they can justify shelling out on and, if you are ever going to splash out on a meal then Christmas is the perfect time for it with this dining experience created by MasterChef winner Natalie Coleman. This take on the classic A Christmas Carol tale will situate you in the parlour of Ebenezer Scrooge where you will feast upon a two-course sharing menu alongside your friends. The catch? It will set you back £59 plus a booking fee- not quite your beans on toast.

December 14- Jools Holland and the Rhythm and Blues Orchestra

Without wanting to wish away the Christmas period, this Brighton centre performance from New Year’s Eve Hootenanny Hero Jools Holland is another bank buster but is testament to the variety and high calibre of acts available to you here in Brighton. The price tag may not be to your liking at £40 a ticket but for this feel good eclectic music showcase, you might feel that you want to give yourself an early Christmas present.